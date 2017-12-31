09.04.2018 22:05
Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the "Company or "IBP) (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, announced today the acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC ("H2H). Founded in 2008, H2H has three locations throughout Georgia and North Carolina. H2H specializes in installing blinds and shutters primarily for the residential construction market and has trailing twelve-month revenue of $7.5 million.

"H2H deepens our presence within strong housing markets, stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Reflecting compelling opportunities in the blind and shutter market, this is IBPs second meaningful acquisition of a blind and shutter installer over the past four months. I am encouraged by the strong organic and acquisition growth we have seen in this product category over the past year and the opportunity to continue to grow these product offerings throughout our local branch network. Acquisitions remain a key component of our growth plan and we continue to have a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities across multiple geographies, products and end markets.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest insulation installers for the residential new construction market and is also a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping and fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, throughout the United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, including direct purchases of materials from national manufacturers, supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of branch locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to our financial and business model, demand for our services and product offerings, expansion of our national footprint and diversification, our ability to capitalize on the new home and commercial construction recovery, our ability to grow and strengthen our market position, our ability to pursue and integrate value-enhancing acquisitions, our ability to improve sales and profitability and expectations for demand for our services and our earnings in 2018. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate, "project, "predict, "possible, "forecast, "may, "could, "would, "should, "expect," "intends," "plan," and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors section of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

