Intershop disposes its fully developed Lehenmatt properties in Basel
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Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
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Press Release
The Intershop Group today signed the agreement for the divestment of the two high-rise buildings at Redingstrasse 10/12/14 and 20/22/24, as well as the retail centre at Lehenmattstrasse 260 in Basel.
Successful completion of a project in line with Intershop Group’s business model
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Following the acquisition in 2006, Intershop began planning for the further development and enhancement of the site. A new development plan laid the groundwork under planning law to create additional residential space through careful internal densification. Subsequently, 264 existing flats in the high-rise buildings were renovated to improve energy efficiency without requiring evictions of tenants. In addition, 68 new flats were created through extensions to the high-rise blocks. The small local shopping centre was replaced by a modern building. The extensions and the refurbishment of the existing buildings were carried out to high sustainability standards and certified to SNBS Gold.
The handover of the fully developed properties to a Swiss investment foundation at the end of 2026 confirms the successful execution of the business model.
Following this transaction, Intershop now expects pre-tax net gains from property disposals of between CHF 90 million and CHF 95 million for the 2026 financial year.
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Enquiries and further information
Simon Haus
CEO
Florian Balschun
CFO
Dates
25 February 2027
Publication of the 2026 Annual Report, followed by a press and financial analysts’ conference
31 March 2027
64th Annual General Meeting
26 August 2027
Publication of the 2027 half-year report with an online presentation for media representatives and financial analysts
Intershop Group
Intershop is a real estate company operating exclusively in Switzerland with over 60 employees. Listed on the stock exchange since 1970, the company combines a high-yield property portfolio with the development of sites and properties. Intershop has the experience and expertise required to identify, develop and realise properties with potential.
The proven business model of this financially sound company enables consistently high – and therefore investor-friendly – returns on equity and dividend yields. As at 30 June 2026, the value of the portfolio, comprising 43 properties, stood at CHF 1.9 billion.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Intershop Holding AG
|Giessereistrasse 18
|8031 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 5441000
|Fax:
|+41 44 5441001
|E-mail:
|info@intershop.ch
|Internet:
|https://intershop.ch/
|ISIN:
|CH1338987303
|Valor:
|133898730
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2434106
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2434106 12-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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