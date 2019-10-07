finanzen.net
07.10.2019 15:00
Bewerten
(0)

Intel Enables AI Acceleration and Brings New Pricing to Intel Xeon W and X-Series Processors

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Intel today unveiled its latest lineup of Intel Xeon W and X-series processors, which puts new classes of computing performance and AI acceleration into the hands of professional creators and PC enthusiasts. Custom-designed to address the diverse needs of these growing audiences, the new Xeon W-2200 and X-series processors are targeted to be available starting November, along with a new pricing structure that represents an easier step up for creators and enthusiasts from Intel Core S-series mainstream products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005159/en/

Intel introduces the Intel Xeon W-2200 platform in October 2019. Eight new processors deliver outstanding performance and expanded platform capabilities for data science, visual effects, 3D rendering, complex 3D CAD, artificial intelligence development and edge deployments. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel introduces the Intel Xeon W-2200 platform in October 2019. Eight new processors deliver outstanding performance and expanded platform capabilities for data science, visual effects, 3D rendering, complex 3D CAD, artificial intelligence development and edge deployments. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel is the only company that delivers a full portfolio of products precision-tuned to handle the sustained compute-intensive workloads used by professional creators and enthusiasts every day. The new Xeon W-2200 and X-series processors take this to the next level, as the first high-end desktop PC and mainstream workstations to feature AI acceleration with the integration of Intel Deep Learning Boost. This offers an AI inference boost of 2.2 times1 more compared with the prior generation. Additionally, this new lineup features Intel® Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, which has been further enhanced to help software, such as for simulation and modeling, run as fast as possible by identifying and prioritizing the fastest available cores.

"The professional and enthusiast communities require product engineering that caters to their specific mission-critical needs and keeps them on the cutting edge of technology advancements. This means the best hardware and software optimizations, but also looking at how we can infuse things like AI acceleration, said Frank Soqui, Intel vice president and general manager of Desktop, Workstation and Channel Group. "No matter if you are a data scientist, cinema creator or freelancer, Intel Xeon W and X-series offer power and flexibility of choice, enabling you to keep working creatively and competitively across even the most intensive workloads.

The Ultimate Professional Creator Platform

For professional creators, the Intel Xeon W-2200 platform is the ultimate option. These eight new processors (W-2295, W-2275, W-2265, W-2255, W-2245, W-2235, W-2225 and W-2223) deliver outstanding performance and expanded platform capabilities for data science, visual effects, 3D rendering, complex 3D CAD, AI development and edge deployments. They can be used in configurable form-factors  from small desktop to towers  as well as include built-in platform security features and reliability, such as ECC support and Intel vPro, which creative professionals demand. For example, the 3D architectural rendering process on Autodesk Revit with V-Ray accelerates up to 10 percent faster2 compared with the previous generation and up to 2 times faster compared with a 3-year-old workstation3.

New Xeon W prices range from $294 to $1,333, enabling Intel to build the platform and partners to grow their workstation product options.

For additional product details, visit the Intel Xeon W-2200 product brief.

Bridging the Enthusiast and the Creator

For freelancers, prosumers and desktop enthusiasts who may not need commercial-grade features, Intel Core X-series processors provide the performance with the added flexibility of overclocking4 capabilities. These four new processors (i9-10980XE, i9-10940X, i9-10920X and i9-10900X) are especially suited for advanced workflows that vary in need for photo/video editing, game development and 3D animation. Additionally, they deliver enthusiast-ready enhanced features, like Intel Performance Maximizer that makes it easy to dynamically and reliably custom-tune the unlocked processors based on the X-series individual performance DNA.

New X-series prices range from $590 to $979. With the creator segments need for more computing-intensive and specific workloads, the new pricing enables X-series to be more accessible to the creators looking for even more compute-intensive workloads than Intels mainstream desktop processors.

For additional product details, visit the Intel X-series product brief.

Additional Pricing Refinements

In addition to Intel Xeon W and X-series, Intel is also introducing new pricing to its Intel Core S-series processors without integrated graphics. Intel is committing to these processors in its long-term roadmap, which has given Intel the opportunity to reset where it fits in the portfolio and pricing. The new prices are effective starting today, with the 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processors currently in market.

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the worlds innovations. The companys engineering expertise is helping address the worlds greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world  from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

 

SKU Table for Intel Xeon W-2200 Processors

 

PROCESSOR

NUMBER

BASE CLOCK SPEED (GHZ)

INTEL® TURBO BOOST TECHNOLOGY
MAX SINGLE CORE TURBO FREQUENCY

(GHZ)

ALL CORE TURBO FREQUENCY (GHZ)

INTEL® TURBO BOOST MAX TECHNOLOGY 3.0 FREQUENCY

(GHZ)

CORES/
THREADS PER SOCKET

INTEL® SMART CACHE

TOTAL

PLATFORM PCIE* 3.0 LANES

TDP

MEMORY CAPACITY

MEMORY SUPPORT

ERROR CORRECTING CODE (ECC)

RELIABILITY, AVAILABILITY, AND SERVICEABILITY (RAS)

INTEL® VPRO PLATFORM SUPPORT

INTEL® OPTANE SSD SUPPORT

RCP

PRICING

(USD 1K)

Intel® Xeon® W-2295 processor

3.0

4.6

3.8

4.8

18 / 36

24.75 MB

Up to 72

165 W

1 TB

Four Channels DDR4-2933

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$1,333

Intel® Xeon® W-2275 processor

3.3

4.6

4.1

4.8

14 / 28

19.25 MB

Up to 72

165 W

1 TB

Four Channels DDR4-2933

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$1,112

Intel® Xeon® W-2265 processor

3.5

4.6

4.3

4.8

12 / 24

19.25 MB

Up to 72

165 W

1 TB

Four Channels DDR4-2933

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$944

Intel® Xeon® W-2255 processor

3.7

4.5

4.3

4.7

10 / 20

19.25 MB

Up to 72

165 W

1 TB

Four Channels DDR4-2933

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$778

Intel® Xeon® W-2245 processor

3.9

4.5

4.5

4.7

8 / 16

16.5 MB

Up to 72

155 W

1 TB

Four Channels DDR4-2933

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$667

Intel® Xeon® W-2235 processor

3.8

4.6

4.3

N/A

6 / 12

8.25 MB

Up to 72

130 W

1 TB

Four Channels DDR4-2933

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$555

Intel® Xeon® W-2225 processor

4.1

4.6

4.5

N/A

4 / 8

8.25 MB

Up to 72

105 W

1 TB

Four Channels DDR4-2933

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$444

Intel® Xeon® W-2223 processor

3.6

3.9

3.7

N/A

4 / 8

8.25 MB

Up to 72

120 W

1 TB

Four Channels DDR4-2666

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

$294

 

SKU Table for Intel® Core X-series Processors

 

PROCESSOR

NUMBER

BASE CLOCK SPEED (GHZ)

INTEL® TURBO BOOST TECHNOLOGY 2.0 FREQUENCY

(GHZ)

ALL CORE TURBO SPEED

(GHZ)

INTEL® TURBO BOOST MAX TECHNOLOGY 3.0 FREQUENCY

(GHZ)

CORES/
THREADS

L3 CACHE

TOTAL

PLATFORM PCIE* 3.0 LANES

UNLOCKED

TDP

MEMORY SUPPORT

INTEL® OPTANE MEMORY SUPPORT

RCP

PRICING

(USD 1K)

Intel® Core i9-10980XE

X-series

3.0

4.6

3.8

4.8

18/36

24.75 MB

Up to 72

Yes

165W

Four Channels DDR4-2933

Yes

$979

Intel® Core i9-10940X

X-series

3.3

4.6

4.1

4.8

14/28

19.25 MB

Up to 72

Yes

165W

Four Channels DDR4-2933

Yes

$784

Intel® Core i9-109200X

X-series

3.5

4.6

4.3

4.8

12/24

19.25 MB

Up to 72

Yes

165W

Four Channels DDR4-2933

Yes

$689

Intel® Core i9-10900X

X-series

3.7

4.5

4.3

4.7

10/20

19.25 MB

Up to 72

Yes

165W

Four Channels DDR4-2933

Yes

$590

 

Performance results are based on testing as of the date set forth in the configurations and may not reflect all publicly available security updates. See configuration disclosure for details. No product or component can be absolutely secure.

Software and workloads used in performance tests may have been optimized for performance only on Intel microprocessors. Performance tests, such as SYSmark* and MobileMark*, are measured using specific computer systems, components, software, operations and functions. Any change to any of those factors may cause the results to vary. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases, including the performance of that product when combined with other products. For more complete information about performance and benchmark results, visit intel.com/benchmarks.

Intel is a sponsor and member of the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community, and was the major developer of the XPRT family of benchmarks. Principled Technologies is the publisher of the XPRT family of benchmarks. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases.

Intel technologies' features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software or service activation. Performance varies depending on system configuration. No product or component can be absolutely secure. Check with your system manufacturer or retailer or learn more at intel.com.

1As measured by AI inference throughput using AIXPRT Community Preview 2 with Int8 precision on ResNet-50 comparing Intel® Xeon® W-2295 vs. Intel® Xeon® W-2195

2 As measured by Autodesk Revit* 3D architectural model rendering workload comparing Intel® Xeon® W-2295 vs. Intel® Xeon® W-2195

3 As measured by Autodesk Revit* 3D architectural model rendering workload comparing Intel® Xeon® W-2295 vs. Intel® Xeon® E5-1680 v4

4Altering clock frequency or voltage may damage or reduce the useful life of the processor and other system components, and may reduce system stability and performance. Product warranties may not apply if the processor is operated beyond its specifications. Check with the manufacturers of system and components for additional details.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15:00 Uhr
Intel Xeon W-2200: Satte Preissenkungen bei Workstation-Prozessoren (Heise)
02.10.19
Intel schlägt neue Speichertechnik zur Abwehr von Spectre-Angriffen vor (ZDNet.de)
02.10.19
Core X: Intel halbiert die Preise für seine neuen High-End-Prozessoren (Heise)
02.10.19
Cascade Lake X: Intel bringt 18 Kerne für unter 1.000 US-Dollar (Golem.de)
29.09.19
Dieser Gaming-PC ist auch ohne Intel-CPU richtig schnell (WELT)
26.09.19
Intel arbeitet an 144-Zellen-Flash und der nächsten Optane-Generation (Heise)
26.09.19
SSDs: Intel arbeitet an 144-Schicht-Speicher und 5-Bit-Zellen (Golem.de)
25.09.19
Wunschanalyse der Woche: Intel-Aktie (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Intel News
RSS Feed
Intel zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Intel Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.07.2019Intel buyUBS AG
26.07.2019Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
26.07.2019Intel BuyCascend Securities
26.07.2019Intel BuyDeutsche Bank AG
26.07.2019Intel SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.07.2019Intel buyUBS AG
26.07.2019Intel BuyCascend Securities
26.07.2019Intel BuyDeutsche Bank AG
26.07.2019Intel overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.06.2019Intel overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.07.2019Intel HoldThe Benchmark Company
25.01.2019Intel Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.01.2019Intel Mkt PerformCharter Equity
25.01.2019Intel HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
23.01.2019Intel Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.07.2019Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
26.07.2019Intel SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.07.2019Intel UnderweightBarclays Capital
01.07.2019Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
04.04.2019Intel SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Intel Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Intel News

25.09.19Wunschanalyse der Woche: Intel-Aktie
16.09.19Intel kündigt seit dem Jahr 1992 eine Dividende an
06.09.19Xe-Grafik: Intel baut GPU-Architektur deutlich um
16.09.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Intel. Adobe Systems. Mondelez International. Morgan Stanley and Arista Networks
18.09.19Intel-Prozessor: Core i9-9900KS tritt mit 127 Watt TDP an
12.09.19Raspberry-Pi-Konkurrent mit Intel-CPU (auch) für Windows
10.09.19Apollo Lake: Intel braucht wegen Atom-Ausfällen neues Stepping
26.09.19Intel arbeitet an 144-Zellen-Flash und der nächsten Optane-Generation
24.09.19Intel hat angeblich wieder Lieferprobleme bei den 14-nm-Prozessoren
29.09.19Dieser Gaming-PC ist auch ohne Intel-CPU richtig schnell
Weitere Intel News
Werbung

Inside

Chinesische Zentralbank setzt Goldkäufe fort
Die Kunst des Mischens
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Covestro AG, Bayer, Infineon
DZ BANK - Ausblick viertes Quartal: Erneuter Crash oder Rally?
Alphabet C  Gefangen im Dreieck
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Dow Jones mit wilder Achterbahnfahrt
ING Markets: DAX - Abwärtstrend intakt
H&M gefällt wieder
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Intel-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Intel Peer Group News

15:00 UhrNavi-14-Grafikkarte: AMD stellt Radeon RX 5500 vor
13:30 UhrAMD: Notebook-Prozessoren begeistern Analysten
12:01 UhrSmartphone: Apple bietet kostenlose Reparatur für iPhone 6S an
11:58 UhrApple supplier Japan Display says aiming for a bailout deal this month
11:58 UhrApple supplier Japan Display says aiming for a bailout deal this month
11:57 UhrUPDATE 2-Apple supplier Japan Display says aiming for a bailout deal this month
11:53 UhrProzessoren: AMD nennt erste Architekturdetails zu Zen 3
11:10 UhrApple: Neues iPhone - alte Sorgen!
09:35 UhrDialog Semiconductor: Es dreht sich nicht alles um Apple
08:51 UhrApple supplier Japan Display says aims to seal $468 million bailout deal this month

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
So lassen Sie entspannt Ihr Vermögen wachsen
Warum der Negativzins Deutschland besonders hart trifft
So umgehen Sie die Abo-Falle auf Ihrem Smartphone
So machen Sie den ersten Schritt zur finanziellen Freiheit

News von

DAX-Vorschau: Gegenwind an Börsen hält an - Handelsgespräche im Fokus
Schockwelle bei den Brokern: Marktführer will Aktienhandel kostenlos machen
DAX: Kommt ein neuer Trendwechsel?
DAX zurück im Plus: Zweifel an rascher Lösung im Zollstreit - Bayer-Aktie im Aufschwung
Metro-Aktie: Redos meldet Pläne für Real-Übernahme beim Kartellamt an

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- Wall Street leichter erwartet -- Wirecard-Aktie legt zu -- Deutscher Auftragseingang sinkt wider Erwarten -- ams scheitert mit Angebot für OSRAM -- GE, Bayer, Hypoport, Dialog im Fokus

BASF beteiligt sich an Firma für chemisches Kunststoffrecycling. Mercedes-Benz erzielt bestes 3. Quartal der Konzerngeschichte. Continental im Fokus: Konzernumbau im Stop-and-Go-Tempo. HSBC könnte für Kostensenkung angeblich tausende Jobs abbauen. Aufsicht prüft Abgas-Manipulationsverdacht bei Daimler-Transportern.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie beeinflusst die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg Ihr Umweltbewusstsein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:05 Uhr
DAX im Plus -- Wall Street leichter erwartet -- Wirecard-Aktie legt zu -- Deutscher Auftragseingang sinkt wider Erwarten -- ams scheitert mit Angebot für OSRAM -- GE, Bayer, Hypoport, Dialog im Fokus
Sonstiges
15:07 Uhr
MSCI World-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den MSCI World Index
Autos
15:07 Uhr
Greta Thunberg bekommt von Arnold Schwarzenegger einen Tesla
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
OSRAM AGLED400
EVOTEC SE566480
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100