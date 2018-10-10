Intuit ProConnect Group Launches Tax Reform Resource Center for Tax Year 2018

Today, Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), maker of ProConnectTM Tax
Online, ProSeries® and Lacerte®, announced the launch of its Tax
Reform Resource Center for Tax Year 2018, a free resource to help
tax professionals and their individual and small business clients
prepare for changes resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). The
Intuit ProConnect Tax Reform Center includes detailed answers to top tax
reform topics, such as the qualified business income deduction, child
tax credit, state and local tax deduction, mortgage interest deduction,
alternative minimum tax and depreciation; webinars, and client-facing
guides.
The resource center also includes a new Entity Selection Calculator, a
tool designed for Tax Professionals to help evaluate the type of legal
entity a business should consider, including the application of the
Qualified Business Income (QBI) deduction. The tool includes 2018
individual and corporate rates, and explores the tax effects, including
individual income taxes, self-employment taxes and corporate taxes,
under different entity structures.
The TCJA is the largest tax reform in 30 years, and it will affect the
2018 taxes of most taxpayers. As the IRS continues issuing further
guidelines, the ProConnect Tax Reform Resource Center will reflect those
guidelines once they are final.
"The TCJA created an unprecedented opportunity for tax firms to
transform their practices and increase value as trusted advisors, said
Intuit's Chief Tax Officer, David Williams. "With the help of the
ProConnect Tax Reform Centers in-depth resources and unique guides, tax
professionals can be armed with detailed information to focus on
proactive tax planning, confidently answer every tax reform-related
question and feel like the heroes of the tax season for their clients.
To help tax professionals understand major tax law changes and the
implications to tax planning, Intuit ProConnect will be providing a
series of free
live webinars and training programs for tax professionals, many of
which are eligible for CPE and IRS CE credit (exceptions apply).
On October 18, 2018, Intuit ProConnect is hosting a free Tax
Reform Boot Camp to help educate tax professionals get in-depth
information on the tax law changes and discover how to take their
business to the next level from tax preparation to proactive tax
strategy and client financial advisement. This event is eligible for
6-hours of free CPE and the topics covered will include:
-
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act: Fundamentals
-
The Qualified Business Income Deduction
-
Tax Planning Workflow
-
Tax Planning Strategies
-
Additional Tax Planning Guides and Resources
The Tax Reform Resource Center will be continually updated throughout
the tax season with detailed explanations and new tools and calculators
to help tax pros be experts on Tax Reform and make it easier to
understand the impact on clients returns.
