International Entertainment Corporation’s FY2025/26 Interim Revenue Increases by 50.6% to HK$852.5 Million



EQS Newswire / 28/08/2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

Werbung Driving Growth through Facility Upgrades Strategic Expansion into Online Gaming

HONG KONG SAR - International Entertainment Corporation (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; HKEX stock code: 1009), is pleased to announce that its revenue grew by approximately 50.6% period-on-period to approximately HK$852.5 million for the twelve months ended 30 June 2026 (the "Period"), demonstrating resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market environment.



The Group's revenue from the gaming operation for the Period increased by approximately 60.7% to approximately HK$819.4 million. However, due to the temporary closure of certain hotel rooms for renovation during the Period, the Group's hotel operation revenue was down to approximately HK$33.1 million, as compared with HK$56.2 million for the twelve months ended 30 June 2025 (the "Previous Period").



Meanwhile, the Group's gross profit recorded a notable growth of approximately 66.4% to approximately HK$454.6 million. The increase was driven by higher gaming revenue arising from both land-based casino operation and provision of gaming platform to other authorised gaming operators. Gross profit margin for the Period was approximately 53.3%, up 5.0 percentage points from approximately 48.3% for the Previous Period.



The Group narrowed its loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company by approximately 78.2% as compared with that for the Previous Period, if excluding the non-cash loss arising from the change in fair value in connection with the issue of convertible notes.



Loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company was approximately HK$486.4 million (Previous Period: approximately HK$282.1 million).



Future Outlook



Underpinned by the Philippines' strategic position in Southeast Asia, supportive government policies for its gaming and tourism sectors, and its rising status as a premier travel destination, the Group is optimistic about its long-term prospects, though short-term momentum in the Philippine gaming sector may soften due to geopolitical tensions and muted consumer spending.



The Group marked a pivotal milestone in its strategic expansion into online gaming through a cooperation agreement signed on 9 June 2026 between its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, New Coast Leisure Inc., and Total Gamezone Xtreme Incorporated, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group's convertible note holder DigiPlus Interactive Corp ("DigiPlus"). Under the agreement, the two parties will collaborate on the integration, aggregation, provision, technical support, and operation of approved online games and related gaming content through or in connection with the online gaming platform and operations of the Group's casino "LaVie Resort & Casino Manila", subject to regulatory approvals. Participation in this segment is expected to broaden the Group's revenue base, improve operational scalability, and create new growth drivers.



Additionally, the completion of renovation works on the Casino's ground floor in January 2026 successfully expanded the gaming space, enabling the accommodation of more gaming tables as well as additional slot machines. Further to the phase 1 and phase 2 construction works initiated last year, the Group entered into a new construction contract for the Hotel in May 2026 at the contract price of approximately HK$72.17 million, which will continue to improve the appearance and condition of hotel facilities, modernise outdated amenities, enhance the overall quality of the Hotel and elevate customers' experiences. These improvements are expected to improve the future revenue of the Casino and the Hotel.



Separately, the Group issued the first convertible notes on 3 March 2026 and second convertible notes on 2 June 2026 to DigiPlus, each with a principal amount of HK$800 million. This completion follows the subscription agreement signed between the two parties on 17 November 2025 for the issuance of up to HK$1.6 billion convertible notes with a maturity of five years and an interest rate of 3% per annum. The issuance is expected to significantly bolster the Group's liquidity and long-term financial position. Furthermore, the potential conversion of these convertible notes into shares would serve to broaden the Group's Shareholders and capital base.



Looking ahead, the Group is strategically positioned to capture the next phase of growth in the Philippine gaming and tourism sectors. The convergence of the Group's Hotel and Casino upgrades and a strategic partnership to tap into the expanding online gaming market marks a transformative period for the Group. Supported by a strengthened capital structure and strong regulatory tailwinds, the Group remains confident in its ability to drive sustainable revenue growth and deliver long-term value to its Shareholders.



Hashtag: #InternationalEntertainmentCorporation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About International Entertainment Corporation (HKEX: 1009) International Entertainment Corporation is an investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally involved in hotel operations, operating the gaming business under provisional licence, leasing of gaming venues at the hotel complex of the Group in Metro Manila in the Republic of the Philippines to a tenant for authorised gaming operation, provision of gaming platform to other authorised gaming operators for gaming business and live poker events in Macau.





News Source: International Entertainment Corporation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2026 -(the "", together with its subsidiaries, the ""; HKEX stock code: 1009), is pleased to announce that its revenue grew by approximately 50.6% period-on-period to approximately HK$852.5 million for the twelve months ended 30 June 2026 (the ""), demonstrating resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market environment.The Group's revenue from the gaming operation for the Period increased by approximately 60.7% to approximately HK$819.4 million. However, due to the temporary closure of certain hotel rooms for renovation during the Period, the Group's hotel operation revenue was down to approximately HK$33.1 million, as compared with HK$56.2 million for the twelve months ended 30 June 2025 (the "").Meanwhile, the Group's gross profit recorded a notable growth of approximately 66.4% to approximately HK$454.6 million. The increase was driven by higher gaming revenue arising from both land-based casino operation and provision of gaming platform to other authorised gaming operators. Gross profit margin for the Period was approximately 53.3%, up 5.0 percentage points from approximately 48.3% for the Previous Period.The Group narrowed its loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company by approximately 78.2% as compared with that for the Previous Period, if excluding the non-cash loss arising from the change in fair value in connection with the issue of convertible notes.Loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company was approximately HK$486.4 million (Previous Period: approximately HK$282.1 million).Underpinned by the Philippines' strategic position in Southeast Asia, supportive government policies for its gaming and tourism sectors, and its rising status as a premier travel destination, the Group is optimistic about its long-term prospects, though short-term momentum in the Philippine gaming sector may soften due to geopolitical tensions and muted consumer spending.The Group marked a pivotal milestone in its strategic expansion into online gaming through a cooperation agreement signed on 9 June 2026 between its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, New Coast Leisure Inc., and Total Gamezone Xtreme Incorporated, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group's convertible note holder DigiPlus Interactive Corp ("DigiPlus"). Under the agreement, the two parties will collaborate on the integration, aggregation, provision, technical support, and operation of approved online games and related gaming content through or in connection with the online gaming platform and operations of the Group's casino "LaVie Resort & Casino Manila", subject to regulatory approvals. Participation in this segment is expected to broaden the Group's revenue base, improve operational scalability, and create new growth drivers.Additionally, the completion of renovation works on the Casino's ground floor in January 2026 successfully expanded the gaming space, enabling the accommodation of more gaming tables as well as additional slot machines. Further to the phase 1 and phase 2 construction works initiated last year, the Group entered into a new construction contract for the Hotel in May 2026 at the contract price of approximately HK$72.17 million, which will continue to improve the appearance and condition of hotel facilities, modernise outdated amenities, enhance the overall quality of the Hotel and elevate customers' experiences. These improvements are expected to improve the future revenue of the Casino and the Hotel.Separately, the Group issued the first convertible notes on 3 March 2026 and second convertible notes on 2 June 2026 to DigiPlus, each with a principal amount of HK$800 million. This completion follows the subscription agreement signed between the two parties on 17 November 2025 for the issuance of up to HK$1.6 billion convertible notes with a maturity of five years and an interest rate of 3% per annum. The issuance is expected to significantly bolster the Group's liquidity and long-term financial position. Furthermore, the potential conversion of these convertible notes into shares would serve to broaden the Group's Shareholders and capital base.Looking ahead, the Group is strategically positioned to capture the next phase of growth in the Philippine gaming and tourism sectors. The convergence of the Group's Hotel and Casino upgrades and a strategic partnership to tap into the expanding online gaming market marks a transformative period for the Group. Supported by a strengthened capital structure and strong regulatory tailwinds, the Group remains confident in its ability to drive sustainable revenue growth and deliver long-term value to its Shareholders.Hashtag: #InternationalEntertainmentCorporationThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.International Entertainment Corporation is an investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally involved in hotel operations, operating the gaming business under provisional licence, leasing of gaming venues at the hotel complex of the Group in Metro Manila in the Republic of the Philippines to a tenant for authorised gaming operation, provision of gaming platform to other authorised gaming operators for gaming business and live poker events in Macau.News Source: International Entertainment Corporation 28/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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