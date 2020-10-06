finanzen.net
+++ Geldanlage kostenlos und flexibel - garantiert bis zu 1,0 % Zinsen p.a*. Jetzt 15  Gutschein sichern -W- +++
06.10.2020 04:01

Intevac Announces the Passing of Founder Norman H. Pond

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems and digital night-vision technologies, today sadly announces that Founder Norman H. Pond passed away last Wednesday at his Los Altos Hills home at the age of 82.

Norm Pond founded Intevac in 1991 as a spin-out from Varian Associates, and served as chairman of the board until his retirement in 2017. He was Intevacs chief executive officer from 1991 until 2000, as well as during 2001-2002 and 2012-2013. Prior to founding Intevac, Mr. Pond served as the president of Varian Associates and previously was a group executive at Teledyne. Mr. Pond served on the boards of Varian Associates, Ebara Technology, the Electronic Industries Association, and IDEMA, the leading organization in the disk drive industry. Norm also organized and led the advisory group on electron devices for the Department of Defense. Mr. Pond received a BS in physics from the Missouri Institute of Science and Technology and an MS in physics from the University of California at Los Angeles. He is the author of The Tube Guys (2008), the first book on the history of microwave tubes, and how their impact has been essential to our nations defense.

Intevac Chairman David S. Dury said of his passing, "Norm was a remarkable entrepreneur and a true visionary in the industry. He was a pioneer in developing the night-vision technologies that have become the standard for most all digital night vision programs for the U.S. Military as well as many foreign nations. His pioneering work in magnetic media sputtering spawned the processing technology and the equipment that produces the majority of hard drive disks sold in the world today. Norm is survived by his wife Natalie, three children and five grandchildren, all of whom are in our thoughts and prayers as we sadly say goodbye to a man of impact, who will be greatly missed."

About Intevac

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

For more information, call 408-986-9888 or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.

Nachrichten zu Intevac Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Intevac News
RSS Feed
Intevac zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Intevac Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.07.2019Intevac BuyB. Riley FBR
31.07.2018Intevac BuyThe Benchmark Company
01.05.2018Intevac HoldMaxim Group
01.05.2018Intevac NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.02.2018Intevac BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
30.07.2019Intevac BuyB. Riley FBR
31.07.2018Intevac BuyThe Benchmark Company
01.02.2018Intevac BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
31.10.2017Intevac BuyNoble Financial Group
08.06.2016Intevac BuyThe Benchmark Company
01.05.2018Intevac HoldMaxim Group
01.05.2018Intevac NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
02.05.2017Intevac HoldThe Benchmark Company
02.02.2017Intevac HoldThe Benchmark Company
21.05.2015Intevac HoldThe Benchmark Company
16.05.2006Update Intevac Inc.: SellBrean Murray

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Intevac Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Intevac News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Intevac News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ein ETF für alle(s)! So würden wir als Einsteiger investieren
DZ BANK - Trump oder Biden: Wer gewinnt, welche Aktien profitieren?
Metro vor der Übernahme?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones ohne Befreiungsschlag
Vontobel: Flexibel Traden mit Hebelprodukten und clever investieren mit Discount-Zertifikaten: Wie Sie erfolgreich das Jahr beenden
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Diese Turnaround-Aktien kauften Trader letzte Woche
Die Rente versteuern - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Wie Selbstständige dreimal mehr Rente im Alter beziehen können
Eine Garantie gibt es nicht
Allianz startet Allvest: Jetzt Ersparnisse sicher und renditestark anlegen!
Vermögenswirksame Leistungen (VL) mit ETFs von OSKAR
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Intevac-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Intevac Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So klimaschädlich sind transparente Gebäude
So entkommen Rentner ihrer teuren Krankenversicherung
Plötzlich steht eines der wichtigsten Gesetze der GroKo auf der Kippe
Hohe oder niedrige Zinsen? Sparer und Anleger stehen vor einem Dilemma
Streit um den Unterhalt. Wer zahlt nach der Trennung  und wie viel?

News von

Nel Asa bekommt Millionenauftrag - Aktie steigt
DAX-Ausblick: Corona-Fall Trump bringt Börsen in schwierigeres Fahrwasser
Newsticker Corona: Trumps Sprecherin McEnany gibt positiven Test bekannt
Goldman Sachs zu Wasserstoff-Aktien: Warum Anleger hier Versorger auf der Rechnung haben sollten
Bayer-Aktie nach Gewinnwarnung: Wie tief die Kurse jetzt noch fallen können

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- GRENKE erhält Bestätigung für Vorhandensein der Zahlungsmittel -- Deutsche Börse erwägt DAX-Erweiterung -- Sartorius, S&T, K+S, Shop Apotheke im Fokus

RWE nimmt 25. Windpark in den USA in Betrieb. Siemens will für Wasserstoffzüge auch die Tankstellen bauen. Munich Re-Chef Wenning hält an Dividenden-Plänen fest. CTS Eventim vermarktet Tickets für Handball-Europameisterschaften. Cineworld schließt vorerst Kinos in Großbritannien und USA. Weir verkauft Öl-, Gas-Geschäft an Caterpillar für hunderte Millionen Dollar. Adler Real Estate erhöht Eigenkapital. BVB wendet dank Haaland Saison-Fehlstart ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
05.10.20
DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- GRENKE erhält Bestätigung für Vorhandensein der Zahlungsmittel -- Deutsche Börse erwägt DAX-Erweiterung -- Sartorius, S&T, K+S, Shop Apotheke im Fokus
Private Finanzen
04:07 Uhr
Ehegattenunterhalt: Wann Sie nach einer Scheidung zahlen müssen - und wie viel
Aktie im Fokus
03:56 Uhr
Tesla-Konkurrent Nikola im Rückwärtsgang: Investoren hatten offenbar schon vor dem Rücktritt des Nikola-Chefs ihre Zweifel
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
XiaomiA2JNY1
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
CureVacA2P71U
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y
K+S AGKSAG88