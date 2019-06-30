Intel Accelerates Data-Centric Technology with Memory and Storage Innovation

finanzen.net
26.09.2019 04:00
Whats New: Today at a gathering of global influencers in Seoul, South Korea, Intel outlined a series of new technology milestones and highlighted its ongoing investment and commitment to advance memory and storage in the data-centric computing era. This includes providing customers with unique Intel® Optane technology and Intel® 3D NAND solutions for cloud, artificial intelligence and network edge applications.

Intel in April 2019 introduced Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage. The device combines the responsiveness of Intel Optane technology with the storage capacity of Intel Quad Level Cell (QLC) 3D NAND technology in an M.2 form factor. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

"The world is generating data at an accelerating rate, and businesses are increasingly becoming overwhelmed with how to efficiently process it. Harvesting value from all this data will be critical in separating the winners from losers. It will require cutting-edge innovation in the memory-and-storage hierarchy, which is what we are driving at Intel.
Rob Crooke, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group

What Intel Announced: Among the milestones discussed at the event were Intels plans to operate a new Optane technology development line at its facilities in Rio Rancho, New Mexico; the announcement of the second-generation of Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory, code-named "Barlow Pass, scheduled for release in 2020 with Intels next-generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor; and Intels industry-first demonstration of 144-layer QLC (Quad Level Cell) NAND for data center SSDs (solid-state drives), which are also expected in 2020.

Why It Matters: Massive amounts of data being generated by machines generally require real-time analysis to make that data valuable. This need has exposed gaps in the memory storage hierarchy: DRAM isnt large enough, and SSDs arent fast enough. The gap is where Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory shines. And if even bigger data sets are needed, Intel Optane technology connected through storage interfaces fills the gap.

Additionally, hard disk drives increasingly arent fast enough for data-centric computing  thats where the combination of Intel Optane technology plus QLC NAND comes into play. In sum, Intel Optane is a unique combination of materials, structure and performance that other current memory and storage technologies cannot match.

How Customers Leverage Intel Memory and Storage: Multiple customers are leveraging Intel memory and storage solutions, including Microsoft, which is making significant changes to its client operating system to support the many new capabilities and features that Intel Optane persistent memory delivers, such as fast boot and game loading.

Intel also demonstrated its next-generation Intel Optane technology single-port SSD for key enterprise customers, with product availability expected in 2020.

More Context: Intel Storage and Memory News | Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory Improves Search, Reduces Costs in Baidus Feed Stream Services | Intel Optane Technology and Intel QLC NAND Technology Come Together in Single Drive | Intel Announces Broadest Product Portfolio for Moving, Storing and Processing Data | Driving the New Memory and Storage Frontier in 2019 | Faster Access to More Data (Technical Marketing Brief) | Memory and Storage Technical Series (Intel.com)

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the worlds innovations. The companys engineering expertise is helping address the worlds greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world  from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
Wunschanalyse der Woche: Intel-Aktie
Jede Woche können Anleger auf finanzen.net abstimmen, welche Aktie besprochen werden soll. Dieses Mal fiel die Auswahl auf die Aktie von Intel.
24.09.19
Intel hat angeblich wieder Lieferprobleme bei den 14-nm-Prozessoren (Heise)
18.09.19
Intel-Prozessor: Core i9-9900KS tritt mit 127 Watt TDP an (Golem.de)
18.09.19
heise+ | Lüfterloses Gehäuse für den Mini-PC Intel NUC (Heise)
16.09.19
Intel kündigt seit dem Jahr 1992 eine Dividende an (MyDividends)
12.09.19
Raspberry-Pi-Konkurrent mit Intel-CPU (auch) für Windows (Heise)
12.09.19
Bastelrechner: Der Rock Pi X sieht aus wie ein Raspberry Pi mit Intel-CPU (Golem.de)
10.09.19
Apollo Lake: Intel braucht wegen Atom-Ausfällen neues Stepping (Golem.de)
06.09.19
Xe-Grafik: Intel baut GPU-Architektur deutlich um (Heise)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

26.07.2019Intel buyUBS AG
26.07.2019Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
26.07.2019Intel BuyCascend Securities
26.07.2019Intel BuyDeutsche Bank AG
26.07.2019Intel SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.07.2019Intel buyUBS AG
26.07.2019Intel BuyCascend Securities
26.07.2019Intel BuyDeutsche Bank AG
26.07.2019Intel overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.06.2019Intel overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.07.2019Intel HoldThe Benchmark Company
25.01.2019Intel Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.01.2019Intel Mkt PerformCharter Equity
25.01.2019Intel HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
23.01.2019Intel Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.07.2019Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
26.07.2019Intel SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.07.2019Intel UnderweightBarclays Capital
01.07.2019Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
04.04.2019Intel SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Intel Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
16.09.19Intel kündigt seit dem Jahr 1992 eine Dividende an
03.09.19Intel & Nvidia wegen China unter Druck
25.09.19Wunschanalyse der Woche: Intel-Aktie
06.09.19Xe-Grafik: Intel baut GPU-Architektur deutlich um
05.09.19IFA: Intel: 5-GHz-Prozessor Core i9-9900KS und neue Core-X-CPUs kommen im Oktober
12.09.19Raspberry-Pi-Konkurrent mit Intel-CPU (auch) für Windows
10.09.19Apollo Lake: Intel braucht wegen Atom-Ausfällen neues Stepping
18.09.19Intel-Prozessor: Core i9-9900KS tritt mit 127 Watt TDP an
16.09.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Intel. Adobe Systems. Mondelez International. Morgan Stanley and Arista Networks
28.08.19IBM's Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD
