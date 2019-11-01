finanzen.net
01.11.2019 17:24
Bewerten
(0)

Interactive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for October 2019, includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) an automated global electronic broker, today reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for October.

Brokerage highlights for the month included:

  • 797 thousand Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs)1, 19% lower than prior year and 5% lower than prior month.
  • IBKR LITE clients executed an average of 1 thousand U.S. Reg-NMS orders per day.
  • Ending client equity of $162.1 billion, 21% higher than prior year and 4% higher than prior month.
  • Ending client margin loan balances of $25.3 billion, 12% lower than prior year and 1% lower than prior month.
  • Ending client credit balances of $56.6 billion, including $2.3 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps2, 11% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month.
  • 673 thousand client accounts, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month.
  • 270 annualized average cleared DARTs1 per client account.
  • Average commission per cleared client order1 of $3.56 including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees. Key products:
Oct 2019      

Average Commission per

      Average
      Cleared Client Order       Order Size
Stocks1      

$2.19

      1,430 shares
Equity Options      

$5.31

      8 contracts
Futures      

$5.19

      3.2 contracts

Futures include options on futures. We estimate exchange, clearing and regulatory fees to be 57% of the futures commissions.

Other financial information for Interactive Brokers Group:

  • GLOBAL3: The value of the GLOBAL, reported in U.S. dollars, increased by 0.49% in October. Year to date, the value of the GLOBAL decreased 0.31%.

In the interest of transparency, we quantify our IBKR PRO clients all-in cost of trade execution below.

For the full multimedia release with graph see link:

https://www.interactivebrokers.com/MonthlyMetrics

  • In October, IBKR PRO clients total cost of executing and clearing U.S. Reg.-NMS stocks through IB was about 0.0 basis points of trade money4, as measured against a daily VWAP5 benchmark (1.4 basis points net cost for the rolling twelve months).
IBKR PRO Clients' Reg.-NMS Stock Trading Expense Detail  
All amounts are in millions, except %  
Previous
Nov '18 Dec '18 Jan '19 Feb '19 Mar '19 Apr '19 May '19 Jun '19 Jul '19 Aug '19 Sep '19 Oct '19 12 Months
#1a - Number of orders
Buys

2.84

2.62

2.72

2.49

2.90

2.73

3.09

2.50

2.81

3.19

2.58

2.82

33.29

Sells

2.59

2.42

2.52

2.24

2.59

2.42

2.73

2.26

2.46

2.74

2.25

2.45

29.67

Total

5.43

5.04

5.24

4.73

5.49

5.15

5.82

4.76

5.27

5.93

4.83

5.27

62.96

 
#1b - Number of shares purchased or sold  
Shares bought

1,516

1,450

1,487

1,322

1,537

1,341

1,479

1,242

1,317

1,499

1,263

1,368

16,820

Shares sold

1,488

1,441

1,445

1,262

1,497

1,284

1,450

1,220

1,256

1,480

1,256

1,278

16,356

Total

3,004

2,890

2,932

2,583

3,034

2,625

2,929

2,462

2,573

2,979

2,519

2,646

33,176

 
#2 - Trade money including price, commissions and fees  
2a Buy money

$69,605

$66,543

$64,730

$54,810

$63,835

$57,104

$67,851

$54,915

$55,152

$63,619

$50,931

$55,674

$724,767

2b Sell money

$69,879

$68,277

$65,048

$53,604

$63,581

$57,082

$69,502

$54,315

$53,681

$63,682

$50,469

$54,572

$723,691

2c Total

$139,484

$134,820

$129,778

$108,413

$127,415

$114,186

$137,354

$109,230

$108,832

$127,301

$101,400

$110,246

$1,448,458

 
#3 - Trade value at Daily VWAP
3a Buy value

$69,605

$66,513

$64,744

$54,811

$63,815

$57,103

$67,831

$54,888

$55,149

$63,601

$50,916

$55,686

$724,661

3b Sell value

$69,888

$68,256

$65,078

$53,620

$63,593

$57,089

$69,515

$54,322

$53,691

$63,687

$50,470

$54,585

$723,792

3c Total

$139,493

$134,769

$129,822

$108,431

$127,408

$114,191

$137,345

$109,210

$108,840

$127,288

$101,386

$110,271

$1,448,453

 
#4 - Total trade expense, including commissions and fees, relative to Daily VWAP
4a Buys (2a-3a)

($0.0)

$29.4

($14.1)

($1.4)

$20.1

$1.3

$20.3

$26.5

$2.5

$17.9

$15.8

($12.5)

$105.8

4b Sells (3b-2b)

$8.8

($21.4)

$29.9

$16.0

$12.1

$6.7

$12.3

$6.7

$10.0

$4.9

$1.6

$12.9

$100.5

4c Total trade expense

$8.8

$8.0

$15.9

$14.7

$32.2

$7.9

$32.6

$33.2

$12.5

$22.8

$17.4

$0.4

$206.3

 
Trade expense as percentage of trade money  
4c/2c

0.006%

0.006%

0.012%

0.014%

0.025%

0.007%

0.024%

0.030%

0.011%

0.018%

0.017%

0.000%

0.014%

 
#5 - Trade expense categories
5a Total commissions & fees

$12.6

$12.2

$12.1

$11.0

$12.8

$11.6

$13.4

$11.1

$11.5

$13.4

$11.1

$11.7

$144.5

5b Execution cost (4c-5a)

($3.8)

($4.2)

$3.7

$3.6

$19.3

($3.7)

$19.2

$22.1

$1.0

$9.4

$6.3

($11.3)

$61.6

 
#6 - Trade expense categories as percentage of trade money  
Total commissions & fees (5a/2c)

0.009%

0.009%

0.009%

0.011%

0.010%

0.010%

0.010%

0.010%

0.010%

0.011%

0.011%

0.010%

0.010%

Execution cost (5b/2c)

-0.003%

-0.003%

0.003%

0.003%

0.015%

-0.003%

0.014%

0.020%

0.001%

0.007%

0.006%

-0.010%

0.004%

Net Expense to IB Clients

0.006%

0.006%

0.012%

0.014%

0.025%

0.007%

0.024%

0.030%

0.011%

0.018%

0.017%

0.000%

0.014%

The above illustrates that the rolling twelve months average all-in cost of an IBKR PRO client U.S. Reg.-NMS stock trade was 1.4 basis points.

________________
Note 1: Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) and cleared client orders do not include IBKR LITE clients U.S. Reg.-NMS orders since they are commission free.

Note 2: FDIC insured client bank deposit sweep program balances with participating banks. These deposits are not reported in the Companys statement of financial condition.

Note 3: In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we have determined to base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 14 major currencies in which we hold our equity. The total effect of the currency diversification strategy is reported in Comprehensive Income; the components are reported in (1) Other Income in the corporate segment and (2) Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI) on the balance sheet. The effect of the GLOBAL on our comprehensive income can be estimated by multiplying the total equity for the period by the change in the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL during the same period.

Note 4: Trade money is the total amount of money clients spent or received, including all commissions and fees.

Note 5: Consistent with the clients trading activity, the computed VWAP benchmark includes extended trading hours.

_________________
More information, including historical results for each of the above metrics, can be found on the investor relations page of the Companys corporate web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.: Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 125 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios at the lowest cost according to Barrons Best Online Brokers review, February 25, 2019. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the company's operations and business environment which may cause the company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the company on the date of this release. The company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could potentially affect the company's financial results may be found in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nachrichten zu Interactive Brokers Group Inc Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17.10.19
Interactive Brokers hält Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
19.07.19
Interactive Brokers Group informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
15.07.19
Ausblick: Interactive Brokers Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
19.04.19
Interactive Brokers Group informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
17.04.19
Interactive Brokers steigert den Umsatz und hält die Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
15.04.19
Ausblick: Interactive Brokers Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
21.01.19
Ausblick: Interactive Brokers Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Interactive Brokers Group News
RSS Feed
Interactive Brokers Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Interactive Brokers Group Inc Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.07.2012Interactive Brokers Group holdStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
11.07.2012Interactive Brokers Group holdStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Interactive Brokers Group Inc Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Interactive Brokers Group News

17.10.19Interactive Brokers hält Dividende stabil
02.10.19Interactive Brokers Group upgraded to buy from neutral at Compass Point
17.10.19Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Interactive Brokers Group News
Werbung

Inside

Wie Scalable Capital Ihre Rendite berechnet
DZ BANK - DAX, S&P 500, Gold, Euro: Anschnallen für das Jahresfinale
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 2. bis 8. November 2019
NASDAQ: Wie steht es um den amerikanischen Technologie-Index?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones gab leicht nach
ThyssenKrupp setzt auf radikale Lösungen
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Infineon, Continental, ThyssenKrupp
EUR/USD  Am Widerstand
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Interactive Brokers Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Interactive Brokers Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die wichtigsten Infos zum Cyber Monday 2019
Wenn das Einbruchsopfer über Lautsprecher mit dem Täter spricht
Natürlich haben wir konjunkturell Probleme
Hier bekommen Sie Geld zur Altersvorsorge geschenkt
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd

News von

DAX: Bei Rückschlägen einsteigen
Deutsche-Bank-Aktie im Crash: Wie tief der Titel jetzt noch fallen kann
DAX im Plus: Starke US-Jobdaten treiben Dax Richtung 13.000 Punkte
Dow Jones: Wann kommt der Ausbruch?
DAX schließt schwächer - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

DAX in der Gewinnzone -- US-Börsen auf Rekordkurs -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Plus -- Pinterest reduziert Quartalsverlust deutlich - Umsatz niedriger als erwartet -- Osram, Metro im Fokus

ExxonMobil erleidet weiteren Gewinneinbruch. Alibaba überrascht positiv. Hedgefonds Sand Grove steigt bei Osram ein. Amgen mit Übernahme in China. METRO-Großaktionär Kretinsky stockt Beteiligung auf. CTS Eventim kauft 48 Prozent an Fnac-Tochter France Billet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Oktober 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Oktober 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:06 Uhr
DAX in der Gewinnzone -- US-Börsen auf Rekordkurs -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Plus -- Pinterest reduziert Quartalsverlust deutlich - Umsatz niedriger als erwartet -- Osram, Metro im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:03 Uhr
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Aktie im Fokus
17:01 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
EVOTEC SE566480