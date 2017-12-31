Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 20.1% Increase in 2018 First Quarter Sales

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today reported that for the three
months ended March 31, 2018, net sales increased 20.1% to $171.8 million
from $143.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. At comparable foreign
currency exchange rates, consolidated first quarter net sales increased
13.1% as compared to the prior year period. Inter Parfums plans to issue
results for the 2018 first quarter on or about May 7, 2018. Of note, the
dollar/euro ratio for the current first quarter is 1.23, up more than
15% from 1.065 in the first quarter of 2017.
Net
Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
European based product sales
|
|
|
$
|
149.5
|
|
|
$
|
119.7
|
|
|
24.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
United States based product sales
|
|
|
|
22.3
|
|
|
|
23.4
|
|
|
(4.6
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
171.8
|
|
|
$
|
143.1
|
|
|
20.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discussing highlights of European based operations Jean Madar, Chairman
& CEO of Inter Parfums stated, "Montblanc fragrance sales rose nearly
33% with continuing growth supported by the Legend line's
enduring strength and the rollout of Legend Night launched in the
2017 second half. While in last years first quarter, Jimmy Choo
fragrance sales rose 57% due in great part to the launches of the Jimmy
Choo LEau and Jimmy Choo Man Ice lines, 2018 first quarter
brand sales declined 28%; however, improvement in brand sales is
anticipated as the year unfolds with the introduction of Jimmy Choo
Man Blue and Jimmy Choo Fever. Coach fragrances have
displayed remarkable growth with brand sales up 242% from last years
first quarter. Increased Coach sales were driven both by the continuing
success of the men's signature fragrance line launched at the end of
2017, and the recent debut of the women's line, Coach Floral.
While there were actual sales gains for most of other brands, including
Karl Lagerfeld, Boucheron and Van Cleef & Arpels, the strength of the
euro magnified the sales performances of Lanvin and Rochas, whose sales
were down slightly in local currency, but in dollars, were up 10% and
14%, respectively.
Discussing U.S. based operations, Mr. Madar noted, "While Anna Sui and
Oscar de la Renta, two of the larger brands in the group, showed good
comparable quarterly net sales increases coinciding with new product
introductions, we expect far better quarterly sales comparisons as the
year progresses as we unveil new products for many of our other brands
and commence sales of GUESS brand fragrances in the second quarter.
RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE
Russell Greenberg, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
stated, Mr. Greenberg noted, "Factoring in our strong first quarter
sales performance and our initial estimates of GUESS fragrance sales, we
are increasing our 2018 guidance. We are now looking for net sales to
approximate $665 million and for net income per diluted share
attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. to come in at $1.59, representing an
increase of 7.3% and 10.4%, from our prior sales and earnings guidance,
respectively. Guidance assumes the dollar remains at current levels.
Founded more than 30 years ago, Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier
fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands that
includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe,
Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl
Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto,
Rochas, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. The fragrance products
developed, produced and distributed by Inter Parfums are sold in more
than 100 countries throughout the world.
Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are
forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans,
intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements
are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or
expectations will be achieved. In some cases you can identify
forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as
"anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may,"
"should," "will," and "would," or similar words. You should not rely on
forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ
materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a
result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are
not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings
"Forward Looking Statements and "Risk Factors" in Inter Parfums' annual
report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and the
reports Inter Parfums files from time to time with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Inter Parfums does not intend to and undertakes no
duty to update the information contained in this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006199/en/