Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Intershop disposes its fully developed Lehenmatt properties in Basel



12-Nov-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Press Release

Zurich, 12 November 2026

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR The Intershop Group today signed the agreement for the divestment of the two high-rise buildings at Redingstrasse 10/12/14 and 20/22/24, as well as the retail centre at Lehenmattstrasse 260 in Basel. Successful completion of a project in line with Intershop Group’s business model Werbung Following the acquisition in 2006, Intershop began planning for the further development and enhancement of the site. A new development plan laid the groundwork under planning law to create additional residential space through careful internal densification. Subsequently, 264 existing flats in the high-rise buildings were renovated to improve energy efficiency without requiring evictions of tenants. In addition, 68 new flats were created through extensions to the high-rise blocks. The small local shopping centre was replaced by a modern building. The extensions and the refurbishment of the existing buildings were carried out to high sustainability standards and certified to SNBS Gold. The handover of the fully developed properties to a Swiss investment foundation at the end of 2026 confirms the successful execution of the business model. Following this transaction, Intershop now expects pre-tax net gains from property disposals of between CHF 90 million and CHF 95 million for the 2026 financial year. Werbung Downloads Press Release (PDF) Project Description (PDF in German) Enquiries and further information Simon Haus CEO

T +41 44 544 10 31

M +41 79 502 67 88

simon.haus@intershop.ch Florian Balschun CFO

T +41 44 544 10 30

M +41 79 502 67 88

florian.balschun@intershop.ch Dates 25 February 2027 Publication of the 2026 Annual Report, followed by a press and financial analysts’ conference 31 March 2027 64th Annual General Meeting 26 August 2027 Publication of the 2027 half-year report with an online presentation for media representatives and financial analysts Intershop Group Intershop is a real estate company operating exclusively in Switzerland with over 60 employees. Listed on the stock exchange since 1970, the company combines a high-yield property portfolio with the development of sites and properties. Intershop has the experience and expertise required to identify, develop and realise properties with potential. The proven business model of this financially sound company enables consistently high – and therefore investor-friendly – returns on equity and dividend yields. As at 30 June 2026, the value of the portfolio, comprising 43 properties, stood at CHF 1.9 billion. Intershop Holding AG Press Release www.intershop.ch 12 November 2026

End of Inside Information