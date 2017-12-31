Interactive Brokers Group Announces 1Q2018 Results

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IBKR) an automated global
electronic broker and market maker, today reported diluted earnings per
share on a comprehensive basis of $0.65 for the quarter ended March 31,
2018, compared to diluted earnings per share on a comprehensive basis of
$0.40 for the same period in 2017. Excluding other comprehensive income,
the Company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.63 for the
quarter, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.34 for the same
period in 2017.
Net revenues were $527 million and income before income taxes was $340
million this quarter, compared to net revenues of $374 million and
income before income taxes of $213 million for the same period in 2017.
The results for the quarter were positively impacted by strong growth in
net interest income, which increased $75 million, or 53%, and higher
commissions, which increased $66 million, or 43% from the year-ago
quarter.
In addition, the results for the quarter include a $38 million gain on
our currency diversification strategy, compared to a $49 million gain in
the same period in 2017; and a $3 million net mark-to-market loss on our
U.S. government securities portfolio, compared to a $1 million net
mark-to-market loss in the same period in 2017.
The Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Board of Directors declared a
quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. This dividend is payable on
June 14, 2018 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2018.
Business Highlights
-
65% pretax profit margin for this quarter, up from 57% in the year-ago
quarter.
-
63% Electronic Brokerage pretax profit margin for this quarter, up
from 59% in the year-ago quarter.
-
Customer equity grew 33% from the year-ago quarter to $129.2 billion
and customer debits increased 40% to $29.3 billion.
-
Customer accounts increased 27% from the year-ago quarter to 517
thousand.
-
Total DARTs1 increased 43% from the year-ago quarter to 939
thousand.
-
Brokerage segment equity was $5.1 billion. Total equity was $6.7
billion.
|
__________________________
|
1
|
|
Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) are based on customer orders.
|
Segment Overview
Electronic Brokerage
Electronic brokerage segment income before income taxes increased 57%,
to $291 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to the
same period last year. Net revenues increased 48% to $465 million on
higher net interest income and commissions revenue.
Net interest income increased 56% as average customer credit and margin
loan balances and benchmark interest rates increased from the year-ago
quarter. Commissions revenue increased 43% from the year-ago quarter on
higher customer volumes in futures, options and stocks, which increased
53%, 48% and 28%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter. Pretax profit
margin was 63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, up from 59% in the
same period last year.
Customer accounts grew 27% to 517 thousand and customer equity increased
33% from the year-ago quarter to $129.2 billion. Total DARTs for cleared
and execution-only customers increased 43% to 939 thousand from the
year-ago quarter. Cleared DARTs were 876 thousand, 44% higher than in
the same period last year.
Market Making
Market making segment income before income taxes increased to $9 million
in the quarter ended March 31, 2018, as compared to a pretax loss of $22
million in the year-ago quarter, during which we began to wind down
operations in this segment. The current quarters results reflect higher
trading gains and lower operating costs on the remaining operations. In
the third quarter of 2017 we completed the transfer of our U.S. options
market making business to Two Sigma Securities, LLC and by year-end we
had exited the majority of our market making activities outside the U.S.
Effects of Foreign Currency Diversification
In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we have
determined to base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 14 major
currencies in which we hold our equity. In this quarter, our currency
diversification strategy increased our comprehensive earnings by $46
million, as the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL increased by
approximately 0.69%. The effects of the currency diversification
strategy are reported as components of (1) Other Income in the corporate
segment and (2) Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI).
About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:
Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution
and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the
clock on over 120 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a
single IB Universal Account® to customers worldwide. We
service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups,
financial advisors and introducing brokers. Focusing on technology and
automation for over 41 years has enabled us to equip our customers with
a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios
at the lowest cost. Due to our range of services, low costs and
technology, IBKR is ranked the "Top Online Broker", according to
Barron's Best Online Brokers review, March 24, 2018. We strive to
provide our customers with advantageous execution prices and trading,
risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment
products, all at low prices, positioning them to achieve superior
returns on investments.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements
that reflect the Companys current views with respect to certain current
and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking
statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks,
uncertainties and factors relating to the Companys operations and
business environment which may cause the Companys actual results to be
materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in
these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this
release are based upon information available to the Company on the date
of this release. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or
revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future
changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein
will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could
potentially affect the Companys financial results may be found in the
Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
|
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
OPERATING DATA
|
|
TRADE VOLUMES:
|
(in 000's, except %)
|
|
|
|
|
Brokerage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brokerage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg. Trades
|
|
|
|
|
Making
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Cleared
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Cleared
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
per U.S.
|
Period
|
|
|
|
Trades
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Trades
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Trades
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Trades
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Trading Day
|
2014
|
|
|
|
64,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
206,759
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
289,344
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,155
|
2015
|
|
|
|
65,937
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
242,846
|
|
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
18,769
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
327,553
|
|
|
|
13%
|
|
|
|
1,305
|
2016
|
|
|
|
64,038
|
|
|
|
(3%)
|
|
|
|
259,932
|
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
16,515
|
|
|
|
(12%)
|
|
|
|
340,485
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
1,354
|
2017
|
|
|
|
31,282
|
|
|
|
(51%)
|
|
|
|
265,501
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
14,835
|
|
|
|
(10%)
|
|
|
|
311,618
|
|
|
|
(8%)
|
|
|
|
1,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q2017
|
|
|
|
12,224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,271
|
1Q2018
|
|
|
|
4,469
|
|
|
|
(63%)
|
|
|
|
89,621
|
|
|
|
42%
|
|
|
|
4,695
|
|
|
|
28%
|
|
|
|
98,785
|
|
|
|
25%
|
|
|
|
1,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q2017
|
|
|
|
4,263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79,565
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,273
|
1Q2018
|
|
|
|
4,469
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
89,621
|
|
|
|
25%
|
|
|
|
4,695
|
|
|
|
24%
|
|
|
|
98,785
|
|
|
|
24%
|
|
|
|
1,619
|
|
CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES:
|
(in 000's, except %)
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Futures1
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Stocks
|
|
|
|
%
|
Period
|
|
|
|
(contracts)
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
(contracts)
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
(shares)
|
|
|
|
Change
|
2014
|
|
|
|
631,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
123,048
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
153,613,174
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
|
634,388
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
140,668
|
|
|
|
14%
|
|
|
|
172,742,520
|
|
|
|
12%
|
2016
|
|
|
|
572,834
|
|
|
|
(10%)
|
|
|
|
143,287
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
155,439,227
|
|
|
|
(10%)
|
2017
|
|
|
|
395,885
|
|
|
|
(31%)
|
|
|
|
124,123
|
|
|
|
(13%)
|
|
|
|
220,247,921
|
|
|
|
42%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q2017
|
|
|
|
121,155
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53,300,920
|
|
|
|
|
1Q2018
|
|
|
|
115,438
|
|
|
|
(5%)
|
|
|
|
43,449
|
|
|
|
43%
|
|
|
|
68,380,398
|
|
|
|
28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q2017
|
|
|
|
89,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,445
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58,373,129
|
|
|
|
|
1Q2018
|
|
|
|
115,438
|
|
|
|
29%
|
|
|
|
43,449
|
|
|
|
38%
|
|
|
|
68,380,398
|
|
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MARKET MAKING
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Futures1
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Stocks
|
|
|
|
%
|
Period
|
|
|
|
(contracts)
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
(contracts)
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
(shares)
|
|
|
|
Change
|
2014
|
|
|
|
344,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,668
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,025,822
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
|
335,406
|
|
|
|
(3%)
|
|
|
|
14,975
|
|
|
|
(4%)
|
|
|
|
15,376,076
|
|
|
|
28%
|
2016
|
|
|
|
307,377
|
|
|
|
(8%)
|
|
|
|
14,205
|
|
|
|
(5%)
|
|
|
|
13,082,887
|
|
|
|
(15%)
|
2017
|
|
|
|
102,025
|
|
|
|
(67%)
|
|
|
|
5,696
|
|
|
|
(60%)
|
|
|
|
7,139,622
|
|
|
|
(45%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q2017
|
|
|
|
52,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,511
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,954,775
|
|
|
|
|
1Q2018
|
|
|
|
13,256
|
|
|
|
(75%)
|
|
|
|
935
|
|
|
|
(63%)
|
|
|
|
2,817,831
|
|
|
|
44%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q2017
|
|
|
|
11,228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,750,178
|
|
|
|
|
1Q2018
|
|
|
|
13,256
|
|
|
|
18%
|
|
|
|
935
|
|
|
|
(7%)
|
|
|
|
2,817,831
|
|
|
|
61%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BROKERAGE TOTAL
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Futures1
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Stocks
|
|
|
|
%
|
Period
|
|
|
|
(contracts)
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
(contracts)
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
(shares)
|
|
|
|
Change
|
2014
|
|
|
|
286,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
141,587,352
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
|
298,982
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
125,693
|
|
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
157,366,444
|
|
|
|
11%
|
2016
|
|
|
|
265,457
|
|
|
|
(11%)
|
|
|
|
129,082
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
142,356,340
|
|
|
|
(10%)
|
2017
|
|
|
|
293,860
|
|
|
|
11%
|
|
|
|
118,427
|
|
|
|
(8%)
|
|
|
|
213,108,299
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q2017
|
|
|
|
68,864
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51,346,145
|
|
|
|
|
1Q2018
|
|
|
|
102,182
|
|
|
|
48%
|
|
|
|
42,514
|
|
|
|
53%
|
|
|
|
65,562,567
|
|
|
|
28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q2017
|
|
|
|
78,153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,443
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56,622,951
|
|
|
|
|
1Q2018
|
|
|
|
102,182
|
|
|
|
31%
|
|
|
|
42,514
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
65,562,567
|
|
|
|
16%
|
|
|
1 Includes options on futures.
|
|
|
|
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
OPERATING DATA, CONTINUED
|
|
BROKERAGE CLEARED
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Futures1
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Stocks
|
|
|
|
%
|
Period
|
|
|
|
(contracts)
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
(contracts)
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
(shares)
|
|
|
|
Change
|
2014
|
|
|
|
225,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106,074
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
137,153,132
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
|
244,356
|
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
124,206
|
|
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
153,443,988
|
|
|
|
12%
|
2016
|
|
|
|
227,413
|
|
|
|
(7%)
|
|
|
|
128,021
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
138,523,932
|
|
|
|
(10%)
|
2017
|
|
|
|
253,304
|
|
|
|
11%
|
|
|
|
116,858
|
|
|
|
(9%)
|
|
|
|
209,435,662
|
|
|
|
51%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q2017
|
|
|
|
60,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,528
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50,397,970
|
|
|
|
|
1Q2018
|
|
|
|
87,705
|
|
|
|
45%
|
|
|
|
41,742
|
|
|
|
52%
|
|
|
|
64,494,943
|
|
|
|
28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q2017
|
|
|
|
66,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55,714,749
|
|
|
|
|
1Q2018
|
|
|
|
87,705
|
|
|
|
32%
|
|
|
|
41,742
|
|
|
|
39%
|
|
|
|
64,494,943
|
|
|
|
16%
|
|
|
1 Includes options on futures.
|
|
BROKERAGE STATISTICS
|
(in 000's, except % and where noted)
|
|
Year over Year
|
|
|
|
|
1Q2018
|
|
|
|
|
1Q2017
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
Total Accounts
|
|
|
|
|
517
|
|
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
|
27%
|
Customer Equity (in billions)1
|
|
|
|
$
|
129.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
96.8
|
|
|
|
33%
|
Cleared DARTs
|
|
|
|
|
876
|
|
|
|
|
609
|
|
|
|
44%
|
Total Customer DARTs
|
|
|
|
|
939
|
|
|
|
|
657
|
|
|
|
43%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cleared Customers (in $'s, except DART per account)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commission per DART
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.04
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.01
|
|
|
|
1%
|
DART per Avg. Account (Annualized)
|
|
|
|
|
439
|
|
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
|
14%
|
Net Revenue per Avg. Account (Annualized)
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,768
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,157
|
|
|
|
19%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consecutive Quarters
|
|
|
|
|
1Q2018
|
|
|
|
|
4Q2017
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
Total Accounts
|
|
|
|
|
517
|
|
|
|
|
483
|
|
|
|
7%
|
Customer Equity (in billions)1
|
|
|
|
$
|
129.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
124.8
|
|
|
|
4%
|
Cleared DARTs
|
|
|
|
|
876
|
|
|
|
|
681
|
|
|
|
29%
|
Total Customer DARTs
|
|
|
|
|
939
|
|
|
|
|
730
|
|
|
|
29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cleared Customers (in $'s, except DART per account)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commission per DART
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.04
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.92
|
|
|
|
3%
|
DART per Avg. Account (Annualized)
|
|
|
|
|
439
|
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
21%
|
Net Revenue per Avg. Account (Annualized)
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,768
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,318
|
|
|
|
14%
|
|
|
1 Excluded non-customers.
|
|
|
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
|
|
Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Average interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segregated cash and securities
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,989
|
|
$
|
24,637
|
Customer margin loans
|
|
|
|
|
29,428
|
|
|
19,802
|
Securities borrowed
|
|
|
|
|
3,019
|
|
|
3,973
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
3,943
|
|
|
2,258
|
FDIC sweeps1
|
|
|
|
|
781
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
58,160
|
|
$
|
50,705
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer credit balances
|
|
|
|
$
|
47,865
|
|
$
|
43,115
|
Securities loaned
|
|
|
|
|
4,341
|
|
|
3,695
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
52,206
|
|
$
|
46,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segregated cash and securities, net
|
|
|
|
$
|
74
|
|
$
|
43
|
Customer margin loans2
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
75
|
Securities borrowed and loaned, net
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
33
|
Customer credit balances, net2
|
|
|
|
|
(49)
|
|
|
(13)
|
Other net interest income3
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
4
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
222
|
|
$
|
142
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin ("NIM")
|
|
|
|
|
1.55%
|
|
|
1.12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized yields
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segregated cash and securities
|
|
|
|
|
1.43%
|
|
|
0.71%
|
Customer margin loans
|
|
|
|
|
1.92%
|
|
|
1.54%
|
Customer credit balances
|
|
|
|
|
0.42%
|
|
|
0.12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Represents the average amount of customer cash swept
into FDIC-insured banks as part of our Insured
Bank Deposit
Sweep Program. This item is not recorded in the Company's
consolidated statements of
financial condition. Income
derived from program deposits is reported in other net interest
income in the
table above.
|
|
2Interest income and interest expense on customer
margin loans and customer credit balances,
respectively, are
calculated on daily cash balances within each customers account
on a net basis, which
may result in an offset of balances
across multiple account segments (e.g., between securities and
commodities
segments).
|
|
3Includes income from financial instruments which has
the same characteristics as interest, but is reported
in
other income in the Company's consolidated statements of
comprehensive income.
|
|
|
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electronic Brokerage
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
465
|
|
$
|
314
|
|
|
Non-interest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
$
|
291
|
|
$
|
185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax profit margin
|
|
|
|
|
63%
|
|
|
59%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Making
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
21
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
|
Non-interest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
$
|
9
|
|
$
|
(22)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax profit (loss) margin
|
|
|
|
|
43%
|
|
|
(275%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate 1
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
41
|
|
$
|
52
|
|
|
Non-interest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
$
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
527
|
|
$
|
374
|
|
|
Non-interest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
$
|
340
|
|
$
|
213
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax profit margin
|
|
|
|
|
65%
|
|
|
57%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Corporate includes corporate related activities as
well as inter-segment eliminations and gains and losses on
positions held as part of our
overall currency
diversification strategy.
|
|
|
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
|
|
Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trading gains
|
|
|
|
$
|
13
|
|
$
|
2
|
Commissions
|
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
154
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
177
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
|
621
|
|
|
409
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net revenues
|
|
|
|
|
527
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Execution and clearing
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
61
|
Employee compensation and benefits
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
62
|
Occupancy, depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
13
|
Communications
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
8
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
16
|
Customer bad debt
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-interest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
319
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
273
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available for common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
46
|
|
$
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
71,475,950
|
|
|
67,985,107
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
72,512,462
|
|
|
69,157,614
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available for common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
46
|
|
$
|
24
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cumulative translation adjustment, before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
4
|
Income taxes related to items of other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
4
|
Comprehensive income available for common stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
47
|
|
$
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
$
|
273
|
|
$
|
171
|
Other comprehensive income - cumulative translation adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
19
|
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
$
|
280
|
|
$
|
190
|
|
|
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE ON COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
|
|
Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income available for common stockholders, net of tax
|
|
|
|
$
|
47
|
|
$
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
71,475,950
|
|
|
67,985,107
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
72,512,462
|
|
|
69,157,614
|
|
|
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,901
|
|
|
$
|
1,732
|
Cash and securities - segregated for regulatory purposes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,268
|
|
|
|
20,232
|
Securities borrowed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,968
|
|
|
|
2,957
|
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
677
|
|
|
|
2,035
|
Financial instruments owned, at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,415
|
|
|
|
3,154
|
Receivables from customers, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29,464
|
|
|
|
29,821
|
Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,002
|
|
|
|
823
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
59,093
|
|
|
$
|
61,162
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
19
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
Securities loaned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,171
|
|
|
|
4,444
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,316
|
Financial instruments sold but not yet purchased, at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
|
767
|
Other payables:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47,423
|
|
|
|
47,548
|
Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
283
|
Other payables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47,955
|
|
|
|
48,187
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52,387
|
|
|
|
54,729
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,132
|
|
|
|
1,090
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,574
|
|
|
|
5,343
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,706
|
|
|
|
6,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
59,093
|
|
|
$
|
61,162
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Ownership of IBG LLC Membership Interests
|
|
|
Interests
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Interests
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IBG, Inc.
|
|
|
71,481,136
|
|
|
17.4%
|
|
|
|
71,479,604
|
|
|
|
17.4%
|
Noncontrolling interests (IBG Holdings LLC)
|
|
|
340,229,444
|
|
|
82.6%
|
|
|
|
340,229,444
|
|
|
|
82.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total IBG LLC membership interests
|
|
|
411,710,580
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
411,709,048
|
|
|
|
100.0%
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417006557/en/