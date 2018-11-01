Interactive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for October 2018, includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) an automated global
electronic broker, today reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly
performance metrics for October.
Brokerage highlights for the month included:
-
986 thousand Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs), 41% higher than
prior year and 22% higher than prior month.
-
Ending client equity of $133.9 billion, 11% higher than prior year and
6% lower than prior month.
-
Ending client margin loan balances of $28.8 billion, 14% higher than
prior year and 6% lower than prior month.
-
Ending client credit balances of $50.9 billion, including $1.7 billion
in insured bank deposit sweeps1, 7% higher than prior year
and 0.2% higher than prior month.
-
585 thousand client accounts, 26% higher than prior year and 2% higher
than prior month.
-
383 annualized average cleared DARTs per client account.
-
Average commission per cleared client order of $3.79 including
exchange, clearing and regulatory fees. Key products:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
October 2018
|
|
|
|
Average Commission per
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cleared Client Order
|
|
|
|
Order Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stocks
|
|
|
|
$2.24
|
|
|
|
1,347 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity Options
|
|
|
|
$5.46
|
|
|
|
8.1 contracts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
|
|
$6.16
|
|
|
|
3.5 contracts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Futures include options on futures. We estimate exchange, clearing and
regulatory fees to be 58% of the futures commissions.
Other financial information for Interactive Brokers Group:
-
GLOBAL2: The value of the GLOBAL, reported in U.S. dollars,
decreased by 0.59% in October. Year to date, the value of the GLOBAL
decreased 1.56%.
In the interest of transparency, we quantify our clients all-in cost
of trade execution below.
For the full multimedia release with graph see link:
https://www.interactivebrokers.com/MonthlyMetrics
-
In October, clients total cost of executing and clearing U.S.
Reg.-NMS stocks through IB was 2.1 basis points of trade money3,
as measured against a daily VWAP4 benchmark (1.1 basis
points net cost for the rolling twelve months).
|
Interactive Brokers Clients' Reg.-NMS Stock Trading Expense Detail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All amounts are in millions, except %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
|
|
Nov '17
|
|
Dec '17
|
|
Jan '18
|
|
Feb '18
|
|
Mar '18
|
|
Apr '18
|
|
May '18
|
|
Jun '18
|
|
Jul '18
|
|
Aug '18
|
|
Sep '18
|
|
Oct '18
|
|
12 Months
|
#1a - Number of orders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buys
|
|
2.81
|
|
2.41
|
|
3.19
|
|
2.97
|
|
2.96
|
|
2.64
|
|
2.74
|
|
2.78
|
|
2.49
|
|
2.78
|
|
2.50
|
|
3.52
|
|
33.79
|
Sells
|
|
2.49
|
|
2.14
|
|
2.80
|
|
2.68
|
|
2.62
|
|
2.37
|
|
2.49
|
|
2.53
|
|
2.20
|
|
2.48
|
|
2.21
|
|
3.25
|
|
30.26
|
Total
|
|
5.30
|
|
4.55
|
|
5.99
|
|
5.65
|
|
5.58
|
|
5.01
|
|
5.23
|
|
5.31
|
|
4.69
|
|
5.26
|
|
4.71
|
|
6.77
|
|
64.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#1b - Number of shares purchased or sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares bought
|
|
1,458
|
|
1,229
|
|
1,545
|
|
1,443
|
|
1,439
|
|
1,225
|
|
1,358
|
|
1,372
|
|
1,189
|
|
1,366
|
|
1,301
|
|
1,876
|
|
16,802
|
Shares sold
|
|
1,416
|
|
1,195
|
|
1,481
|
|
1,438
|
|
1,419
|
|
1,181
|
|
1,295
|
|
1,374
|
|
1,152
|
|
1,299
|
|
1,255
|
|
1,886
|
|
16,392
|
Total
|
|
2,874
|
|
2,425
|
|
3,026
|
|
2,880
|
|
2,859
|
|
2,406
|
|
2,653
|
|
2,746
|
|
2,341
|
|
2,665
|
|
2,556
|
|
3,763
|
|
33,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#2 - Trade money including price, commissions and fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2a Buy money
|
|
$52,730
|
|
$44,598
|
|
$61,682
|
|
$70,697
|
|
$71,123
|
|
$60,343
|
|
$58,472
|
|
$58,612
|
|
$53,305
|
|
$58,497
|
|
$52,940
|
|
$86,745
|
|
$729,744
|
2b Sell money
|
|
$51,090
|
|
$43,199
|
|
$59,149
|
|
$71,336
|
|
$70,972
|
|
$59,990
|
|
$56,843
|
|
$59,055
|
|
$52,347
|
|
$57,646
|
|
$51,833
|
|
$88,256
|
|
$721,717
|
2c Total
|
|
$103,821
|
|
$87,797
|
|
$120,831
|
|
$142,033
|
|
$142,095
|
|
$120,332
|
|
$115,316
|
|
$117,667
|
|
$105,652
|
|
$116,143
|
|
$104,773
|
|
$175,001
|
|
$1,451,461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#3 - Trade value at Daily VWAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3a Buy value
|
|
$52,717
|
|
$44,594
|
|
$61,672
|
|
$70,764
|
|
$71,101
|
|
$60,330
|
|
$58,477
|
|
$58,603
|
|
$53,329
|
|
$58,481
|
|
$52,927
|
|
$86,705
|
|
$729,698
|
3b Sell value
|
|
$51,096
|
|
$43,209
|
|
$59,157
|
|
$71,379
|
|
$70,980
|
|
$59,975
|
|
$56,852
|
|
$59,069
|
|
$52,363
|
|
$57,656
|
|
$51,843
|
|
$88,252
|
|
$721,830
|
3c Total
|
|
$103,813
|
|
$87,803
|
|
$120,829
|
|
$142,143
|
|
$142,081
|
|
$120,304
|
|
$115,329
|
|
$117,672
|
|
$105,692
|
|
$116,137
|
|
$104,770
|
|
$174,957
|
|
$1,451,528
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#4 - Total trade expense, including commissions and fees,
relative to Daily VWAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4a Buys (2a-3a)
|
|
$13.6
|
|
$3.9
|
|
$10.0
|
|
($66.7)
|
|
$22.7
|
|
$13.0
|
|
($5.0)
|
|
$8.7
|
|
($24.0)
|
|
$15.8
|
|
$13.0
|
|
$40.6
|
|
$45.6
|
4b Sells (3b-2b)
|
|
$6.0
|
|
$9.5
|
|
$8.1
|
|
$43.1
|
|
$8.4
|
|
($15.1)
|
|
$8.8
|
|
$13.8
|
|
$15.5
|
|
$9.7
|
|
$9.1
|
|
($4.2)
|
|
$112.7
|
4c Total trade expense
|
|
$19.6
|
|
$13.4
|
|
$18.1
|
|
($23.6)
|
|
$31.1
|
|
($2.2)
|
|
$3.8
|
|
$22.5
|
|
($8.4)
|
|
$25.6
|
|
$22.1
|
|
$36.3
|
|
$158.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade expense as percentage of trade money
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4c/2c
|
|
0.019%
|
|
0.015%
|
|
0.015%
|
|
-0.017%
|
|
0.022%
|
|
-0.002%
|
|
0.003%
|
|
0.019%
|
|
-0.008%
|
|
0.022%
|
|
0.021%
|
|
0.021%
|
|
0.011%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#5 - Trade expense categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5a Total commissions & fees
|
|
$11.8
|
|
$10.1
|
|
$12.8
|
|
$12.7
|
|
$12.4
|
|
$10.6
|
|
$11.4
|
|
$11.8
|
|
$10.2
|
|
$11.4
|
|
$10.8
|
|
$15.7
|
|
$141.7
|
5b Execution cost (4c-5a)
|
|
$7.8
|
|
$3.3
|
|
$5.3
|
|
($36.4)
|
|
$18.7
|
|
($12.8)
|
|
($7.6)
|
|
$10.8
|
|
($18.6)
|
|
$14.2
|
|
$11.3
|
|
$20.6
|
|
$16.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#6 - Trade expense categories as percentage of trade money
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total commissions & fees (5a/2c)
|
|
0.011%
|
|
0.012%
|
|
0.011%
|
|
0.009%
|
|
0.009%
|
|
0.009%
|
|
0.010%
|
|
0.010%
|
|
0.010%
|
|
0.010%
|
|
0.010%
|
|
0.009%
|
|
0.010%
|
Execution cost (5b/2c)
|
|
0.008%
|
|
0.003%
|
|
0.004%
|
|
-0.026%
|
|
0.013%
|
|
-0.011%
|
|
-0.007%
|
|
0.009%
|
|
-0.018%
|
|
0.012%
|
|
0.011%
|
|
0.012%
|
|
0.001%
|
Net Expense to IB Clients
|
|
0.019%
|
|
0.015%
|
|
0.015%
|
|
-0.017%
|
|
0.022%
|
|
-0.002%
|
|
0.003%
|
|
0.019%
|
|
-0.008%
|
|
0.022%
|
|
0.021%
|
|
0.021%
|
|
0.011%
The above illustrates that the rolling twelve months average all-in
cost of a client U.S. Reg.-NMS stock trade was 1.1 basis points.
_________________
Note 1: FDIC insured client bank deposit sweep program balances
with participating banks. These deposits are not reported in the
Companys statement of financial condition.
Note 2: In connection with our currency diversification strategy,
we have determined to base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 14
major currencies in which we hold our equity. The total effect of the
currency diversification strategy is reported in Comprehensive Income;
the components are reported in (1) Other Income in the corporate segment
and (2) Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI) on the balance sheet. The
effect of the GLOBAL on our comprehensive income can be estimated by
multiplying the total equity for the period by the change in the U.S.
dollar value of the GLOBAL during the same period.
Note 3: Trade money is the total amount of money clients spent or
received, including all commissions and fees.
Note 4: Consistent with the clients trading activity, the
computed VWAP benchmark includes extended trading hours.
_________________
More information, including historical results for each of the above
metrics, can be found on the investor relations page of the Companys
corporate web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.
About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.: Interactive Brokers Group
affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities,
commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 120 markets in
numerous countries and currencies, from a single IB Universal AccountSM
to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds,
proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers.
Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to
equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their
investment portfolios at the lowest cost according to Barrons Best
Online Brokers review, March 26, 2018. We strive to provide our clients
with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio
management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at
low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on
investments.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements
that reflect the company's current views with respect to certain current
and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking
statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks,
uncertainties and factors relating to the company's operations and
business environment which may cause the company's actual results to be
materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in
these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this
release are based upon information available to the company on the date
of this release. The company does not undertake to publicly update or
revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future
changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein
will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could
potentially affect the company's financial results may be found in the
company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
