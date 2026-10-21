"Intelligent Computing Empowers a Shared Future": China Telecom Global and HKUST Establish Joint Laboratory on AI for Telecommunications



EQS Newswire / 21/10/2026 / 05:30 CET/CEST

Werbung HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2026 – China Telecom Global (CTG) and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have held the signing ceremony for the HKUST–China Telecom Joint Laboratory on AI for Telecommunications at the HKUST campus, followed by the laboratory's first Scientific Advisory Committee meeting. The milestone marks the entry of the two parties' industry–academia–research collaboration in AI for telecommunications into its implementation phase.



The project teams of China Telecom Global and HKUST

Chen Kai, Executive Vice President of CTG, and Prof. Guo Yike, Provost of HKUST and Director of the Joint Laboratory, delivered key addresses and executed the cooperation agreement on behalf of the two parties.



"China Telecom is accelerating its development into a technology-driven enterprise," said Chen Kai. "Leveraging the company's business scenarios in global networks and the AI-powered intelligent computing cloud, the joint laboratory will work with HKUST on frontier research, drive collaborative innovation across telecommunications and artificial intelligence, and serve the development of Digital China and the Greater Bay Area."



"The joint laboratory is an important platform for HKUST to advance the deep integration of AI research with real-world industry scenarios," said Prof. Guo. "We will give full play to the university's research strengths, accelerate the translation of research outcomes, and contribute to building Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology hub."



The establishment of the joint laboratory is a key outcome of the strategic cooperation agreement signed between China Telecom and HKUST in March 2025, under which the two parties committed to deepening industry–academia–research collaboration and advancing frontier technology research and commercialisation.



Focusing on frontier AI technologies for telecommunications, the laboratory will define research topics around CTG's business scenarios in global networks and the AI-powered intelligent computing cloud, explore joint talent development, and build a closed-loop pathway from business scenarios through research topics to commercialised outcomes.



At its first meeting, the Scientific Advisory Committee approved the laboratory's first batch of research projects and adopted the Laboratory Charter and its Rules of Procedure, with in-depth discussions on 2027 research and development directions and the translation of telecommunications business scenarios into research topics. The laboratory will operate a mechanism combining quarterly written reports with biannual review meetings to ensure that research remains aligned with industry needs and that outcomes are measurable and translatable.



Looking ahead, the two parties will deepen their long-term cooperation in AI for telecommunications through the joint laboratory, accelerate the industrialization of research outcomes, support Hong Kong's development into an international innovation and technology hub, and inject fresh momentum into the high-quality growth of the digital economy in the Greater Bay Area.



Hashtag: #ChinaTelecomGlobal

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About China Telecom Global China Telecom Global Limited (CTG) was established in 2012 and headquartered in Hong Kong as a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Telecom Co., Ltd. As of now, CTG has a presence in 53 countries and markets, with business spanning the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Leveraging its vast network resources of 185 submarine and terrestrial cables with over 304T in intercontinental capacity, 259 Points-of-Presence, and 15 proprietary data centres around the world, CTG has become a global player with an extensive network of service branches and communications infrastructure.





News Source: China Telecom Global

Chen Kai, Executive Vice President of CTG, and Prof. Guo Yike, Provost of HKUST and Director of the Joint Laboratory, delivered key addresses and executed the cooperation agreement on behalf of the two parties."China Telecom is accelerating its development into a technology-driven enterprise," said Chen Kai. "Leveraging the company's business scenarios in global networks and the AI-powered intelligent computing cloud, the joint laboratory will work with HKUST on frontier research, drive collaborative innovation across telecommunications and artificial intelligence, and serve the development of Digital China and the Greater Bay Area.""The joint laboratory is an important platform for HKUST to advance the deep integration of AI research with real-world industry scenarios," said Prof. Guo. "We will give full play to the university's research strengths, accelerate the translation of research outcomes, and contribute to building Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology hub."The establishment of the joint laboratory is a key outcome of the strategic cooperation agreement signed between China Telecom and HKUST in March 2025, under which the two parties committed to deepening industry–academia–research collaboration and advancing frontier technology research and commercialisation.Focusing on frontier AI technologies for telecommunications, the laboratory will define research topics around CTG's business scenarios in global networks and the AI-powered intelligent computing cloud, explore joint talent development, and build a closed-loop pathway from business scenarios through research topics to commercialised outcomes.At its first meeting, the Scientific Advisory Committee approved the laboratory's first batch of research projects and adopted the Laboratory Charter and its Rules of Procedure, with in-depth discussions on 2027 research and development directions and the translation of telecommunications business scenarios into research topics. The laboratory will operate a mechanism combining quarterly written reports with biannual review meetings to ensure that research remains aligned with industry needs and that outcomes are measurable and translatable.Looking ahead, the two parties will deepen their long-term cooperation in AI for telecommunications through the joint laboratory, accelerate the industrialization of research outcomes, support Hong Kong's development into an international innovation and technology hub, and inject fresh momentum into the high-quality growth of the digital economy in the Greater Bay Area.Hashtag: #ChinaTelecomGlobalThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.China Telecom Global Limited (CTG) was established in 2012 and headquartered in Hong Kong as a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Telecom Co., Ltd. As of now, CTG has a presence in 53 countries and markets, with business spanning the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Leveraging its vast network resources of 185 submarine and terrestrial cables with over 304T in intercontinental capacity, 259 Points-of-Presence, and 15 proprietary data centres around the world, CTG has become a global player with an extensive network of service branches and communications infrastructure.News Source: China Telecom Global 21/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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