finanzen.net
25.11.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Intel to Redeem 3.25% Junior Subordinated Convertible Debentures Due 2039

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) announced today that it has issued a notice of redemption to redeem on Jan. 9, 2020, all of its outstanding 3.25% Junior Subordinated Convertible Debentures due 2039 (CUSIP Number 458140AF7) (the "Securities"). As of Nov. 12, 2019, approximately $372 million principal amount of the Securities was outstanding.

The Securities called for redemption will be redeemed at a stated redemption price equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of such Securities, plus accrued and unpaid interest to (but excluding) the redemption date.

The conversion rate of the Securities as of Nov. 22, 2019, is 49.6852 shares of Intel common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the Securities, which is equivalent to a conversion price of $20.13 per share of common stock. The Securities called for redemption may be converted at any time before the close of business (which is 5 p.m., ET) on Jan. 6, 2020, the third Scheduled Trading Day (as defined in the indenture governing the Securities) immediately preceding the redemption date. Intel will settle the conversion obligation with respect to the Securities in cash. The amount of cash payable upon conversion of any Security shall, for each share of common stock into which the Security is convertible, be equal to the sum of the Daily Settlement Amounts (as defined in the indenture) for each of the 20 trading days during the Observation Period. The Observation Period means the 20 consecutive trading days beginning on and including the 22nd Scheduled Trading Day prior to the redemption date. Upon conversion, a Holder will not receive any separate cash payment for accrued and unpaid interest and the Companys settlement of the conversion obligation shall be deemed to satisfy its obligation to pay the principal amount of the Security and accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including the conversion date.

A copy of the notice of redemption may be obtained from Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee, paying agent and conversion agent, by calling 1-800-344-5128.

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the worlds innovations. The companys engineering expertise is helping address the worlds greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world  from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the redemption of the Securities, as well as forward-looking statements relating to Intels future plans and expectations. Words such as "anticipates, "expects, "intends, "goals, "plans, "believes, "seeks, "estimates, "continues, "may, "will, "would, "should, "could, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on management expectations as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, Intel disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include changes in market conditions and other risks detailed in Intels SEC filings, including its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K, which are available at the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Copies of Intels SEC filings may also be obtained by visiting Intels Investor Relations website at www.intc.com.

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.

  • Relevant
    6
  • Alle
    8
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Grafikkarten-Vorstoß
Intel mit Frontalangriff auf AMD und NVIDIA: Welche Aktie sich jetzt am ehesten lohnt
Über Jahrzehnte waren AMD und NVIDIA Platzhirsche im Grafikkartenmarkt. Nun erscheint mit Intel ein namhafter Konkurrent auf der Bildfläche und Anleger fragen sich: Welche Aktien sind jetzt einen Blick wert?
15:00 Uhr
Prozessor-Test: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X vs. Intel Core i9-10980XE (Heise)
09:01 Uhr
Core X: Intel stellt High-End-Prozessoren mit bis zu 18 Rechenkernen vor (Heise)
09:00 Uhr
Core i9-10980XE im Test: Intel rettet sich über den Preis (Golem.de)
22.11.19
CPU-Knappheit: Intel räumt anhaltende Lieferprobleme ein (ZDNet.de)
21.11.19
Apple und Intel reichen Kartell-Klage gegen Fortress ein (Reuters)
21.11.19
Prozessoren: Intel meldet 14-nm-Lieferprobleme (Golem.de)
19.11.19
Intel stellt Support aller eigenen Consumer-Mainboards ein (Heise)
18.11.19
Intel kündigt Xe-GPU "Ponte Vecchio" mit PCIe 5.0 für Aurora-Supercomputer an (Heise)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Intel News
RSS Feed
Intel zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Intel Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.10.2019Intel OutperformCredit Suisse Group
25.10.2019Intel kaufenDZ BANK
25.10.2019Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
25.10.2019Intel SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.10.2019Intel overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.10.2019Intel OutperformCredit Suisse Group
25.10.2019Intel kaufenDZ BANK
25.10.2019Intel overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.07.2019Intel buyUBS AG
26.07.2019Intel BuyCascend Securities
23.07.2019Intel HoldThe Benchmark Company
25.01.2019Intel Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.01.2019Intel Mkt PerformCharter Equity
25.01.2019Intel HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
23.01.2019Intel Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.10.2019Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
25.10.2019Intel SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.07.2019Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
26.07.2019Intel SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.07.2019Intel UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Intel Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Intel News

25.10.19Intel-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Intel schneidet unerwartet gut ab
27.10.19Quartalszahlen: Intel übertrifft die Erwartungen
24.10.19Ausblick: Intel gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
25.10.19ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank hebt Intel auf 'Kaufen' - Fairer Wert 62 Dollar
21.11.19Apple und Intel reichen Kartell-Klage gegen Fortress ein
24.10.19Intel hebt Jahresprognose an - Aktie steigt
31.10.19Analysten sehen bei Intel-Aktie Potenzial
08.11.19Marktanteile x86-Prozessoren: AMD gewinnt weiter gegen Intel
25.10.19Amazon schockt. Intel rockt: Das ist passiert…
25.10.19MÄRKTE USA/Wenig verändert - Amazon unter Druck. Intel sehr fest
Weitere Intel News
Werbung

Inside

Wie funktioniert der ETF-Handel?
Kosten und Gebühren von Turbo Knockout Zertifikate
DZ BANK - Hop oder Top - was macht der DAX zum Jahresende?
SOCIETE GENERALE: HOCHTIEF - Long-Chance!
Die aktuellsten Trends und spannende Wissensthemen im kostenlosen ideas Magazin entdecken
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Vontobel: BCDI USA - Champion Aktien identifizieren - Heiko Geiger: "Eine relativ bequeme Anlage für den Marktteilnehmer"
Henkel - Aktienkursentwicklung lässt hoffen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Intel-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Intel Peer Group News

22:16 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Wall Street dank Optimismus im Handelsstreit auf Allzeithoch
22:00 UhrÜberraschende Parallelen: Wird Tesla das nächste Apple?
21:59 UhrHere’s what UW Huskies coach Chris Petersen said in his Apple Cup Week press conference
21:01 UhrApple Cup pick ’em: Make your prediction for the 112th meeting of UW Huskies. WSU Cougars
20:46 UhrRecruiting tracker: Here’s where the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars’ 2020 classes stand ahead of the Apple Cup
20:43 UhrIntel mit Frontalangriff auf AMD und NVIDIA: Welche Aktie sich jetzt am ehesten lohnt
20:42 UhrDow Jones News: Disney Scores Box Office Win; Apple Sees Big 2020 for iPhone
20:35 UhrApple releases holiday ad
18:50 UhrJeremy’s 2019 Apple holiday shopping guide
18:29 UhrMÄRKTE USA/US-Börsen nach Höchstständen freundlich

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Günstige Laptops am Black Friday kaufen? Was es zu beachten gilt
Davon geht die Deutsche Bank für das kommende Jahr aus
In diese drei Aktien können Sie guten Gewissens investieren
So ergattern Sie am Black Friday die besten Schnäppchen

News von

ITM Power-Aktie: Eine hochspekulative Wette - das sollten Anleger wissen
Aurora-Cannabis-Aktie im Höhenrausch: Darum sind Anleger jetzt heiß auf den Titel
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Dicke Dividenden: So viel schütten die Konzerne in Dax, MDax und Co. aus
Wohin mit dem Geld? Die Vor- und Nachteile von Aktien, Immobilien & Co. im Überblick

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Dow letztlicht stärker -- Tesla mit hunderttausenden Cybertruck-Bestellungen -- China macht Schritt auf USA zu -- LVMH kauft Tiffany -- eBay, BVB, Novartis im Fokus

BlackRock will bei Deutsche Wohnen Einfluss nehmen. Generali will von München aus führender Kunstversicherer werden. Siemens will angeblich Siemens Gamesa-Anteile von Iberdrola kaufen.Texas zieht Klage gegen Milliarden-Fusion von T-Mobile US zurück. Ex-Entwicklungschef scheitert mit Kündigungsklage gegen Volkswagen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 47 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 47 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 47 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Das Hin und Her beim sino-amerikanischen Handelskonflikt geht weiter. Glauben Sie an eine Einigung noch in diesem Jahr?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:10 Uhr
DAX schließt fester -- Dow letztlicht stärker -- Tesla mit hunderttausenden Cybertruck-Bestellungen -- China macht Schritt auf USA zu -- LVMH kauft Tiffany -- eBay, BVB, Novartis im Fokus
Webinare
22:33 Uhr
Webinarreihe: Wie geht's an den Börsen weiter? So sollten Sie sich jetzt und für 2020 positionieren
Aktie im Fokus
22:20 Uhr
Uber-Aktie bricht ein: Uber verliert Lizenz in London
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400