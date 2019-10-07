Intel Enables AI Acceleration and Brings New Pricing to Intel Xeon W and X-Series Processors

Intel today unveiled its latest lineup of Intel Xeon W and X-series processors, which puts new classes of computing performance and AI acceleration into the hands of professional creators and PC enthusiasts. Custom-designed to address the diverse needs of these growing audiences, the new Xeon W-2200 and X-series processors are targeted to be available starting November, along with a new pricing structure that represents an easier step up for creators and enthusiasts from Intel Core S-series mainstream products.

Intel introduces the Intel Xeon W-2200 platform in October 2019. Eight new processors deliver outstanding performance and expanded platform capabilities for data science, visual effects, 3D rendering, complex 3D CAD, artificial intelligence development and edge deployments. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel is the only company that delivers a full portfolio of products precision-tuned to handle the sustained compute-intensive workloads used by professional creators and enthusiasts every day. The new Xeon W-2200 and X-series processors take this to the next level, as the first high-end desktop PC and mainstream workstations to feature AI acceleration with the integration of Intel Deep Learning Boost. This offers an AI inference boost of 2.2 times1 more compared with the prior generation. Additionally, this new lineup features Intel® Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, which has been further enhanced to help software, such as for simulation and modeling, run as fast as possible by identifying and prioritizing the fastest available cores.

"The professional and enthusiast communities require product engineering that caters to their specific mission-critical needs and keeps them on the cutting edge of technology advancements. This means the best hardware and software optimizations, but also looking at how we can infuse things like AI acceleration, said Frank Soqui, Intel vice president and general manager of Desktop, Workstation and Channel Group. "No matter if you are a data scientist, cinema creator or freelancer, Intel Xeon W and X-series offer power and flexibility of choice, enabling you to keep working creatively and competitively across even the most intensive workloads.

The Ultimate Professional Creator Platform

For professional creators, the Intel Xeon W-2200 platform is the ultimate option. These eight new processors (W-2295, W-2275, W-2265, W-2255, W-2245, W-2235, W-2225 and W-2223) deliver outstanding performance and expanded platform capabilities for data science, visual effects, 3D rendering, complex 3D CAD, AI development and edge deployments. They can be used in configurable form-factors  from small desktop to towers  as well as include built-in platform security features and reliability, such as ECC support and Intel vPro, which creative professionals demand. For example, the 3D architectural rendering process on Autodesk Revit with V-Ray accelerates up to 10 percent faster2 compared with the previous generation and up to 2 times faster compared with a 3-year-old workstation3.

New Xeon W prices range from $294 to $1,333, enabling Intel to build the platform and partners to grow their workstation product options.

Bridging the Enthusiast and the Creator

For freelancers, prosumers and desktop enthusiasts who may not need commercial-grade features, Intel Core X-series processors provide the performance with the added flexibility of overclocking4 capabilities. These four new processors (i9-10980XE, i9-10940X, i9-10920X and i9-10900X) are especially suited for advanced workflows that vary in need for photo/video editing, game development and 3D animation. Additionally, they deliver enthusiast-ready enhanced features, like Intel Performance Maximizer that makes it easy to dynamically and reliably custom-tune the unlocked processors based on the X-series individual performance DNA.

New X-series prices range from $590 to $979. With the creator segments need for more computing-intensive and specific workloads, the new pricing enables X-series to be more accessible to the creators looking for even more compute-intensive workloads than Intels mainstream desktop processors.

Additional Pricing Refinements

In addition to Intel Xeon W and X-series, Intel is also introducing new pricing to its Intel Core S-series processors without integrated graphics. Intel is committing to these processors in its long-term roadmap, which has given Intel the opportunity to reset where it fits in the portfolio and pricing. The new prices are effective starting today, with the 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processors currently in market.

SKU Table for Intel Xeon W-2200 Processors PROCESSOR NUMBER BASE CLOCK SPEED (GHZ) INTEL® TURBO BOOST TECHNOLOGY

MAX SINGLE CORE TURBO FREQUENCY (GHZ) ALL CORE TURBO FREQUENCY (GHZ) INTEL® TURBO BOOST MAX TECHNOLOGY 3.0 FREQUENCY (GHZ) CORES/

THREADS PER SOCKET INTEL® SMART CACHE TOTAL PLATFORM PCIE* 3.0 LANES TDP MEMORY CAPACITY MEMORY SUPPORT ERROR CORRECTING CODE (ECC) RELIABILITY, AVAILABILITY, AND SERVICEABILITY (RAS) INTEL® VPRO PLATFORM SUPPORT INTEL® OPTANE SSD SUPPORT RCP PRICING (USD 1K) Intel® Xeon® W-2295 processor 3.0 4.6 3.8 4.8 18 / 36 24.75 MB Up to 72 165 W 1 TB Four Channels DDR4-2933 Yes Yes Yes Yes $1,333 Intel® Xeon® W-2275 processor 3.3 4.6 4.1 4.8 14 / 28 19.25 MB Up to 72 165 W 1 TB Four Channels DDR4-2933 Yes Yes Yes Yes $1,112 Intel® Xeon® W-2265 processor 3.5 4.6 4.3 4.8 12 / 24 19.25 MB Up to 72 165 W 1 TB Four Channels DDR4-2933 Yes Yes Yes Yes $944 Intel® Xeon® W-2255 processor 3.7 4.5 4.3 4.7 10 / 20 19.25 MB Up to 72 165 W 1 TB Four Channels DDR4-2933 Yes Yes Yes Yes $778 Intel® Xeon® W-2245 processor 3.9 4.5 4.5 4.7 8 / 16 16.5 MB Up to 72 155 W 1 TB Four Channels DDR4-2933 Yes Yes Yes Yes $667 Intel® Xeon® W-2235 processor 3.8 4.6 4.3 N/A 6 / 12 8.25 MB Up to 72 130 W 1 TB Four Channels DDR4-2933 Yes Yes Yes Yes $555 Intel® Xeon® W-2225 processor 4.1 4.6 4.5 N/A 4 / 8 8.25 MB Up to 72 105 W 1 TB Four Channels DDR4-2933 Yes Yes Yes Yes $444 Intel® Xeon® W-2223 processor 3.6 3.9 3.7 N/A 4 / 8 8.25 MB Up to 72 120 W 1 TB Four Channels DDR4-2666 Yes Yes Yes Yes $294

SKU Table for Intel® Core X-series Processors PROCESSOR NUMBER BASE CLOCK SPEED (GHZ) INTEL® TURBO BOOST TECHNOLOGY 2.0 FREQUENCY (GHZ) ALL CORE TURBO SPEED (GHZ) INTEL® TURBO BOOST MAX TECHNOLOGY 3.0 FREQUENCY (GHZ) CORES/

THREADS L3 CACHE TOTAL PLATFORM PCIE* 3.0 LANES UNLOCKED TDP MEMORY SUPPORT INTEL® OPTANE MEMORY SUPPORT RCP PRICING (USD 1K) Intel® Core i9-10980XE X-series 3.0 4.6 3.8 4.8 18/36 24.75 MB Up to 72 Yes 165W Four Channels DDR4-2933 Yes $979 Intel® Core i9-10940X X-series 3.3 4.6 4.1 4.8 14/28 19.25 MB Up to 72 Yes 165W Four Channels DDR4-2933 Yes $784 Intel® Core i9-109200X X-series 3.5 4.6 4.3 4.8 12/24 19.25 MB Up to 72 Yes 165W Four Channels DDR4-2933 Yes $689 Intel® Core i9-10900X X-series 3.7 4.5 4.3 4.7 10/20 19.25 MB Up to 72 Yes 165W Four Channels DDR4-2933 Yes $590

1As measured by AI inference throughput using AIXPRT Community Preview 2 with Int8 precision on ResNet-50 comparing Intel® Xeon® W-2295 vs. Intel® Xeon® W-2195

2 As measured by Autodesk Revit* 3D architectural model rendering workload comparing Intel® Xeon® W-2295 vs. Intel® Xeon® W-2195

3 As measured by Autodesk Revit* 3D architectural model rendering workload comparing Intel® Xeon® W-2295 vs. Intel® Xeon® E5-1680 v4

4Altering clock frequency or voltage may damage or reduce the useful life of the processor and other system components, and may reduce system stability and performance. Product warranties may not apply if the processor is operated beyond its specifications. Check with the manufacturers of system and components for additional details.

