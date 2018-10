Intevac to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 29th

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2018 at approximately 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Monday, October 29th, 2018.

At 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on October 29th, Intevac management will host a teleconference to discuss the company's financial results.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 334-0811 prior to the start time. For international callers, the dial-in number is (408) 427-3734. You may also listen live via the Internet on the Investors link of the company's website, investor.intevac.com. For those unable to attend live, this web site will host an archive of the call.

A telephone replay will be available for four days, beginning two hours after completion of the call. You may access the replay by calling (855) 859-2056 or, for international callers, (404) 537-3406, and providing Conference ID 7267648.

About Intevac

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

For more information, call 408-986-9888 or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.

