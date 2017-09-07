NRF Retails BIG Show Booth #3345 - As the retail and payment
ecosystem evolves, merchants want to reduce friction in the checkout
process and engage consumers in new and innovative ways. To offer
flexible and engaging payment experiences anywhere in the store; enable
self-checkout kiosks; and give merchants a dynamic way to make the final
inch of the sale a smooth process; Verifone
(NYSE: PAY) introduces the Verifone
e280 mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solution.



Long cashier lines have been associated with frustrated customers and
loss of sales as the average consumer won't
wait more than 10 minutes to pay for items in stores. According to
the IHL
Group, merchants who have embraced mobile devices to perform tasks
and help customers from anywhere in the store, are experiencing higher
annual sales increases.
"Retail is greatly influenced by consumer behaviours and experience, and
merchants are looking for technology that is adaptable to changing
consumer expectations while complying with complex security standards,
said Glen Robson, EVP, Global Head of Solutions, Verifone. "We are
committed to enabling merchants of all sizes to do what really
mattersengage their customers and grow their businesses. The
ultra-modern e280 mPOS will be the perfect solution merchants can
use to provide great service while securely accepting all payment types
wherever customers are in the store.
Part of the Verifone
Engage family line, the e280 will meet current PCI 5.X SRED
requirements and the needs of tier one retailers and smaller micro
merchants. A wide range of accessories enables support for all mobile
use cases such as in-aisle checkout, on-the-go delivery and trade
services, and unassisted kiosks in retail or quick-service restaurants.
Additionally, Verifone simplifies payment complexity for small
businesses with an iOS/Android POS and gateway solution, which is easy
to setup and use.
Key features include:
-
Acceptance of NFC, QR codes, mobile wallets, EMV, and virtually all
other payment types.
-
Customer-friendly, large 3.5" color touchscreen for easy on-screen
interaction, signature capture and secure PIN entry.
-
Bluetooth BLE and WiFi capability to ensure optimal mobile use and
enable beacons.
-
Long-lasting battery life for merchants to process transactions for
10+ hours without needing to recharge.
-
A USB-C connector, the industry-standard for transmitting both data
and power.
-
Full suite of accessories: gang charger, counter stand, wall mount,
and barcode scanner/ smartphone/tablet cases that are ideal for
all-day use in "grab & go merchant environments.
-
Ability to access and download third-party apps for valuable business
tools and consumer engagement solutions.
-
Integration to Verifones Estate Manager, which allows merchants to
remotely access devices and valuable reporting information.
Verifone
Engage is a fully-integrated, Linux-based product family,
encompassing a complete range of payment solutions and services
including the newly launched Verifone
Connect, for merchants, acquirers, and service providers,
with a goal to bring unique value to the POS and the consumer experience
with intuitive, connected and commerce-enabled solutions.
For demos of all Verifone devices and services including Verifone
Connect applications, please
visit booth #3345 at NRF in New York City, January 14-16, 2018.
