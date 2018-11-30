finanzen.net
26.06.2019 22:05
Intevac Announces Participation in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems and digital night-vision technologies, today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit, being held July 10th, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

The companys presentation material utilized during the Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the companys website at www.intevac.com.

About The 11th Annual CEO Summit

The CEO Summit is hosted by the executive management teams from 21 participating companies and features a "round-robin format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 21 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 21 management teams collectively hosting the 2019 CEO Summit include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI.AS), Brooks (BRKS), Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP), Cohu (COHU), CyberOptics (CYBE), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Nanometrics (NANO), PDF Solutions (PDFS), Photon Control (PHO.TO), Pivotal Systems (PVS.AX), Rudolph Technologies (RTEC), Soitec (SOI.PA), and Veeco Instruments (VECO).

The CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is July 5th, 2019.

RSVP Contacts for 11th Annual CEO Summit 2019

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summits co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Claire E. McAdams

Guerrant Associates

Headgate Partners LLC

Phone: (808) 960-2642

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: lguerrant@guerrantir.com

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Intevac

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.

