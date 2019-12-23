finanzen.net
23.12.2019 14:30
Installed Building Products Board Members Named 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors by WomenInc. Magazine

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the "Company) (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation products and complementary building products, announced today that WomenInc., a leading magazine dedicated to comprehensive coverage of womens achievement in business, named current IBP Board Directors Margot Lebenberg Carter and Janet E. Jackson as two of the magazines 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors. WomenInc.s Most Influential Corporate Directors issue is a comprehensive listing of women executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards. WomenInc.'s winter issue is available nationwide as of December 20, 2019.

"Margot and Janet have both had distinguished careers and have been valuable members of IBPs Board of Directors since we went public in 2014, stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I am extremely proud to work with them and on behalf of everyone at IBP, Id like to congratulate Margot and Janet on this well-deserved recognition.

Margot Lebenberg Carter, is the President and Founder of Living Mountain Capital L.L.C., a business advisory consulting firm she founded in 1998. Throughout Ms. Carters career she has experience as a business builder in the technology, real estate and construction industries and experience in global business strategy, development, acquisitions and corporate governance, both as a C-Suite executive, general counsel and board member of global public and private companies. In addition to IBP, Ms. Carter also serves on the boards of Eagle Materials, Inc., Freeman Company, Interior Logic Group Holdings, Inc., the World Affairs Council, Dallas and the NACD North Texas.

Janet E. Jackson, is the former President and Chief Executive Officer, United Way of Central Ohio, a nonprofit organization and one of the largest United Way affiliates in the U.S. Ms. Jackson was the first woman and first African American to hold her position at United Way and to be elected as Columbus City Attorney, and the first African American female judge in Franklin County. Ms. Jackson has significant leadership experience, as well as an extensive strategy and legal background. In addition to IBP, Ms. Jackson also serves on the boards of Wittenberg University, the Columbus Jazz Arts Group, and the United Way Retirees Association.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 175 branch locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the housing market, our financial and business model, the demand for our services and product offerings, expansion of our national footprint and end markets, diversification of our products, our ability to capitalize on the new home and commercial construction recovery, our ability to grow and strengthen our market position, our ability to pursue and integrate value-enhancing acquisitions, our ability to improve sales and profitability, and expectations for demand for our services and our earnings in 2019. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intends," "plan," and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, general economic and industry conditions, the material price environment, the timing of increases in our selling prices, and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors section of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

