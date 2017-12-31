08.05.2018 22:15
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Intel Capital and the NBA Announce Emerging Technology Initiative

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

The National Basketball Association (NBA)* and Intel Capital today announced a sports and entertainment technology innovation collaboration called the "NBA + Intel Capital Emerging Technology Initiative. The multiyear collaboration will foster the identification, formation and growth of technology companies that have the potential to impact the future of the NBA, sports and entertainment.

This initiative aims to identify new technologies from global companies at all stages, but particularly U.S.-based startups that the NBA and Intel Capital will evaluate for potential partnership and investment opportunities. Among the companies that the NBA and Intel Capital will assess will be those with new technology solutions that can enhance the NBA game on the court, the overall fan experience and the sports industry worldwide. In addition, the NBA and Intel Capital will provide mentorship, strategic planning and business development support for the selected companies.

"Venture investments in sports reached $1.5 billion in 2017, and the next five years in sports will be defined by even more technology disruption, said Wendell Brooks, senior vice president of Intel Corporation and president of Intel Capital. "With this new initiative, the NBA and Intel Capital aim to bring extensive human and technology resources into companies we believe will lead the next wave of transformation in sports and entertainment.

"We look forward to tapping into Intel Capitals infrastructure and 27-year track record of identifying successful startups, said Amy Brooks, president, Team Marketing & Business Operations and chief innovation officer at the NBA. "Together, we will identify and support the next generation of innovative sports and entertainment technology companies to find and develop new ways to enhance the game on the court and the fan experience.

The NBA and Intel are building off the multiyear technology partnership announced last year, which made Intel an authorized provider of virtual reality with Intel® True VR and of 360-degree volumetric video with Intel® True View for official NBA broadcast partners globally. Additionally, last month Intel became a founding partner of the new NBA 2K League, providing the best gaming experience for both players and fans through its cloud to client technology solutions. Having delivered cutting-edge immersive media experiences that have changed the ways fans engage with sports, this new technology initiative is a natural next step in the continued disruption of sports and technology.

The initiative was announced at the annual Intel Capital Global Summit, the venture industrys premiere technology networking event. At the Global Summit, Intel Capital also unveiled new investments totaling more than $70 million in 12 technology startups, bringing Intel Capitals year-to-date investments to more than $115 million.

About Intel Capital

Intel Capital invests in innovative startups targeting artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, workload accelerators, 5G connectivity, virtual reality and a wide range of other disruptive technologies. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested $12.3 billion in over 1,530 companies worldwide, and more than 660 portfolio companies have gone public or been acquired. Intel Capital curates thousands of business development introductions each year between its portfolio companies and the Global 2000. For more information on what makes Intel Capital one of the worlds most powerful venture capital firms, visit www.intelcapital.com/ or follow @Intelcapital.

About The NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Womens National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 125,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2017-18 season featured 108 international players from a record 42 countries and territories. NBA Digitals assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.5 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.

  • Relevant
    6
  • Alle
    9
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22:15 Uhr
Enterprise chatbot platform Avaamo raises $14.2 million round led by Intel Capital (VentureBeat)
22:15 Uhr
Intel leads $20 million investment in Gamalon to help companies interpret customer messages through natural language processing (VentureBeat)
18:00 Uhr
3 Reasons Intel Corp. Should Shut Down Its Factories (MotleyFool)
17:45 Uhr
Intel Sports, Altia Systems partner to live broadcast sports in 3D VR - CNET (Cnet)
13:17 Uhr
Intel Makes Significant Organizational Change (MotleyFool)
00:04 Uhr
Intel Is Ahead of Schedule to Achieve Spending Target (MotleyFool)
07.05.18
Intel Corp.'s Contract Chip Manufacturing Business Will Fail (MotleyFool)
07.05.18
BRIEF-Northstar Asset Management Says Urge Intel Shareowners To Vote For Proposal Regarding Political Contributions Cost-Benefit Analysis Report (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Intel News
RSS Feed
Intel zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Intel Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.05.2018Intel market-performBernstein Research
02.05.2018Intel buyMorningstar
27.04.2018Intel market-performBernstein Research
27.04.2018Intel HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.04.2018Intel BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
02.05.2018Intel buyMorningstar
27.04.2018Intel HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.04.2018Intel BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
19.04.2018Intel overweightBarclays Capital
12.04.2018Intel OutperformMacquarie Research
07.05.2018Intel market-performBernstein Research
27.04.2018Intel market-performBernstein Research
28.03.2018Intel HaltenDZ BANK
26.01.2018Intel NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.01.2018Intel Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
24.04.2018Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
26.01.2018Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
10.01.2018Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
27.10.2017Intel UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
27.10.2017Intel UnderperformBernstein Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Intel Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Intel

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Intel News

09.04.18Bitcoin-Mining könnte umweltschonender und effizienter werden
27.04.18Intel hebt nach starkem ersten Quartal Jahresprognose an
26.04.18Geschäft mit Rechenzentren treibt Intel an
07.05.18Symrise-Rivale IFF übernimmt Aromenhersteller Frutarom
07.05.18Symrise-Rivale IFF übernimmt Aromenhersteller Frutarom
19.04.18ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für Intel auf 60 US-Dollar - 'Overweight'
30.04.18GPU-Branchengrößen wechseln: Intel bereitet Großangriff auf Nvidia vor
01.05.18AMD the underdog bites back. as Intel and Qualcomm struggle in their own ways
01.05.18AMD the underdog bites back. as Intel and Qualcomm struggle in their own ways
25.04.18Ausblick: Intel stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Weitere Intel News
Anzeige

Inside

Alte Tradition: Die Free Trade-Aktion an Christi Himmelfahrt (10. Mai)  jetzt kostenfrei handeln!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones könnte konsolidieren
Startschuss für die Covestro-Aktie: Fällt bald die 100-Euro-Marke?
UBS: Vonovia - Guter Start ins laufende Jahr
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
DZ BANK  Nokia: Schwacher Start aber bessere Perspektiven
SOCIETE GENERALE: Gold  Chance von 31 Prozent
ING Markets: DAX - Um 20 Uhr wartet die erste Nagelprobe
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Webinar: Neue Trendfolge-Strategie nach Nicolas Darvas

Simon Betschinger von TraderFox erläutert am 15. Mai einen neuen Trendfolge-Ansatz, der historisch gerechnet erstaunliche 20 % Rendite pro Jahr erzielt hätte.
Mehr erfahren!

Mehr zur Intel-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Intel Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Commerzbank sieht nur wegen der Deutschen Bank gut aus
Der Abschied vom niedrigen Ölpreis
Halter sollen an Kosten für Dieselnachrüstung beteiligt werden
So läuft der Massenbetrug mit Datenschutz-Mails
Warum die Benzinpreise jetzt in rasantem Tempo steigen

News von

Deutsche-Post-Aktie nach Zahlen: Das sieht gar nicht gut aus
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Warum Anleger jetzt einsteigen sollten
Silberpreis: Heftiger Ausverkauf unter Terminmarktprofis
Goldcorp, Newmont und Co.: Fünf Gold-Aktien, die jedem Depot Glanz verleihen
Im Dax hellt sich die Lage weiter auf - Welcher Widerstand jetzt fallen muss

News von

Mit einer zerstörerischen Strategie schafft es Amazon, sämtliche Konkurrenten im Netz zu verdrängen
Die NASA sagt, Elon Musk gefährdet Menschenleben
Microsoft-Personalchef erklärt, welche Frage am meisten über Bewerber verrät
Wie der Baumarkt Toom jetzt den Kampf gegen Amazon aufnimmt
Science-Fiction-Autor Frank Schätzing im Interview; "Das Facebook-Debakel stimmt mich hoffnungsfroh"

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt rot -- USA steigen aus Iran-Deal aus - Wall Street kaum verändert -- Conti mit Gewinnrückgang -- Beiersdorf wächst weiter -- E.ON, Deutsche Post, Zalando, Snap, Uniper, Evonik im Fokus

Springer Nature sagt Börsengang ab. Verdacht auf illegale Abschalteinrichtung bei Modellen der VW-Tochter Audi. Trump entscheidet über Zukunft des Atomabkommens mit dem Iran. LEG Immobilien: Operatives Ergebnis sinkt - Ausschüttungsquote erhöht. Aktivistischer Investor steigt bei Citigroup ein. Evonik wächst im ersten Quartal deutlich profitabel.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 18: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
Nach über 40 Jahren: Die Meilensteine der Apple-Geschichte
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
Die zehn teuersten Fußball-Transfers aller Zeiten
Was sind die teuersten Spielerwechsel der Fußballgeschichte?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Regierungskoalistion will die Zahl grundlos befristeter Arbeitsverträge reduzieren. Was halten Sie von solchen Plänen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX schließt rot -- USA steigen aus Iran-Deal aus - Wall Street kaum verändert -- Conti mit Gewinnrückgang -- Beiersdorf wächst weiter -- E.ON, Deutsche Post, Zalando, Snap, Uniper, Evonik im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
21:53 Uhr
USA steigen aus Atomabkommen mit dem Iran aus - EU hält an Deal fest - Iran bleibt im Abkommen
Aktie im Fokus
21:44 Uhr
Updates zu Deutsche Post, Deutsche Börse, Symrise, Bertrandt und Deutsche Annington
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Post AG555200
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
TeslaA1CX3T
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100