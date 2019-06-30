finanzen.net
+++ JETZT NEU: Bitcoin & Co. über die finanzen.net App handeln - So geht's +++
05.08.2019 22:05
Bewerten
(0)

Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The average dollar/euro exchange rate for the current second quarter was 1.12 compared to 1.19 in the second quarter of 2018.

Second Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2018:

  • Net sales were $166.2 million, up 11.3% from $149.4 million, at comparable foreign currency exchange rates, net sales increased 13.7%;
  • Net sales by European based operations rose 8.7% to $125.6 million from $115.6 million;
  • Net sales by U.S. based operations increased 20.4% to $40.6 million from $33.8 million;
  • Gross margin was 64.3% compared to 64.0%;
  • S,G&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 50.8% compared to 51.5%
  • Operating income increased 19.7% to $22.5 million from $18.8 million;
  • Operating margin rose to 13.5% compared to 12.6%;
  • The effective income tax rate was 29.5% compared to 30.2%;
  • Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. increased 13.0% to $12.3 million from $10.9 million;
  • Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. per diluted share rose 11.4% to $0.39 from $0.35.

Thus for the first half of 2019, net sales increased 7.3% to $344.5 million, as compared to $321.1 million for the corresponding period of the prior year. At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, net sales increased 10.4% for the period. Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. rose to $31.2 million, an increase of 16.4% compared to $26.8 million in the same period last year, while net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. per diluted share rose 16.5% to $0.99 from $0.85. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, the average U.S. dollar/euro exchange rate was 1.13 and 1.21, respectively.

"Through the first half of 2019, Jean Madar, Chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums, Inc. noted, "Our two largest markets, North America and Western Europe, outperformed last years first half, with sales growth of 13.3% and 7.9%, respectively. The other markets with gains were the Middle East and Eastern Europe, where sales rose 28.8% and 3.6%, respectively over the first half of last year. The nearly 7% second quarter sales gain in Asia bridged the 9.3% shortfall in the first quarter, resulting in a modest 2.3% sales decline in that market through the first half.

Discussing the biggest gainers within European based operations, Mr. Madar stated, "Two of our largest brands achieved exceptional sales growth in the second quarter. As we recently reported, our largest brand, Montblanc, achieved a 28.3% increase in net sales fueled by the rollout of its newest scent, Montblanc Explorer, which layered sales upon the brands more established fragrances. Our third largest brand, Coach, benefitted from the strong performance of Coach Floral Blush, which along with ongoing sales of Coach legacy scents, resulted in a second quarter sales gain of 43.8%. In addition, we are pleased with the initial performance Lanvins A Girl in Capri, whose launch helped offset much of the brands sales decline in the first quarter. Two of our smaller brands are making a strong comeback, notably Van Cleef & Arpels and Karl Lagerfeld, which achieved second quarter sales growth of 61.3% and 115.8%, respectively, with much of the growth coming from each brands expanding multi-scent collections.

Moving on to U.S. based operations, Mr. Madar continued, "The GUESS brand was the primary reason for the more than 20% improvement in sales. As we previously noted, we expect that the recent domestic debut of 1981 Los Angeles and upcoming launch of Seductive Noir will further enhance the brands fragrance franchise. We also saw comparable quarterly gains in Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister brands spurred by new product launches. These include the Authentic duo by Abercrombie & Fitch and for Hollister fragrances, the debut of the Wave limited edition duo, plus our first Festival brand extension, Festival Nite

Russell Greenberg, Executive Vice President and CFO of Inter Parfums, Inc., stated, "For European operations, gross profit margin was 68% for both the current and prior years second quarter while for U.S. operations, it was 52% as compared to 50% in last years second quarter. As in the first quarter of 2019, higher cost of sales in product mix within our European operations offset the benefit from the stronger U.S. dollar. Leverage on selling, general and administrative expense and the improvement in gross margin, especially for U.S. operations, resulted in the 19.7% increase in second quarter operating income and the 900 basis point improvement in operating margin.

Mr. Greenberg continued, "The most material non-operating item of note was the foreign currency loss aggregating $0.5 million in the current second quarter compared to a $1.5 million gain on foreign currency in the second quarter of 2018.

Mr. Greenberg also pointed out, "We closed the quarter with working capital of $376 million, including approximately $214 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, a working capital ratio of over 3.1 to 1 and only $10.5 million of long-term debt.

Affirms 2019 Guidance

Mr. Greenberg, concluded, "We continue to expect 2019 net sales to approximate $712 million resulting in net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. per diluted share of $1.88. Guidance assumes the dollar remains at current levels.

Dividend

The Companys regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share will be paid on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to discuss financial results and business developments at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6749; please call in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Inter Parfums call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the live call, please go to www.interparfumsinc.com and click on the Investor Relations section. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days at Inter Parfums website.

Founded in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Companys products are sold in over 120 countries.

Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would," or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings "Forward Looking Statements and "Risk Factors" in Inter Parfums' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the reports Inter Parfums files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Inter Parfums does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

See Accompanying Tables

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2018

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

166,242

 

 

$

149,367

 

 

$

344,484

 

 

$

321,133

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

 

59,268

 

 

 

53,713

 

 

 

127,669

 

 

 

119,851

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

 

106,974

 

 

 

95,654

 

 

 

216,815

 

 

 

201,282

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

84,514

 

 

 

76,885

 

 

 

161,067

 

 

 

152,117

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

 

22,460

 

 

 

18,769

 

 

 

55,748

 

 

 

49,165

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expenses (income):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

203

 

 

 

568

 

 

 

830

 

 

 

1,030

 

(Gain) loss on foreign currency

 

 

546

 

 

 

(1,500

)

 

 

697

 

 

 

(1,295

)

Interest income

 

 

(419

)

 

 

(729

)

 

 

(2,325

)

 

 

(2,474

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

330

 

 

 

(1,661

)

 

 

(798

)

 

 

(2,739

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

22,130

 

 

 

20,430

 

 

 

56,546

 

 

 

51,904

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

6,530

 

 

 

6,171

 

 

 

15,969

 

 

 

15,783

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

15,600

 

 

 

14,259

 

 

 

40,577

 

 

 

36,121

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

 

3,282

 

 

3,360

 

 

9,366

 

 

9,313

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc.

$

12,318

 

$

10,899

 

$

31,211

 

$

26,808

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.86

 

Diluted

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

31,449

 

 

 

31,299

 

 

 

31,440

 

 

 

31,283

 

Diluted

 

 

31,687

 

 

 

31,490

 

 

 

31,683

 

 

 

31,459

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per share

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.42

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

ASSETS

 

 

June 30,

2019

 

December 31,
2018

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

146,790

 

 

$

193,136

 

Short-term investments

 

 

66,941

 

 

 

67,870

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

147,833

 

 

 

136,420

 

Inventories

 

 

180,064

 

 

 

160,978

 

Receivables, other

 

 

2,162

 

 

 

2,112

 

Other current assets

 

 

9,960

 

 

 

8,076

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

758

 

 

 

810

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

554,508

 

 

 

569,402

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

 

 

10,776

 

 

 

9,839

 

 

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use assets, net

 

 

32,430

 

 

 

--

 

Trademarks, licenses and other intangible assets, net

 

 

201,425

 

 

 

204,325

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

10,022

 

 

 

9,299

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

6,031

 

 

 

6,302

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

815,192

 

 

$

799,167

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

$

24,906

 

 

$

23,155

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

 

6,274

 

 

 

--

 

Accounts payable  trade

 

 

49,047

 

 

 

58,328

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

83,741

 

 

 

92,468

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

5,987

 

 

 

4,396

 

Dividends payable

 

 

8,649

 

 

 

8,630

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

178,604

 

 

 

186,977

 

 

 

 

 

 

Longterm debt, less current portion

 

 

10,477

 

 

 

22,906

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

27,604

 

 

 

--

 

Deferred tax liability

 

 

3,735

 

 

 

3,538

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

Inter Parfums, Inc. shareholders equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $.001 par; authorized
1,000,000 shares; none issued

 

 

 

 

--

 

 

 

 

 

 

--

 

 

Common stock, $.001 par; authorized 100,000,000 shares;
outstanding 31,450,205 and 31,382,127 shares at

June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

68,342

 

 

 

69,970

 

Retained earnings

 

 

463,862

 

 

 

448,731

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(35,771

)

 

 

(33,650

)

Treasury stock, at cost, 9,864,805 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

 

(37,475

)

 

(37,475

)

 

 

 

 

 

Total Inter Parfums, Inc. shareholders equity

 

 

458,989

 

 

 

447,607

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

135,783

 

 

 

138,139

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total equity

 

 

594,772

 

 

 

585,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

815,192

 

 

$

799,167

 

 

Nachrichten zu Inter Parfums Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.08.19
Ausblick: Inter Parfums zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
09.05.19
Inter Parfums öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.05.19
Ausblick: Inter Parfums vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
02.03.19
Ausblick: Inter Parfums verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
03.11.18
Ausblick: Inter Parfums stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
05.08.18
Ausblick: Inter Parfums stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Inter Parfums News
RSS Feed
Inter Parfums zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Inter Parfums Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.12.2018Inter Parfums HoldBWS Financial
25.07.2018Inter Parfums BuyBWS Financial
26.10.2017Inter Parfums NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
26.07.2017Inter Parfums BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
15.03.2017Inter Parfums BuyB. Riley & Co., LLC
25.07.2018Inter Parfums BuyBWS Financial
26.07.2017Inter Parfums BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
15.03.2017Inter Parfums BuyB. Riley & Co., LLC
04.05.2015Inter Parfums BuyBWS Financial
18.10.2006Update Inter Parfums Inc.: BuyOppenheimer
28.12.2018Inter Parfums HoldBWS Financial
26.10.2017Inter Parfums NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
19.04.2016Inter Parfums NeutralB. Riley & Co., LLC
20.06.2005Update Inter Parfums Inc.: NeutralOppenheimer
24.05.2005Update Inter Parfums Inc.: HoldWedbush Morgan
23.01.2007Update Inter Parfums Inc.: SellMatrix Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Inter Parfums Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Inter Parfums News

03.08.19Ausblick: Inter Parfums zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
25.07.19Will Inter Parfums (IPAR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Weitere Inter Parfums News
Werbung

Inside

DZ BANK - Märkte am Tropf der Notenbanken - wohin steuern die US-Märkte?
Allianz stärkt die Sachversicherungs-Sparte und bestätigt das Jahresziel
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen, Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Fixkupon Express Anleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
SOCIETE GENERALE: Bayer - Kursziel 45,00 Euro
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones bleibt angeschlagen
Daimler betritt Neuland
Forderungen nach Verstaatlichungen werden salonfähig  aber was sind die Folgen?
Video: S&P500 erreicht erstes Kursziel
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Inter Parfums-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Inter Parfums Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt in Rot -- Dow verliert letztlich kräftig -- Linde erhöht Gewinnziel -- China stoppt US-Agrarimporte und wertet Yuan stark ab -- Stabilus, HSBC, Evonik, Berkshire Hathaway im Fokus

Gannett-Aktie fester: Verlag der 'USA Today' soll verkauft werden. Deutsche Anleihen auf Rekordhoch. Merck KGaA kooperiert mit Universal Display bei OLED-Technologie. Waffen-Titel steigen nach Massakern. Tankerstreit mit Großbritannien: Iran bleibt hart. Schaeffler denkt an Werksschließung an Brückentagen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 31: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 31 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:23 Uhr
DAX schließt in Rot -- Dow verliert letztlich kräftig -- Linde erhöht Gewinnziel -- China stoppt US-Agrarimporte und wertet Yuan stark ab -- Stabilus, HSBC, Evonik, Berkshire Hathaway im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:11 Uhr
Sachwertorientiert sparen mit Immobilienfonds
Aktie im Fokus
22:10 Uhr
Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway steigert Nettoüberschuss - Aktie dennoch tiefer
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Siemens AG723610
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
EVOTEC SE566480