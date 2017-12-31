+++ Die besten Tipps für Immobilien-Investments: Jetzt gratis Whitepaper unserer Redaktion herunterladen +++
04.04.2018 22:05
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Inter Parfums, Inc. and Graff Diamonds Sign an Exclusive Fragrance License Agreement

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:IPAR) today announced that it has entered into an exclusive, worldwide license agreement with London-based Graff Diamonds for the creation, development and distribution of fragrances under the Graff brand. The eight-year agreement has three 3-year automatic renewal options, potentially extending the license until December 31, 2035.

Commenting, Jean Madar, Chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums, Inc. stated, "For nearly 60 years, the House of Graff has been a custodian of many of the worlds most celebrated gemstones  characterized by their unique quality, their historical provenance or their epic journeys from stone to polished beauty. With this agreement, Graff, has become one of the most exclusive and aspirational brands in our fragrance portfolio. Finding the Exceptional is our Graff mantra as we interpret the fundamental and distinctive characteristics of this unique brand into extraordinary fragrance and packaging. Just as Graff has been dedicated to sourcing and crafting gemstones of extraordinary beauty to create the most exquisite, fabulous jewels ever produced, we will explore the worlds natural beauty for the most sublime and rarefied ingredients to offer the Graff customer and brand aspirants, a unique fragrance experience. Our plan calls for developing a multi-scent collection launching towards the end of 2019 with distribution earmarked for Graff stores, high-end department stores, and upscale travel retail. We are deeply honored that Graff has selected Inter Parfums as its fragrance licensee, in fact its only licensee.

Francois Graff, CEO of Graff Diamonds, stated, "We are delighted to be collaborating with Inter Parfums USA to produce a range of exceptional Graff fragrances. Positioned at the pinnacle of the luxury jewelry industry, it was vital to us that our partner shares our values of extraordinary beauty, rarity, passion, fine craftsmanship and exclusivity. Inter Parfums are experts at capturing the essence of a brand in fragrance form, and we will enjoy working closely together to create something truly unique.

About Inter Parfums, Inc.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands that includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. The fragrance products developed, produced and distributed by Inter Parfums are sold in more than 100 countries throughout the world.

About Graff Diamonds

Since Laurence Graff OBE founded the company in 1960, Graff has been dedicated to sourcing and crafting diamonds and gemstones of untold beauty and rarity, and transforming them into spectacular pieces of jewelry that move the heart and stir the soul. Throughout its rich history, Graff has become the world leader for diamonds of rarity, magnitude and distinction. Most notably, it has dominated the list of historical and important rough diamonds discovered, cut and polished this century. Each jewelry creation is designed and manufactured in Graffs London atelier, where master craftsman employ stone-led design techniques to emphasize the beauty of each individual stone. The company remains a family business, overseen by Francois Graff, Chief Executive Officer.

Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would," or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings "Forward Looking Statements and "Risk Factors" in Inter Parfums' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and the reports Inter Parfums files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Inter Parfums does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Inter Parfums Inc.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22:23 Uhr
BRIEF-Inter Parfums And Graff Diamonds Sign An Exclusive Fragrance License Agreement (Reuters Business)
03.04.18
BRIEF-Inter Parfums Announces Appointment Of Gilbert Harrison To Its Board Of Directors (Reuters Business)
15.03.18
Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
11.03.18
Ausblick: Inter Parfums veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
13.02.18
Inter Parfums, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPAR) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell (Globe Newswire)
06.11.17
Ausblick: Inter Parfums stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Inter Parfums News
RSS Feed
Inter Parfums zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Inter Parfums Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.10.2017Inter Parfums NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
26.07.2017Inter Parfums BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
15.03.2017Inter Parfums BuyB. Riley & Co., LLC
19.04.2016Inter Parfums NeutralB. Riley & Co., LLC
04.05.2015Inter Parfums BuyBWS Financial
26.07.2017Inter Parfums BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
15.03.2017Inter Parfums BuyB. Riley & Co., LLC
04.05.2015Inter Parfums BuyBWS Financial
18.10.2006Update Inter Parfums Inc.: BuyOppenheimer
26.09.2006Update Inter Parfums Inc.: OutperformPiper Jaffray
26.10.2017Inter Parfums NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
19.04.2016Inter Parfums NeutralB. Riley & Co., LLC
20.06.2005Update Inter Parfums Inc.: NeutralOppenheimer
24.05.2005Update Inter Parfums Inc.: HoldWedbush Morgan
23.01.2007Update Inter Parfums Inc.: SellMatrix Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Inter Parfums Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Inter Parfums News

11.03.18Ausblick: Inter Parfums veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
15.03.18Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
03.04.18BRIEF-Inter Parfums Announces Appointment Of Gilbert Harrison To Its Board Of Directors
03.04.18BRIEF-Inter Parfums Announces Appointment Of Gilbert Harrison To Its Board Of Directors
03.04.18BRIEF-Inter Parfums Announces Appointment Of Gilbert Harrison To Its Board Of Directors
Weitere Inter Parfums News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
DZ BANK  Starker IPO-Markt in Deutschland, Siemens Healthineers adressiert Megatrends
Handelskrieg belastet: US-Importzölle können weitreichende Auswirkungen haben  das müssen Sie jetzt wissen!
Vontobel: Der größte Generikahersteller TEVA macht einen Jahresverlust, Buffet steigt ein
UBS: BASF - Überdurchschnittliches Wachstum mit Autoindustrie und Zukäufe in der Agrarsparte
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Handelsstreit stellt Bewertung auf dem Prüfstand
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum Dow Jones Industrial Average: 23.300 Punkte: absolute Kernunterstützung
ING Markets: DAX - 12000 Punkte trotz Drucks gehalten
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Inter Parfums-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Inter Parfums Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Dieser Milliardenzuschuss der GroKo macht Wohnen noch teurer
Es ist durchaus Fantasie in dieser Aktie Spotify
Um 17.09 Uhr besiegte mich die Dummheit von Amazon und Hermes
So wehren Sie sich gegen Baulärm in der Nachbarschaft
Wohnungsbesichtigung auf dem Holodeck

News von

Familien-Unternehmen: Warum sie so gut sind, wo Anleger zugreifen können
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse
Porsche-Aktie, Hermle und Co.: Die besten Papiere aus der zweiten und dritten Reihe
Deutsche Bank-Aktie versus Commerzbank: Auf welches Papier Anleger setzen sollten
RIB Software-Aktie: Im Rallye Modus - wohin die Erholung jetzt führen kann

News von

Ex-"Höhle der Löwen"-Juror Jochen Schweizer erklärt, was einen guten Bewerber auszeichnet
Dieser gravierende Fehler beim Sparen könnten Deutsche um ihr Vermögen bringen
Mit diesen Tricks versuchen Stromanbieter, Kunden um ihr Geld zu bringen
Ein Bild zeigt, auf welche skurrile Art VW Hunderttausende alte Dieselautos loswerden will
"Heftiger Handelskrieg": US-Professor warnt vor jahrelangem Finanz-Teufelskreis

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Entspannung im Handelsstreit: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Deutsche Bank: Mehr Kontrolle für Kryptowährungen -- Deutsche Bank, BASF, Nordex, Spotify im Fokus

Gene Munster: "Ich glaube noch an Tesla und Elon Musk". Apple wirbt Manager für künstliche Intelligenz von Google ab. Swiss Re und Softbank feilen weiter an Bündnis: Anteil nicht über 10 Prozent. EZB trennt sich von Telefonica-Deutschland-Anleihen. So nimmt John McAfee Einfluss auf den Kryptomarkt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier arbeiten die glücklichsten Mitarbeiter
Welches Bundesland macht das Rennen?
KW 13: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 13: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich in Ihrem Depot?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:02 Uhr
DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Entspannung im Handelsstreit: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Deutsche Bank: Mehr Kontrolle für Kryptowährungen -- Deutsche Bank, BASF, Nordex, Spotify im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:12 Uhr
Spotify-IPO als Vorbild für weitere Börsengänge? - Aktie nach Erfolgs-Debut tiefrot
Aktie im Fokus
21:49 Uhr
Experte: Die Korrektur bei Tech-Werten ist noch lange nicht vorbei
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpotifyA2JEGN
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100