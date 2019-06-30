Intuit TurboTax Welcomes 2020 with Confidence Inspiring Brand Campaign "All People Are Tax People

TurboTax®, the nations leading online tax preparation service from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), today announced the launch of its new brand campaign, "All People Are Tax People. The integrated campaign, which will span broadcast, digital and social, and culminates with a celebratory spot in the NFL Super Bowl, reminds people that they accomplish amazing things every day and, with the right tools and encouragement, they are capable of doing anything  including their taxes.

"Every day we watch the people around us do remarkable things. Yet when it comes to their taxes and finances these same people can feel overwhelmed and intimidated, said Mary-Ann Somers, Senior Vice President, Intuits Consumer Group. "At TurboTax, weve long believed that with the right tools and encouragement, people are capable of anything  including their taxes. All People Are Tax People brings this belief to life, giving consumers the confidence they need to accomplish their taxes.

The campaign launches with a 60-second anthem, "All People Are Tax People, which showcases relatable scenarios and the amazing feats people accomplish every day. Having a baby. Acing a science fair project. Cooking marvelous meals. All the things, big and small, that people accomplish each and every day is proof they can do their own taxes. And while every tax situation is unique and different, consumers can have confidence that TurboTax has the tools, guidance and experts to help them accomplish their taxes too.

A series of addition spots for English and Spanish speaking audiences provide further proof points that people are capable and highlight specific products or features:

"How We Do Things: Technology helps people do amazing things. For instance, TurboTax has figured out how to put a live credentialed tax expert inside your phone to help make sure you get the biggest refund possible.

Technology helps people do amazing things. For instance, TurboTax has figured out how to put a live credentialed tax expert inside your phone to help make sure you get the biggest refund possible. "New Things: Life is full of challenges. And when that challenge is your taxes, TurboTax is there with a team of real tax experts to answer your tax questions, give you tax advice or review your return line by line before you file, so you can be confident you are getting your taxes done right.

As the NFLs official sponsor for financial and accounting software, as well as tax preparation services and the presenting sponsor of both the AFC and NFC Championship Games, the campaign has the unique opportunity to connect with the leagues 180 Million fans at the height of tax season. The "All People Are Tax People campaign also includes high impact, culturally relevant media moments, including a 45-second spot in the NFL Super Bowl.

"As an official sponsor of the NFL, we hope to inspire and empower football fans across the country that they can tackle anything life throws at them, including their taxes, said Somers.

The campaign was created in partnership with independent advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy, based in Portland, Oregon.

About Intuit

Intuits mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Its global products and platforms, including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, are designed to empower consumers, self-employed, and small businesses to improve their financial lives, finding them more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Intuits innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves partners and 46 million customers worldwide, unleashing the power of many for the prosperity of one. For the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands, visit Intuit.com and follow on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200101005092/en/