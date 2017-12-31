Intel Capital and the NBA Announce Emerging Technology Initiative

The National Basketball Association (NBA)* and Intel Capital today
announced a sports and entertainment technology innovation collaboration
called the "NBA + Intel Capital Emerging Technology Initiative. The
multiyear collaboration will foster the identification, formation and
growth of technology companies that have the potential to impact the
future of the NBA, sports and entertainment.
This initiative aims to identify new technologies from global companies
at all stages, but particularly U.S.-based startups that the NBA and
Intel Capital will evaluate for potential partnership and investment
opportunities. Among the companies that the NBA and Intel Capital will
assess will be those with new technology solutions that can enhance the
NBA game on the court, the overall fan experience and the sports
industry worldwide. In addition, the NBA and Intel Capital will provide
mentorship, strategic planning and business development support for the
selected companies.
"Venture investments in sports reached $1.5 billion in 2017, and the
next five years in sports will be defined by even more technology
disruption, said Wendell Brooks, senior vice president of Intel
Corporation and president of Intel Capital. "With this new initiative,
the NBA and Intel Capital aim to bring extensive human and technology
resources into companies we believe will lead the next wave of
transformation in sports and entertainment.
"We look forward to tapping into Intel Capitals infrastructure and
27-year track record of identifying successful startups, said Amy
Brooks, president, Team Marketing & Business Operations and chief
innovation officer at the NBA. "Together, we will identify and support
the next generation of innovative sports and entertainment technology
companies to find and develop new ways to enhance the game on the court
and the fan experience.
The NBA and Intel are building off the multiyear technology partnership
announced last year, which made Intel an authorized provider of virtual
reality with Intel® True VR and of 360-degree volumetric video with
Intel® True View for official NBA broadcast partners globally.
Additionally, last month Intel became a founding partner of the new NBA
2K League, providing the best gaming experience for both players and
fans through its cloud to client technology solutions. Having delivered
cutting-edge immersive media experiences that have changed the ways fans
engage with sports, this new technology initiative is a natural next
step in the continued disruption of sports and technology.
The initiative was announced at the annual Intel
Capital Global Summit, the venture industrys premiere technology
networking event. At the Global Summit, Intel Capital also unveiled new
investments totaling more than $70 million in 12 technology startups,
bringing Intel Capitals year-to-date investments to more than $115
million.
About Intel Capital
Intel Capital invests in innovative startups targeting artificial
intelligence, autonomous driving, workload accelerators, 5G
connectivity, virtual reality and a wide range of other disruptive
technologies. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested $12.3 billion in
over 1,530 companies worldwide, and more than 660 portfolio companies
have gone public or been acquired. Intel Capital curates thousands of
business development introductions each year between its portfolio
companies and the Global 2000. For more information on what makes Intel
Capital one of the worlds most powerful venture capital firms, visit www.intelcapital.com/
or follow @Intelcapital.
About The NBA
The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four
professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the
Womens National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K
League. The NBA has established a major international presence with
games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 50 languages,
and merchandise for sale in more than 125,000 stores in 100 countries on
six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2017-18 season featured
108 international players from a record 42 countries and territories.
NBA Digitals assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League
Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in
the world, with 1.5 billion likes and followers globally across all
league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league
addresses important social issues by working with internationally
recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and
family development, and health-related causes.
Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the
United States and other countries.
*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
