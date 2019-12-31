finanzen.net
12.02.2020 16:00
Interactive Brokers Launches Bond Scanner to Help Investors Find the Best Pricing on Wide Range of Fixed Income Products

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) today announced it has created a Bond Scanner to help make finding the best prices on bonds easier and more transparent for clients and non-clients alike.

"We believe we offer the lowest bond prices available. Investors should visit our Bond Scanner at ibkr.com/bonds, filter for bonds of interest, and then call their broker to compare, said Steven Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers.

"Clients benefit from our aggregation of price quotes from multiple electronic venues and institutional dealers, he added. "We do not widen spreads nor are there hidden fees or markups. While some companies charge a large, hidden markup, we charge extremely low, transparent commissions. IBKR clients may provide liquidity to bond markets and improve pricing by entering their own pending orders into the book.

In addition to ultra-low, transparent pricing, the company offers a huge selection of fixed income products, including a full universe of US government securities, over 38,000 global corporate bonds, 851,000 million municipal securities, 33,000 CDs, 1,900 non-US Sovereign bonds, plus fixed income futures and fixed income options. Interactive Brokers uses sophisticated technology to connect its Trader Workstation platform (TWS) with multiple leading electronic bond trading venues including BondDesk, Knight BondPoint, MuniCenter, NYSE BONDS and Tradeweb.

Fixed income investors at Interactive Brokers pay 10-basis points for the first $10,000 in face value for corporate bonds with a $1.00 minimum and 2.5-basis points on additional face value. The blended rate for 20 bonds with a face value of $20,000 would cost $12.50 in IBKR commissions. For municipal bonds investors pay 5-basis points on the first $10,000 in face value with a $1.00 minimum and 1.25-basis points on additional face value. The blended rate for 20 bonds with a face value of $20,000 would cost $6.25 in IBKR commissions.

"We encourage fixed income investors to take the IBKR Bond Challenge and scan for bonds they hold or are interested in buying. Check the available yields and call your own broker to compare our low costs with what your broker is charging you, Sanders said.

With the new Bond Scanner, you can:

  • Search for a maturity date range and locate bond yields.
  • Scan for Corporate bonds by industry or by state for Municipal bonds.
  • Define values for minimum and maximum yield-to-worst.
  • Define high yield or investment grade universe of bonds.
  • Use Moodys and S&P ratings filters to evaluate risk vs. return.
  • Quickly scan Corporates, CDs, Treasuries and Municipal bonds by clicking "bond type button.

For more information, visit ibkr.com/bonds

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 125 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios at the lowest cost according to Barrons Best Online Brokers review, February 25, 2019. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.

