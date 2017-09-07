NRF Retails BIG Show Booth #3345 - As the retail and payment ecosystem evolves, merchants want to reduce friction in the checkout process and engage consumers in new and innovative ways. To offer flexible and engaging payment experiences anywhere in the store; enable self-checkout kiosks; and give merchants a dynamic way to make the final inch of the sale a smooth process; Verifone (NYSE: PAY) introduces the Verifone e280 mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solution.

Long cashier lines have been associated with frustrated customers and loss of sales as the average consumer won't wait more than 10 minutes to pay for items in stores. According to the IHL Group, merchants who have embraced mobile devices to perform tasks and help customers from anywhere in the store, are experiencing higher annual sales increases.

"Retail is greatly influenced by consumer behaviours and experience, and merchants are looking for technology that is adaptable to changing consumer expectations while complying with complex security standards, said Glen Robson, EVP, Global Head of Solutions, Verifone. "We are committed to enabling merchants of all sizes to do what really mattersengage their customers and grow their businesses. The ultra-modern e280 mPOS will be the perfect solution merchants can use to provide great service while securely accepting all payment types wherever customers are in the store.

Part of the Verifone Engage family line, the e280 will meet current PCI 5.X SRED requirements and the needs of tier one retailers and smaller micro merchants. A wide range of accessories enables support for all mobile use cases such as in-aisle checkout, on-the-go delivery and trade services, and unassisted kiosks in retail or quick-service restaurants. Additionally, Verifone simplifies payment complexity for small businesses with an iOS/Android POS and gateway solution, which is easy to setup and use.

Key features include:

Acceptance of NFC, QR codes, mobile wallets, EMV, and virtually all other payment types.

Customer-friendly, large 3.5" color touchscreen for easy on-screen interaction, signature capture and secure PIN entry.

Bluetooth BLE and WiFi capability to ensure optimal mobile use and enable beacons.

Long-lasting battery life for merchants to process transactions for 10+ hours without needing to recharge.

A USB-C connector, the industry-standard for transmitting both data and power.

Full suite of accessories: gang charger, counter stand, wall mount, and barcode scanner/ smartphone/tablet cases that are ideal for all-day use in "grab & go merchant environments.

Ability to access and download third-party apps for valuable business tools and consumer engagement solutions.

Integration to Verifones Estate Manager, which allows merchants to remotely access devices and valuable reporting information.

Verifone Engage is a fully-integrated, Linux-based product family, encompassing a complete range of payment solutions and services including the newly launched Verifone Connect, for merchants, acquirers, and service providers, with a goal to bring unique value to the POS and the consumer experience with intuitive, connected and commerce-enabled solutions.

