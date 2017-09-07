Unsere Krypto-Ratgeber: So kaufen oder shorten Sie Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, IOTA oder Monero in nur 15 Minuten.
12.01.2018 14:00
NRF Retails BIG Show Booth #3345 - As the retail and payment ecosystem evolves, merchants want to reduce friction in the checkout process and engage consumers in new and innovative ways. To offer flexible and engaging payment experiences anywhere in the store; enable self-checkout kiosks; and give merchants a dynamic way to make the final inch of the sale a smooth process; Verifone (NYSE: PAY) introduces the Verifone e280 mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solution.

Most Flexible Mobile Pay Solution (Photo: Business Wire)

Long cashier lines have been associated with frustrated customers and loss of sales as the average consumer won't wait more than 10 minutes to pay for items in stores. According to the IHL Group, merchants who have embraced mobile devices to perform tasks and help customers from anywhere in the store, are experiencing higher annual sales increases.

"Retail is greatly influenced by consumer behaviours and experience, and merchants are looking for technology that is adaptable to changing consumer expectations while complying with complex security standards, said Glen Robson, EVP, Global Head of Solutions, Verifone. "We are committed to enabling merchants of all sizes to do what really mattersengage their customers and grow their businesses. The ultra-modern e280 mPOS will be the perfect solution merchants can use to provide great service while securely accepting all payment types wherever customers are in the store.

Part of the Verifone Engage family line, the e280 will meet current PCI 5.X SRED requirements and the needs of tier one retailers and smaller micro merchants. A wide range of accessories enables support for all mobile use cases such as in-aisle checkout, on-the-go delivery and trade services, and unassisted kiosks in retail or quick-service restaurants. Additionally, Verifone simplifies payment complexity for small businesses with an iOS/Android POS and gateway solution, which is easy to setup and use.

Key features include:

  • Acceptance of NFC, QR codes, mobile wallets, EMV, and virtually all other payment types.
  • Customer-friendly, large 3.5" color touchscreen for easy on-screen interaction, signature capture and secure PIN entry.
  • Bluetooth BLE and WiFi capability to ensure optimal mobile use and enable beacons.
  • Long-lasting battery life for merchants to process transactions for 10+ hours without needing to recharge.
  • A USB-C connector, the industry-standard for transmitting both data and power.
  • Full suite of accessories: gang charger, counter stand, wall mount, and barcode scanner/ smartphone/tablet cases that are ideal for all-day use in "grab & go merchant environments.
  • Ability to access and download third-party apps for valuable business tools and consumer engagement solutions.
  • Integration to Verifones Estate Manager, which allows merchants to remotely access devices and valuable reporting information.

Verifone Engage is a fully-integrated, Linux-based product family, encompassing a complete range of payment solutions and services including the newly launched Verifone Connect, for merchants, acquirers, and service providers, with a goal to bring unique value to the POS and the consumer experience with intuitive, connected and commerce-enabled solutions.

For demos of all Verifone devices and services including Verifone Connect applications, please visit booth #3345 at NRF in New York City, January 14-16, 2018.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for VeriFone Systems, Inc.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of the business of VeriFone Systems, Inc., including many factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: successful rollout of our new Engage solutions, execution of our strategic plan and business initiatives and whether the expected benefits of our plan and initiatives are achieved, short product cycles and rapidly changing technologies, our ability to maintain competitive leadership position with respect to our payment solution offerings, our assumptions, judgments and estimates regarding the impact on our business of the continued uncertainty in the global economic environment and financial markets, our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses into our business and operations, our ability to protect against fraud, the status of our relationship with and condition of third parties such as our contract manufacturers, distributors and key suppliers upon whom we rely in the conduct of our business, our dependence on a limited number of customers, the conduct of our business and operations internationally, our ability to effectively hedge our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, and our dependence on a limited number of key employees. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the operations of our business, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We may also provide material information about us on our investor relations website at www.ir.verifone.com, in company press releases and in social media postings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements are made. Verifone is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

About Verifone

Verifone is transforming everyday transactions into opportunities for connected commerce. Were connecting payment devices to the cloudmerging the online and in-store shopping experience and creating the next generation of digital engagement between merchants and consumers. We are built on a 35-year history of uncompromised security with approximately 30 million devices and terminals deployed worldwide. Our people are trusted experts who work with our clients and partners, helping to solve their most complex payments challenges. We have clients and partners in more than 150 countries, including the worlds best-known retail brands, financial institutions and payment providers.

Verifone.com | (NYSE: PAY) | @verifone

13.06.2017VeriFone Systems In-lineImperial Capital
09.06.2017VeriFone Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
27.03.2017VeriFone Systems BuyTigress Financial
23.03.2017VeriFone Systems In-lineImperial Capital
10.03.2017VeriFone Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
27.03.2017VeriFone Systems BuyTigress Financial
06.01.2017VeriFone Systems Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
02.12.2016VeriFone Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.10.2016VeriFone Systems BuyCraig Hallum
20.06.2016VeriFone Systems OutperformImperial Capital
13.06.2017VeriFone Systems In-lineImperial Capital
09.06.2017VeriFone Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
23.03.2017VeriFone Systems In-lineImperial Capital
10.03.2017VeriFone Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.12.2016VeriFone Systems NeutralCompass Point
16.04.2010Verifone "underperform"Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.12.2009Verifone underperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
06.10.2009Verifone underperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für VeriFone Systems Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
