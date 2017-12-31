Investitionschancen in Schwellenländern entdecken - informieren Sie sich hier-w-
Internet Grows to 339.8 Million Domain Name Registrations in the Second Quarter of 2018

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global leader in domain names and internet security, today announced that the second quarter of 2018 closed with approximately 339.8 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of approximately 6.0 million domain name registrations, or 1.8 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2018.1,2 Domain name registrations have grown by approximately 7.9 million, or 2.4 percent, year over year.1,2

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of approximately 149.7 million domain name registrations in the domain name base3 at the end of the second quarter of 2018, an increase of approximately 1.4 million domain name registrations, or 0.9 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2018. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of approximately 5.3 million domain name registrations, or 3.7 percent, year over year. As of June 30, 2018, the .com domain name base totaled approximately 135.6 million domain name registrations, while the .net domain name base totaled approximately 14.1 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled approximately 9.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2018, compared to 9.2 million domain name registrations for the second quarter of 2017.

VeriSign publishes the Domain Name Industry Brief to provide internet users throughout the world with statistical and analytical research and data on the domain name industry. The second quarter 2018 Domain Name Industry Brief, as well as previous reports, can be obtained at Verisign.com/DNIB.

About Verisign

Verisign, a global leader in domain names and internet security, enables internet navigation for many of the world's most recognized domain names and provides protection for websites and enterprises around the world. Verisign ensures the security, stability and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains and two of the internet's root servers, as well as performs the root zone maintainer function for the core of the internet's Domain Name System (DNS). Verisigns Security Services include Distributed Denial of Service Protection and Managed DNS. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit Verisign.com.

VRSNF

© 2018 VeriSign, Inc. All rights reserved. VERISIGN, the VERISIGN logo, and other trademarks, service marks, and designs are registered or unregistered trademarks of VeriSign, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and in foreign countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

1 The figure(s) includes domain names in the .tk ccTLD. .tk is a free ccTLD that provides free domain names to individuals and businesses. Revenue is generated by monetizing expired domain names. Domain names no longer in use by the registrant or expired are taken back by the registry and the residual traffic is sold to advertising networks. As such, there are no deleted .tk domain names. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20131216006048/en/Freenom-Closes-3M-Series-Funding#.UxeUGNJDv9s.
2The generic top-level domain (gTLD) and ccTLD data cited in the brief: (i) includes ccTLD Internationalized Domain Names, (ii) is an estimate as of the time the brief was developed and (iii) is subject to change as more complete data is received.
3 The domain name base is the active zone plus the number of domain names that are registered but not configured for use in the respective Top-Level Domain zone file plus the number of domain names that are in a client or server hold status.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu VeriSign Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2017VeriSign NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
27.07.2015VeriSign BuyTopeka Capital Markets
10.08.2012VeriSign neutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
24.07.2012VeriSign neutralCitigroup Corp.
30.01.2012VeriSign buyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.07.2015VeriSign BuyTopeka Capital Markets
30.01.2012VeriSign buyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.01.2012VeriSign outperformCredit Suisse Group
25.10.2011VeriSign buyCitigroup Corp.
18.07.2011VeriSign buyCitigroup Corp.
28.02.2017VeriSign NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
10.08.2012VeriSign neutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
24.07.2012VeriSign neutralCitigroup Corp.
31.01.2011VeriSign equal-weightBarclays Capital
28.01.2011VeriSign neutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
07.12.2009VeriSign sellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.11.2009VeriSign sellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.2008VeriSign DowngradeMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für VeriSign Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

