07.04.2021 18:00

Introducing Okta Identity Governance: Intelligent Identity Management for All Users and Resources

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity, today at Oktane21, announced Okta Identity Governance, a powerful new product that offers a modern, cloud-first approach to identity governance and administration (IGA). Okta Identity Governance delivers self-service identity governance and administration for all users within the extended enterprise through a single control plane to meet compliance requirements without sacrificing speed in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Watch all of Oktas product announcements at Oktane21.com.

The acceleration of cloud adoption and the new, dynamic nature of workforces today has dramatically changed the paradigm of user access. Management of access to an increasing number of resources is now standard business in transformed workplace environments. While organizations must enable access to an increasingly higher volume of disparate applications for workforces to operate productively, access to sensitive information cannot come at the cost of security. Enterprises have previously turned to IGA solutions to resolve complex identity governance challenges. However, traditional IGA systems were designed for on-premises applications and infrastructure, are costly and unnecessarily complex to deploy, and do not meet the needs of todays dynamic cloud environments. Okta Identity Governance delivers the most critical capabilities of identity governance and administration in a modernized solution for a cloud-first world.

"Identity solves the most complex IT challenges across the enterprise and teams want a unified, integrated platform that governs every user and every resource, said Diya Jolly, Chief Product Officer, Okta. "We are proud to expand our platform to the IGA market and believe with identity at the core, we can offer the most intelligent and efficient path to securing user access and mitigating risk for all users, applications, and data. Okta Identity Governance cuts across all resources from APIs and applications to servers, analyzes the right level of access to critical resources, and ensures that access stays in line over time. It also brings the right level of automation to reporting and access certification campaigns, freeing our customers of painful data wrangling and expensive consultants.

Democratizing Access with Delegation and Self-Service

Okta Identity Governance gives enterprises a modern approach to solve complex user access and compliance issues, building on Oktas proven success in automation and user management. Okta Identity Governance harnesses popular workplace tools to promote delegation and self-service, streamlining the evaluation and decision-making of who should have access to what resources and when. IT and security can now offer end-users a modern experience for application access requests through platforms like Slack. The result is boosted productivity and increased adoption of governance strategies, allowing IT to meet continually bigger challenges for the organization.

Benefits of Okta Identity Governance include:

  • Increased user productivity and IT efficiency: Enable great "Day 1 experiences for users with automatically provisioned birthright applications based on attributes. Free up IT resources with self-service access and approval workflows for users via modern chat, mobile, and web interfaces.
  • Better security and compliance outcomes: Automatically suspend access to resources based on user status changes in HR systems and directories. Maintain a system of least privilege to prevent accumulation of elevated or privileged access, and produce quick audit evidence and reporting for sensitive resources.
  • Increased cost savings and agility: Easily adapt to new users and resources by utilizing open standards and extensible API-based interfaces. Eliminate the cost of maintaining on-prem systems.

The Power of Identity: A Unified Approach to Access Management, Privileged Access, and Identity Governance

Okta is proud to deliver a comprehensive single control plane for access management, identity governance, and privileged access. Oktas unified platform meets enterprise challenges by bringing together core identity use cases in one centralized experience.

Oktas unified approach to access management, identity governance, and privileged access delivers:

  • A single control plane: Leverage a single platform for identity governance and privileged access as well as one system to collect audit logs for compliance  making setup and management easier, while offering the best user experience.
  • Faster time-to-value: Achieve security, productivity, and compliance outcomes more quickly and effectively than any alternative through a SaaS delivery model that provides frictionless management across any hybrid or multi-cloud environment.
  • Seamless automation: Enable end-to-end identity governance processes across applications, infrastructure, and APIs at any level of scale using Oktas extensible APIs and no-code Workflows.

"T-Mobile is constantly transforming its technology to empower our employees with modern tools to best serve customers and keep up with their dynamic expectations, said Warren McNeel, Senior Vice President of Product and Technology, T-Mobile. "Oktas powerful automation is a core part of our IAM strategy and enables us to offer our employees seamless, secure access to critical resources in remote or in-office workplace environments. Both the business and customers benefit when automation is closely united with identity. Okta Identity Governance further streamlines user access across a wide array of devices, applications, and digital processes.

Availability

Okta Identity Governance will be available in Q1 2022. For more information, visit: https://www.okta.com/products/okta-identity-governance-and-okta-privileged-access/

Any unreleased products, features or functionality referenced in this release are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Product roadmaps do not represent a commitment, obligation or promise to deliver any product, feature or functionality, and customers should not rely on them to make purchase decisions.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 10,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.


31.03.21
Analysten sehen für Okta-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
15.03.21
Salesforce: Milliarden-Gewinne mit Zoom, Snowflake, Okta und Co (Der Aktionär)
05.03.21
Identitätsübernahme: Okta kauft Startup Auth0 für 6,5 Milliarden US-Dollar (Heise)
04.03.21
Identity Management: Okta kauft Auth0 für 6,5 Milliarden US-Dollar (Golem.de)
04.03.21
Okta: Kurseinbruch nach Zahlen! Die Details - und wie jetzt gehandelt wird (Der Aktionär)
04.03.21
Okta informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
01.03.21
Ausblick: Okta informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
28.02.21
Analysten sehen bei Okta-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)

