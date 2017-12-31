Inter Parfums, Inc. and Graff Diamonds Sign an Exclusive Fragrance License Agreement

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:IPAR) today announced that it has entered
into an exclusive, worldwide license agreement with London-based Graff
Diamonds for the creation, development and distribution of fragrances
under the Graff brand. The eight-year agreement has three 3-year
automatic renewal options, potentially extending the license until
December 31, 2035.
Commenting, Jean Madar, Chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums, Inc. stated,
"For nearly 60 years, the House of Graff has been a custodian of many of
the worlds most celebrated gemstones characterized by their unique
quality, their historical provenance or their epic journeys from stone
to polished beauty. With this agreement, Graff, has become one of the
most exclusive and aspirational brands in our fragrance portfolio. Finding
the Exceptional is our Graff mantra as we interpret the fundamental
and distinctive characteristics of this unique brand into extraordinary
fragrance and packaging. Just as Graff has been dedicated to sourcing
and crafting gemstones of extraordinary beauty to create the most
exquisite, fabulous jewels ever produced, we will explore the worlds
natural beauty for the most sublime and rarefied ingredients to offer
the Graff customer and brand aspirants, a unique fragrance experience.
Our plan calls for developing a multi-scent collection launching towards
the end of 2019 with distribution earmarked for Graff stores, high-end
department stores, and upscale travel retail. We are deeply honored that
Graff has selected Inter Parfums as its fragrance licensee, in fact its
only licensee.
Francois Graff, CEO of Graff Diamonds, stated, "We are
delighted to be collaborating with Inter Parfums USA to produce a range
of exceptional Graff fragrances. Positioned at the pinnacle of the
luxury jewelry industry, it was vital to us that our partner shares our
values of extraordinary beauty, rarity, passion, fine craftsmanship and
exclusivity. Inter Parfums are experts at capturing the essence of a
brand in fragrance form, and we will enjoy working closely together to
create something truly unique.
About Inter Parfums, Inc.
Founded more than 30 years ago, Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier
fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands that
includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe,
Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl
Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto,
Rochas, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. The fragrance products
developed, produced and distributed by Inter Parfums are sold in more
than 100 countries throughout the world.
About Graff Diamonds
Since Laurence Graff OBE founded the company in 1960, Graff has been
dedicated to sourcing and crafting diamonds and gemstones of untold
beauty and rarity, and transforming them into spectacular pieces of
jewelry that move the heart and stir the soul. Throughout its rich
history, Graff has become the world leader for diamonds of rarity,
magnitude and distinction. Most notably, it has dominated the list of
historical and important rough diamonds discovered, cut and polished
this century. Each jewelry creation is designed and manufactured in
Graffs London atelier, where master craftsman employ stone-led design
techniques to emphasize the beauty of each individual stone. The company
remains a family business, overseen by Francois Graff, Chief Executive
Officer.
Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are
forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans,
intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements
are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or
expectations will be achieved. In some cases you can identify
forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as
"anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may,"
"should," "will," and "would," or similar words. You should not rely on
forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ
materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a
result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are
not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings
"Forward Looking Statements and "Risk Factors" in Inter Parfums' annual
report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and the
reports Inter Parfums files from time to time with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Inter Parfums does not intend to and undertakes no
duty to update the information contained in this press release.
