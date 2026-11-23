Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Interim Report/Miscellaneous

Interim Management Statement for the first ten months of 2026*



23-Nov-2026 / 06:59 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Record profit, driven by all-time high assets under management and increased operating leverage. Assets under management (AuM) reached a record CHF 553 billion by end of October 2026, on the back of solid equity market performance, a stronger US dollar, and continued net new money inflows ** of CHF 8.5 billion year to date, despite ongoing de-risking.

Gross margin in first ten months was 82 basis points (bp) compared to 83 bp (underlying *** ) in 10M 2025, as the exceptionally high activity-driven income seen in the first quarter of 2026 did not recur in subsequent months. Werbung

Adjusted cost/income ratio in first ten months was 64%, a clear improvement from the underlying *** 66% in 10M 2025 and evidence of further improved operating leverage.

Adjusted profit before taxes for the first ten months rose to approximately CHF 1.3 billion, the strongest on record and an increase of 17% from the underlying *** result a year ago.

The Group’s capital position remains strong, with the CET1 capital ratio strengthening to 19.7% **** , significantly exceeding minimum requirements. Werbung

New share buy-back programme of up to CHF 600 million was launched on 2 November 2026. As communicated previously, the Group continues its efforts to fully align its client book with its revised risk and compliance framework. The remaining scope of exits is now clearly defined and corresponds to less than 2.5% of AuM. The Group aims to have the exits largely completed by the end of 2027. Stefan Bollinger, Chief Executive Officer of Julius Baer Group Ltd., said: “During the first ten months of 2026, all-time high assets under management, together with improving operating leverage, drove profitability to a record high, reflecting the strength of our franchise. We also reached several key milestones, including the resolution of long-standing legacy matters and launching a share buy-back programme of up to CHF 600 million in November.” He continued: “We can now move forward swiftly with our stated objective to have a sustainable client book, aligned with our new wealth management strategy. Looking ahead, our focus remains firmly on supporting our clients in navigating market opportunities and challenges, and delivering long-term shareholder value through the disciplined execution of our strategy.” All-time high assets under management – Continued net new money inflows

AuM grew to a record CHF 553 billion, up 6% from the start of the year. This increase was driven by positive stock market performance, the strengthening of the US Dollar against the Swiss franc, and continued net new money inflows** of CHF 8.5 billion. Monthly average AuM increased by 9% year-on-year to CHF 538 billion (10M 2025: CHF 495 billion). The annualised net new money** pace of 2.0% (10M 2025: 2.8%) was impacted by the ongoing de-risking. As communicated in the Interim Management Statement (IMS) for the first four months of 2026 as well as in the 2026 half-year results, Julius Baer continues its efforts to fully align its client book with its revised risk and compliance framework. The remaining scope of exits is now clearly defined and corresponds to less than 2.5% of AuM (based on valuations at the end of October 2026) at a gross margin broadly similar to the average for the Group. The Group aims to have the exits largely completed by the end of 2027 and intends to provide quantitative updates on the progress on an ongoing basis. The net new money** target of 4–5% by 2028 is reconfirmed. The modest pace of client releveraging seen in the first half of 2026 continued into the next four months. The number of relationship managers increased to 1 274, a net increase of 27 since the end of June 2026. Asset growth and cost management drive record profitability

In the first ten months of 2026, all regions saw strong growth in operating income compared to the same period in 2025. The gross margin for the first ten months of 2026 was 82 bp (10M 2025: 83 bp underlying***). Activity-driven income was particularly strong during Q1, before normalising in Q2 and slowing down further in the most recent four months. Recurring income (within net commission and fee income): 38 bp (10M 2025: 36 bp), supported by an increase in discretionary mandate penetration to 17% at the end of October 2026, up from 16% a year ago.

Activity-driven income: 22 bp (10M 2025: 22 bp), of which 11 bp (10M 2025: 10 bp) from the non-recurring revenues within net commission and fee income, and 12 bp (10M 2025: 12 bp) from net income from financial instruments measured at FVTPL (excluding treasury swap income).

Interest-driven income: 22 bp (10M 2025: 24 bp), of which 5 bp from net interest income (10M 2025: 2 bp) and 17 bp from treasury swap income (10M 2025: 21 bp). The implementation of the CHF 130 million gross efficiency improvements targeted by end-2028 remains on track. On the back of continued cost discipline, the adjusted cost/income ratio improved year-on-year to 64% (10M 2025: 66% underlying***) while the adjusted pre-tax profit margin rose to 29 bp (10M 2025: 27 bp underlying***). Consequently, adjusted profit before taxes in the first 10 months of 2026 rose to approximately CHF 1.3 billion, an increase of 17% from the underlying*** result a year ago and the strongest on record. Robust capital position – Share buy-back launched

Reflecting the strong profitability in the first 10 months of 2026, the build-up of CET1 capital continued apace, with the CET1 capital ratio improving to 19.7%**** compared to 17.4% at end-2025, significantly exceeding the corresponding regulatory requirement of 9.5%. Following the redemption of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital instruments with an aggregate nominal amount of USD 350 million in the first half of 2026, the Group’s total capital ratio stood at 25.5% (end-2025: 24.7%), while the tier 1 leverage ratio amounted to 4.8% (end-2025: 4.9%)****, substantially above the regulatory minimum of 3.0%. On 2 November 2026, the Group launched its previously announced share buy-back programme. The programme authorises the repurchase of shares in Julius Baer Group Ltd. up to a total value of CHF 600 million and is expected to be completed within one year. The execution of the programme is subject to prevailing market conditions. The shares are being bought via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: BAERE). The buy-back expenditure will be applied against CET1 capital as the programme progresses. Outlook

The strong performance in the first ten months positions the Group to deliver an IFRS and adjusted net profit for 2026 that is substantially higher than in 2025. The Group reconfirms its financial targets for 2028, including an adjusted cost/income ratio of less than 67%. For 2027, the Group currently estimates that its adjusted cost/income ratio will be slightly higher than 67%. This reflects the aforementioned de-risking impact and the anticipated normalisation of client activity following the exceptionally high levels observed in the first quarter of 2026, alongside further investments in technology and growth. Q&A webcast

Following the publication of today’s Interim Management Statement for the first ten months of 2026, Julius Baer CEO Stefan Bollinger and CFO Pete Burrill will hold a question-and-answer session with analysts at 8.15 a.m. (CET). The webcast can be followed live, and will remain available, via www.juliusbaer.com/webcast. * Based on unaudited management accounts. In relation to the use of alternative performance measures, please refer to the Alternative Performance Measures paragraph at the end of this media release. ** As in previous reporting periods, net new money is prepared according to the Guidelines of FINMA and therefore does not include interest and dividends. *** In 2025, the adjusted results and performance measures were impacted by meaningful net credit losses; the ‘underlying’ results exclude the impact of these credit losses in 2025. **** Based on 100% profit recognition; for regulatory reporting purposes under Basel 3 Final, when financial results have not been audited or reviewed by external auditors, the recognition of profit is capped at 70%. On that basis, the CET1 capital ratio was 19.3% at the end of October 2026, the total capital ratio 25.2%, and the tier 1 leverage ratio 4.7%. Important dates 1 February 2027: Publication and presentation of 2026 full-year results

15 March 2027: Publication of Annual Report 2026 including Remuneration Report 2026

15 March 2027: Publication of Sustainability Report 2026

15 April 2027: Annual General Meeting, Zurich Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of October 2026, assets under management amounted to CHF 553 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com. Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This media release by Julius Baer Group Ltd. (‘the Company’) includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company’s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, strategies, opportunities, and the industries in which it operates. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical facts. The Company has tried to identify those forward-looking statements by using the words ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘would’, ‘should’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘estimate’, ‘anticipate’, ‘project’, ‘believe’, ‘seek’, ‘plan’, ‘predict’, ‘continue’ and similar expressions. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which, although the Company believes them to be reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions in Switzerland, the European Union and elsewhere, and the Company’s ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company and its subsidiaries, and their directors, officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any update of or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this media release and any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Alternative Performance Measures

This media release and other communication to investors contain certain financial measures of historical and future performance and financial position that are not defined or specified by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Management believes that these alternative performance measures (APMs) provide useful information regarding the Group’s financial and operating performance. These APMs should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for, the IFRS results. Adjusted results are derived by excluding from the IFRS financial results the impact on operating income (new since 1 January 2025) or on operating expenses related to acquisitions or divestments of businesses or participations (i.e. M&A transactions) as well as the taxes on those respective items. The M&A-related adjustments can represent inter alia items such as gain or loss on disposal; recycling of currency translation adjustments; amortisation of acquired customer relationships; goodwill impairment charges; M&A-related restructuring costs (examples of which include employee termination benefits that relate directly to the restructuring; contract termination costs; onerous contract provisions; consulting fees that relate directly to the restructuring; expected costs from when operations cease until final disposal); fees paid to advisers on the planning, execution, or financing of M&A transactions; integration-related IT or other general expenses; additional provisions set up for litigation or the recovered amount from the seller. For definitions and more details please refer to the Alternative Performance Measures section of the Half-Year Report 2026, available from www.juliusbaer.com.

End of Inside Information