Interactive Brokers Group Announces 1Q2018 Results

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IBKR) an automated global electronic broker and market maker, today reported diluted earnings per share on a comprehensive basis of $0.65 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to diluted earnings per share on a comprehensive basis of $0.40 for the same period in 2017. Excluding other comprehensive income, the Company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.34 for the same period in 2017.

Net revenues were $527 million and income before income taxes was $340 million this quarter, compared to net revenues of $374 million and income before income taxes of $213 million for the same period in 2017. The results for the quarter were positively impacted by strong growth in net interest income, which increased $75 million, or 53%, and higher commissions, which increased $66 million, or 43% from the year-ago quarter.

In addition, the results for the quarter include a $38 million gain on our currency diversification strategy, compared to a $49 million gain in the same period in 2017; and a $3 million net mark-to-market loss on our U.S. government securities portfolio, compared to a $1 million net mark-to-market loss in the same period in 2017.

The Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. This dividend is payable on June 14, 2018 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2018.

Business Highlights

65% pretax profit margin for this quarter, up from 57% in the year-ago quarter.

63% Electronic Brokerage pretax profit margin for this quarter, up from 59% in the year-ago quarter.

Customer equity grew 33% from the year-ago quarter to $129.2 billion and customer debits increased 40% to $29.3 billion.

Customer accounts increased 27% from the year-ago quarter to 517 thousand.

Total DARTs 1 increased 43% from the year-ago quarter to 939 thousand.

increased 43% from the year-ago quarter to 939 thousand. Brokerage segment equity was $5.1 billion. Total equity was $6.7 billion.

__________________________ 1 Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) are based on customer orders.

Segment Overview

Electronic Brokerage

Electronic brokerage segment income before income taxes increased 57%, to $291 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to the same period last year. Net revenues increased 48% to $465 million on higher net interest income and commissions revenue.

Net interest income increased 56% as average customer credit and margin loan balances and benchmark interest rates increased from the year-ago quarter. Commissions revenue increased 43% from the year-ago quarter on higher customer volumes in futures, options and stocks, which increased 53%, 48% and 28%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter. Pretax profit margin was 63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, up from 59% in the same period last year.

Customer accounts grew 27% to 517 thousand and customer equity increased 33% from the year-ago quarter to $129.2 billion. Total DARTs for cleared and execution-only customers increased 43% to 939 thousand from the year-ago quarter. Cleared DARTs were 876 thousand, 44% higher than in the same period last year.

Market Making

Market making segment income before income taxes increased to $9 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2018, as compared to a pretax loss of $22 million in the year-ago quarter, during which we began to wind down operations in this segment. The current quarters results reflect higher trading gains and lower operating costs on the remaining operations. In the third quarter of 2017 we completed the transfer of our U.S. options market making business to Two Sigma Securities, LLC and by year-end we had exited the majority of our market making activities outside the U.S.

Effects of Foreign Currency Diversification

In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we have determined to base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 14 major currencies in which we hold our equity. In this quarter, our currency diversification strategy increased our comprehensive earnings by $46 million, as the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL increased by approximately 0.69%. The effects of the currency diversification strategy are reported as components of (1) Other Income in the corporate segment and (2) Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI).

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING DATA TRADE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) Brokerage Market Brokerage Non Avg. Trades Making % Cleared % Cleared % Total % per U.S. Period Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trading Day 2014 64,530 206,759 18,055 289,344 1,155 2015 65,937 2% 242,846 17% 18,769 4% 327,553 13% 1,305 2016 64,038 (3%) 259,932 7% 16,515 (12%) 340,485 4% 1,354 2017 31,282 (51%) 265,501 2% 14,835 (10%) 311,618 (8%) 1,246 1Q2017 12,224 62,914 3,665 78,803 1,271 1Q2018 4,469 (63%) 89,621 42% 4,695 28% 98,785 25% 1,619 4Q2017 4,263 71,502 3,800 79,565 1,273 1Q2018 4,469 5% 89,621 25% 4,695 24% 98,785 24% 1,619

CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) TOTAL Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2014 631,265 123,048 153,613,174 2015 634,388 0% 140,668 14% 172,742,520 12% 2016 572,834 (10%) 143,287 2% 155,439,227 (10%) 2017 395,885 (31%) 124,123 (13%) 220,247,921 42% 1Q2017 121,155 30,366 53,300,920 1Q2018 115,438 (5%) 43,449 43% 68,380,398 28% 4Q2017 89,381 31,445 58,373,129 1Q2018 115,438 29% 43,449 38% 68,380,398 17% MARKET MAKING Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2014 344,741 15,668 12,025,822 2015 335,406 (3%) 14,975 (4%) 15,376,076 28% 2016 307,377 (8%) 14,205 (5%) 13,082,887 (15%) 2017 102,025 (67%) 5,696 (60%) 7,139,622 (45%) 1Q2017 52,291 2,511 1,954,775 1Q2018 13,256 (75%) 935 (63%) 2,817,831 44% 4Q2017 11,228 1,002 1,750,178 1Q2018 13,256 18% 935 (7%) 2,817,831 61% BROKERAGE TOTAL Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2014 286,524 107,380 141,587,352 2015 298,982 4% 125,693 17% 157,366,444 11% 2016 265,457 (11%) 129,082 3% 142,356,340 (10%) 2017 293,860 11% 118,427 (8%) 213,108,299 50% 1Q2017 68,864 27,855 51,346,145 1Q2018 102,182 48% 42,514 53% 65,562,567 28% 4Q2017 78,153 30,443 56,622,951 1Q2018 102,182 31% 42,514 40% 65,562,567 16% 1 Includes options on futures.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING DATA, CONTINUED BROKERAGE CLEARED Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2014 225,662 106,074 137,153,132 2015 244,356 8% 124,206 17% 153,443,988 12% 2016 227,413 (7%) 128,021 3% 138,523,932 (10%) 2017 253,304 11% 116,858 (9%) 209,435,662 51% 1Q2017 60,366 27,528 50,397,970 1Q2018 87,705 45% 41,742 52% 64,494,943 28% 4Q2017 66,232 30,041 55,714,749 1Q2018 87,705 32% 41,742 39% 64,494,943 16% 1 Includes options on futures.

BROKERAGE STATISTICS (in 000's, except % and where noted) Year over Year 1Q2018 1Q2017 % Change Total Accounts 517 406 27% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 129.2 $ 96.8 33% Cleared DARTs 876 609 44% Total Customer DARTs 939 657 43% Cleared Customers (in $'s, except DART per account) Commission per DART $ 4.04 $ 4.01 1% DART per Avg. Account (Annualized) 439 385 14% Net Revenue per Avg. Account (Annualized) $ 3,768 $ 3,157 19% Consecutive Quarters 1Q2018 4Q2017 % Change Total Accounts 517 483 7% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 129.2 $ 124.8 4% Cleared DARTs 876 681 29% Total Customer DARTs 939 730 29% Cleared Customers (in $'s, except DART per account) Commission per DART $ 4.04 $ 3.92 3% DART per Avg. Account (Annualized) 439 363 21% Net Revenue per Avg. Account (Annualized) $ 3,768 $ 3,318 14% 1 Excluded non-customers.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 (in millions) Average interest-earning assets Segregated cash and securities $ 20,989 $ 24,637 Customer margin loans 29,428 19,802 Securities borrowed 3,019 3,973 Other interest-earning assets 3,943 2,258 FDIC sweeps1 781 35 $ 58,160 $ 50,705 Average interest-bearing liabilities Customer credit balances $ 47,865 $ 43,115 Securities loaned 4,341 3,695 $ 52,206 $ 46,810 Net interest income Segregated cash and securities, net $ 74 $ 43 Customer margin loans2 139 75 Securities borrowed and loaned, net 47 33 Customer credit balances, net2 (49) (13) Other net interest income3 11 4 Net interest income $ 222 $ 142 Net interest margin ("NIM") 1.55% 1.12% Annualized yields Segregated cash and securities 1.43% 0.71% Customer margin loans 1.92% 1.54% Customer credit balances 0.42% 0.12% 1Represents the average amount of customer cash swept into FDIC-insured banks as part of our Insured

Bank Deposit Sweep Program. This item is not recorded in the Company's consolidated statements of

financial condition. Income derived from program deposits is reported in other net interest income in the

table above. 2Interest income and interest expense on customer margin loans and customer credit balances,

respectively, are calculated on daily cash balances within each customers account on a net basis, which

may result in an offset of balances across multiple account segments (e.g., between securities and

commodities segments). 3Includes income from financial instruments which has the same characteristics as interest, but is reported

in other income in the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 (in millions) Electronic Brokerage Net revenues $ 465 $ 314 Non-interest expenses 174 129 Income before income taxes $ 291 $ 185 Pre-tax profit margin 63% 59% Market Making Net revenues $ 21 $ 8 Non-interest expenses 12 30 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 9 $ (22) Pre-tax profit (loss) margin 43% (275%) Corporate 1 Net revenues $ 41 $ 52 Non-interest expenses 1 2 Income before income taxes $ 40 $ 50 Total Net revenues $ 527 $ 374 Non-interest expenses 187 161 Income before income taxes $ 340 $ 213 Pre-tax profit margin 65% 57% 1Corporate includes corporate related activities as well as inter-segment eliminations and gains and losses on positions held as part of our

overall currency diversification strategy.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 (in millions, except share and per share data) Revenues: Trading gains $ 13 $ 2 Commissions 220 154 Interest income 311 177 Other income 77 76 Total revenues 621 409 Interest expense 94 35 Total net revenues 527 374 Non-interest expenses: Execution and clearing 73 61 Employee compensation and benefits 70 62 Occupancy, depreciation and amortization 12 13 Communications 6 8 General and administrative 23 16 Customer bad debt 3 1 Total non-interest expenses 187 161 Income before income taxes 340 213 Income tax expense 21 18 Net income 319 195 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 273 171 Net income available for common stockholders $ 46 $ 24 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 71,475,950 67,985,107 Diluted 72,512,462 69,157,614 Comprehensive income: Net income available for common stockholders $ 46 $ 24 Other comprehensive income: Cumulative translation adjustment, before income taxes 1 4 Income taxes related to items of other comprehensive income - - Other comprehensive income, net of tax 1 4 Comprehensive income available for common stockholders $ 47 $ 28 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 273 $ 171 Other comprehensive income - cumulative translation adjustment 7 19 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 280 $ 190

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER SHARE ON COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 (in millions, except share and per share data) Comprehensive income available for common stockholders, net of tax $ 47 $ 28 Comprehensive earnings per share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.40 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 71,475,950 67,985,107 Diluted 72,512,462 69,157,614

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (in millions) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,901 $ 1,732 Cash and securities - segregated for regulatory purposes 20,268 20,232 Securities borrowed 2,968 2,957 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 677 2,035 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 2,415 3,154 Receivables from customers, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 29,464 29,821 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 1,002 823 Other assets 398 408 Total assets $ 59,093 $ 61,162 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 19 $ 15 Securities loaned 4,171 4,444 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - 1,316 Financial instruments sold but not yet purchased, at fair value 242 767 Other payables: Customers 47,423 47,548 Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 170 283 Other payables 362 356 47,955 48,187 Total liabilities 52,387 54,729 Equity Stockholders' equity 1,132 1,090 Noncontrolling interests 5,574 5,343 Total equity 6,706 6,433 Total liabilities and equity $ 59,093 $ 61,162 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Ownership of IBG LLC Membership Interests Interests % Interests % IBG, Inc. 71,481,136 17.4% 71,479,604 17.4% Noncontrolling interests (IBG Holdings LLC) 340,229,444 82.6% 340,229,444 82.6% Total IBG LLC membership interests 411,710,580 100.0% 411,709,048 100.0%

