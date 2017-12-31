Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the "Company or "IBP) (NYSE: IBP),
an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building
products, announced today the acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC ("H2H).
Founded in 2008, H2H has three locations throughout Georgia and North
Carolina. H2H specializes in installing blinds and shutters primarily
for the residential construction market and has trailing twelve-month
revenue of $7.5 million.
"H2H deepens our presence within strong housing markets, stated Jeff
Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Reflecting compelling
opportunities in the blind and shutter market, this is IBPs second
meaningful acquisition of a blind and shutter installer over the past
four months. I am encouraged by the strong organic and acquisition
growth we have seen in this product category over the past year and the
opportunity to continue to grow these product offerings throughout our
local branch network. Acquisitions remain a key component of our growth
plan and we continue to have a robust pipeline of acquisition
opportunities across multiple geographies, products and end markets.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest
insulation installers for the residential new construction market and is
also a diversified installer of complementary building products,
including waterproofing, fire-stopping and fireproofing, garage doors,
rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, throughout the
United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation
process for its customers, including direct purchases of materials from
national manufacturers, supply of materials to job sites and quality
installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and
existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial
building projects from its national network of branch locations.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to our
financial and business model, demand for our services and product
offerings, expansion of our national footprint and diversification, our
ability to capitalize on the new home and commercial construction
recovery, our ability to grow and strengthen our market position, our
ability to pursue and integrate value-enhancing acquisitions, our
ability to improve sales and profitability and expectations for demand
for our services and our earnings in 2018. Forward-looking statements
may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate,"
"believe," "estimate, "project, "predict, "possible, "forecast,
"may, "could, "would, "should, "expect," "intends," "plan," and
"will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or
comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all
matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events
and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Any
forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports
and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual
results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by
such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors,
including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk
Factors section of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2017, as the same may be updated from time to
time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this
press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and
uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the
Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company
has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking
statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal
securities laws.
