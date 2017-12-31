Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit

Intel
Capital, Intel Corporations global investment organization,
announced today at the Intel
Capital Global Summit new investments totaling $72 million in 12
technology startups. With this new funding, Intel Capitals year-to-date
investments have reached more than $115 million.
The companies joining Intel Capitals portfolio are driving innovations
that will shape the future of compute over the next decade. Those
include AI-based conversational computing to speed the design of virtual
assistants; a context-aware app improving the way people experience
stadiums, theme parks, hotels and hospitals; and new processors that
bring the power of machine learning to mobile devices.
"These innovative companies reflect Intels strategic focus as a data
leader, said Wendell
Brooks, Intel senior vice president and president of Intel Capital.
"Theyre helping shape the future of artificial intelligence, the future
of the cloud and the Internet of Things, and the future of silicon.
These are critical areas of technology as the world becomes increasingly
connected and smart.
Brooks also noted that this latest group of investments reflects Intel
Capitals strategy to make larger investments in new portfolio
companies. "Whether through access to Intel technology, introductions to
our worldwide partners or added engineering resources, were focused on
driving new levels of success for our entrepreneurs, he said.
Also at the 18th Intel Capital Global Summit, taking place
this week in Palm Desert, California, the NBA* and Intel Capital
announced a sports and entertainment technology innovation collaboration
called the "NBA + Intel Capital Emerging Technology Initiative. The
multiyear collaboration will foster the identification, formation and
growth of technology companies that have the potential to impact the
future of the NBA, sports and entertainment. Brooks was joined onstage
by NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern.
Brooks noted that, thanks to the digitization of sports and the
explosion of data, "Theres been more disruption in this space over the
last five years than in the 70 before that. Even so, he said,
innovation has only scratched the surface, with the rollout of 5G
networking and improved AI poised to enable immersive, real-time
experiences. "Were excited to team with one of the worlds most
forward-looking sports organizations to find new ways to improve the
game experience for fans and athletes alike, Brooks said.
Additionally, Intel Capital announced it has surpassed two and a half
years ahead of schedule its 2015 goal to invest $125 million in
startups run by women and underrepresented minorities. Today, the Intel
Capital Diversity Initiative seeks out global companies founded
and/or led by women and entrepreneurs living with disabilities, and U.S.
companies founded and/or led by underrepresented minorities, members of
the LGBTQ community and U.S. military veterans.
"More than 10 percent of our entire portfolio is now led by
entrepreneurs from these communities, which we believe is an essential
part of making the tech industry more inclusive for everyones benefit,
said Brooks. In addition, he noted, two-thirds of the dollars Intel
Capital invested in diverse startups in 2017 were deployed outside the
United States, reflecting Intels worldwide commitment to diversity and
inclusion.
Also unveiled was a new "Champions of Change strategy launched by 15
technology companies to advance gender equality by enabling
womens
careers to thrive in the global tech industry. The strategy was
announced at Intel Capital Global Summit by the Male
Champions of Change Institute*, accelerateHER*,
EQUALS*
and Intel, a founding member of the Male Champions of Change Global
Technology Group*. "Women are not advancing at the same rate as men in
our industry, said Brooks. "The old excuses simply dont wash anymore.
The Intel Capital Global Summit convenes nearly 1,000 entrepreneurs,
investors and business leaders for three days of networking,
company-building and inspiration. This years lineup of speakers
includes Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO; Jon Lauckner, General Motors* CTO;
Genevieve Bell, 3A Institute* director; Brian Rolapp, NFL* chief media
and business officer; Cherie Blair, Commander of the British Empire and
founder of the Cherie Blair Foundation*; Amnon Shashua, Mobileye* CEO;
Dhani Jones, Qey Capital Partners* chairman and Hillman Accelerator*
founder; and Michael Mayberry, Intel CTO and Intel Labs managing
director.
More details on Intel Capitals new investments in 12 innovative
startups:
Future of Artificial Intelligence
Avaamo*
(Los Altos, California, U.S.) is a deep learning software company that
specializes in conversational interfaces to solve specific, high-impact
problems in the enterprise. Avaamo is building fundamental AI technology
across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis and deep
learning to make conversational computing for the enterprise a reality.
Fictiv*
(San Francisco, California, U.S.) is democratizing access to
manufacturing, transforming how hardware teams design, develop and
deliver physical products. Its virtual manufacturing platform pairs
intelligent workflow and collaboration software with Fictivs global
network of highly vetted manufacturers. From prototype to production,
Fictiv helps hardware teams work efficiently and bring products to
market faster.
Gamalon*
(Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.) is leading the next wave in machine
learning with an AI platform that teaches computers actual ideas.
Gamalons Idea Learning technology provides accurate, editable and
explainable processing of customer messages and other free-form data.
Gamalons system learns faster, is easily extendable to specific
domains, is completely auditable, and understands complexity and nuance.
It can be used to structure free-form text such as surveys, chat
transcripts, trouble tickets and more.
Reconova*
(Xiamen, China) is a leading AI company providing cutting-edge visual
perception solutions. Dedicated to the research of innovative computer
vision and machine learning technologies, Reconova possesses a
significant amount of core technologies in those fields. The company has
achieved scale production and application across the smart retail, smart
home and intelligent security segments.
Syntiant*
(Irvine, California, U.S.) is
an AI semiconductor company that is
accelerating the transition of machine learning from the cloud to edge
devices. The companys neural decision processors merge deep learning
with semiconductor design to produce highly efficient ultralow-power
analog neural computation for always-on applications in battery-powered
devices, including mobile phones, wearable devices, smart sensors and
drones.
Future of Cloud and IoT
Alauda*
(Beijing, China) is a container-based cloud services provider empowering
enterprise IT with its enterprise platform-as-a-service offering and
other strategic services. It delivers cloud-native capabilities and
DevOps best practices to help enterprises modernize application
architecture, maximize developer productivity and achieve operational
excellence. Alauda serves organizations undergoing digital
transformation across a number of industries, including financial
services, manufacturing, aviation, energy and automotive.
CloudGenix*
(San Jose, California, U.S.) is a software-defined wide-area network
(SD-WAN) leader, transforming legacy hardware WANs into a
software-based, application-defined fabric. Using CloudGenix software,
customers deploy cloud, unified communications and data center
applications to remote offices over broadband networks with high
performance and security. CloudGenix customers experience up to 70
percent WAN costs savings, an improved user experience for their
applications, and more than 10x improvements in application and network
uptime.
Espressif
Systems* (Shanghai, China) is a multinational, fabless semiconductor
company that leverages wireless computing to create high-performance IoT
solutions that are more intelligent, versatile and cost-effective. The
companys all-in-one system-on-chips (SoCs) provide dual-mode
connectivity (Wi-Fi+BT/BLE) to a wide range of IoT products including
tablets, cameras, wearables and smart home devices at competitive
prices.
VenueNext*
(Santa Clara, California, U.S.) transforms the way guests experience
every kind of venue, from arenas and concert halls to hotels and
hospitals. Its smart-venue platform connects a facilitys siloed
operational systems to give guests seamless access to services via their
smartphones, and provides real-time analytics and insights that
transform business outcomes. A sample of customers include Levis
Stadium*, Yankee Stadium*, U.S. Bank Stadium*, Amway Center*, Churchill
Downs* and St. Lukes Health Systems*.
Future of Silicon
Lyncean
Technologies* (Fremont, California, U.S.) was founded in 2001 to
develop the Compact Light Source (CLS), a miniature synchrotron X-ray
source. Enabling a reduction in scale by a factor of 200, the CLS
shrinks a machine capable of synchrotron quality experiments from
stadium-sized to room-sized. Lynceans newest development is a novel EUV
source based on coherent photon generation in a compact electron storage
ring, specifically designed for high-volume manufacturing semiconductor
lithography.
Movellus* (San
Jose, California, U.S.) develops semiconductor technologies that enable
digital tools to automatically create and implement functionality
previously achievable only with custom analog design. Using digital
design, Movellus improves the efficiency of creating and laying out
analog circuits for SoCs resulting in faster design time, faster time
to yield, smaller die size and lower failure rates. Movellus customers
include semiconductor and systems companies in the AI, networking and
FPGA segments.
SiFive*
(San Mateo, California, U.S.) is the leading provider of market-ready
processor core IP based on the RISC-V instruction set architecture.
Founded by the inventors of RISC-V and led by a team of industry
veterans, SiFive helps system-on-chip designers reduce time to market
and increase cost savings by enabling system designers to produce
customized, open-architecture processor cores.
Taken as a whole, Brooks said, these 12 new companies will help Intel
change the future of compute. "We are planting seeds, he said, "that
will grow for decades.
For more information, visit our newsroom: https://newsroom.intel.com/press-kits/2018-intel-capital-global-summit/.
About the Intel Capital Global Summit
The Intel Capital Global Summit is the venture industrys premier
technology networking event. The 2018 event brings together nearly 1,000
attendees from Intel Capital portfolio companies, tech industry thought
leaders, and Intel customers and partners from around the world.
About Intel Capital
Intel Capital invests in innovative startups targeting artificial
intelligence, autonomous driving, workload accelerators, 5G
connectivity, virtual reality and a wide range of other disruptive
technologies. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested US$12.3 billion in
over 1,530 companies worldwide, and more than 660 portfolio companies
have gone public or been acquired. Intel Capital curates thousands of
business development introductions each year between its portfolio
companies and the Global 2000. For more information on what makes Intel
Capital one of the worlds most powerful venture capital firms, visit www.intelcapital.com
or follow @Intelcapital.
Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the
United States and other countries.
*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005582/en/