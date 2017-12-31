Vom Robo Advisor lernen: Machen Sie mit Scalable den "Depot-Schnell-Check" - Melden Sie sich jetzt für das Webinar am 23. Januar an!
22.01.2018 22:16
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Investor Engagement and Scottrade Drive Strong First Quarter Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD) has released results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The Company reported record client trading activity of approximately 726,000 client trades per day, on average, and gathered a record $26.5 billion in net new client assets for the quarter. These results further benefited from continued strong investor engagement and the Companys acquisition of Scottrade. Clearing conversion is expected to be completed in the March quarter.

Financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2017 include the following:(2)

  • Record net new client assets of approximately $26.5 billion, a growth rate of 9 percent
  • Record average client trades per day of approximately 726,000, up 49 percent year over year
  • Net revenues of $1.3 billion, 63 percent of which were asset-based
  • Client assets of approximately $1.2 trillion, up 48 percent year over year
  • $0.52 in GAAP earnings per diluted share, up 27 percent year over year, on net income of $297 million
  • $0.80 in Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(1), up 86 percent year over year
  • Pre-tax income of $303 million, or 24 percent of net revenues
  • Interest rate-sensitive assets(3) of $156 billion, up 25 percent year over year

"Were off to an outstanding start in 2018, with powerful momentum and financial strength continuing across all core metrics. Our enhanced competitive position and increased scale, thanks to our recent acquisition of Scottrade, is further accelerating our earnings power, which we expect to continue following the final clearing conversion, said Tim Hockey, TD Ameritrade president and chief executive officer. "Trading was at record levels, and investor engagement has continued across all client segments as the market reached new highs. Enhanced consumer interest in blockchain and cannabis-related securities drove a further surge in engagement in the final weeks of the quarter, particularly among first-time investors. New account growth is at record levels, interest in our digital guidance solutions remains high, and use of our multiple mobile offerings continues to rise. Our fully-staffed service centers are busy, providing education to clients and arming them with the information they need to make informed investment decisions.

"While we remain focused on the experience we deliver to these clients, much more work lies ahead, starting with delivering a successful Scottrade integration  not just operationally, but culturally as well, Hockey continued. "We are a company that wants to transform lives and investing for the better, and that purpose will shape our growth strategy for years to come, inspiring the actions we take to deliver long-term value for our clients, employees and shareholders. How we earn revenue, how we grow more agile and efficient, how we invest in employee development and innovation  it all ladders back to our shared commitment to drive transformational change, and we are motivated by the opportunities and potential that lies ahead.

"It was an eventful quarter as major indices hit all-time highs, the Fed raised interest rates, and a sweeping tax overhaul was approved, said Steve Boyle, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "These factors  paired with our first full quarter of Scottrade earnings  further boosted our growth, driving strong GAAP and Non-GAAP results for the quarter. Furthermore, with the new tax bill being signed into law before the end of the calendar year, we were able to realize additional significant benefits in the quarter, primarily due to a re-measurement of our deferred tax liability. There are a number of options before us in putting this incremental revenue to good use, and we plan to look at each of them, as well as our capital deployment plans, in greater detail once weve successfully completed the Scottrade clearing conversion.

Capital Management
The Company paid $119 million in its first fiscal quarter, or $0.21 per share, in cash dividends.

The Company has declared a $0.21 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on Feb. 20, 2018 to all holders of record of common stock as of Feb. 6, 2018.

Fiscal 2018 Outlook
The Company has also updated its outlook for the 2018 fiscal year to reflect the new U.S. tax legislation. Using updated tax rates, the company expects GAAP earnings of $1.85 to $2.45 per diluted share, and Non-GAAP earnings of $2.55 to $3.05 per diluted share(1) for its 2018 fiscal year.

More information on the fiscal 2018 forecast is available through the Companys Outlook Statement, located in the "Financial Reports section of its corporate website, www.amtd.com.

Company Hosts Conference Call
TD Ameritrade will host its December Quarter conference call tomorrow morning, Jan. 23, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. EST (7:30 a.m. CST) to discuss results and take questions from analysts. Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing 833-235-7646. Prepared remarks and an enhanced financial fact sheet containing associated details are now available on the "Financial Reports page of www.amtd.com under the header "Investor Relations Highlights. Conference call participants are encouraged to reference these materials prior to the call.

A replay of the phone call will be available by dialing 800-585-8367 and entering the Conference ID 4094307 beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST (10:30 a.m. CST) on Jan. 23, 2018. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. EST (10:59 p.m. CST) on Jan. 30, 2018. A transcript of the call, including management remarks and Q&A, will be available on the Companys corporate web site, www.amtd.com, via the "Financial Reports page beginning Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

More information about TD Ameritrades upcoming corporate events and management speaking engagements, such as quarterly earnings conference calls, are available on the Companys Corporate Event Calendar. Look for the link "Where are we? on the "Investor Relations page of www.amtd.com.

Interested parties should visit or subscribe to newsfeeds at www.amtd.com for the most up-to-date information on corporate financial reports, press releases, SEC filings and events. The Company also communicates this information via Twitter, @TDAmeritradePR. Website links, corporate titles and telephone numbers provided in this release, although correct when published, may change in the future.

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling more than $1 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 6,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing more than 700,000 trades per day for our clients, nearly a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrades newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

Safe Harbor
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. In particular, any projections regarding our future revenues, expenses, earnings, capital expenditures, effective tax rates, client trading activity, accounts, stock price or any projections or expectations regarding the acquisition of Scottrade Financial Services, Inc., as well as the assumptions on which such expectations are based, are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect only our current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: general economic and political conditions and other securities industry risks, fluctuations in interest rates, stock market fluctuations and changes in client trading activity, credit risk with clients and counterparties, increased competition, systems failures, delays and capacity constraints, network security risks, liquidity risks, new laws and regulations affecting our business, regulatory and legal matters, difficulties and delays in integrating the Scottrade business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits from the acquisition; business disruption following the Scottrade acquisition, changes in asset quality and credit risk, the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, changes in interest rates and capital markets, inflation, customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices, customer disintermediation, the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives, competitive conditions, disruptions due to Scottrade integration-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, other business partners or governmental entities, the inability to realize synergies or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions and uncertainties and other risk factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on Nov. 17, 2017, and in other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

1 See attached reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

2 Please see the Glossary of Terms, located in "Investor section of www.amtd.com for more information on how these metrics are calculated.

3 Interest rate-sensitive assets consist of spread-based assets and money market mutual funds. Ending balances as of December 31, 2017.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) /SIPC (www.SIPC.org).

 
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
In millions, except per share amounts
(Unaudited)
     
Quarter Ended
Dec. 31, 2017 Sept. 30, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016
Revenues:
Transaction-based revenues:
Commissions and transaction fees $ 440 $ 330 $ 355
Asset-based revenues:
Bank deposit account fees 381 307 245
Net interest revenue 276 210 151
Investment product fees   133   115   94
Total asset-based revenues 790 632 490
Other revenues   27   21   14
Net revenues   1,257   983   859
 
Operating expenses:
Employee compensation and benefits 415 285 214
Clearing and execution costs 47 37 36
Communications 53 33 35
Occupancy and equipment costs 80 49 44
Depreciation and amortization 34 28 24
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 38 22 19
Professional services 74 82 53
Advertising 64 59 57
Other   116   27   24
Total operating expenses   921   622   506
 
Operating income 336 361 353
 
Other expense:
Interest on borrowings 20 23 14
Loss on sale of investments 11 - -
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   2   -   -
Total other expense   33   23   14
 
Pre-tax income 303 338 339
 
Provision for income taxes(1)   6   127   123
 
Net income $ 297 $ 211 $ 216
 
Earnings per share - basic $ 0.52 $ 0.40 $ 0.41
Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.39 $ 0.41
 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 567 534 527
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 569 536 530
 
Dividends declared per share $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.18
 
(1) The provision for income taxes was lower during the December 2017 quarter due to the realization of approximately $78 million of after-tax benefits, primarily as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for which we recorded a provisional estimate for the remeasurement of our deferred income tax balances.
 
 
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
In millions
(Unaudited)
   
Dec. 31, 2017 Sept. 30, 2017
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,644 $ 1,472
Segregated cash and investments 10,136 10,446
Broker/dealer receivables 1,291 1,334
Client receivables, net 18,578 17,151
Investments available-for-sale, at fair value 99 746
Goodwill and intangible assets 5,629 5,683
Other   2,035   1,795
Total assets $ 39,412 $ 38,627
 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
 
Liabilities:
Broker/dealer payables $ 3,064 $ 2,504
Client payables 25,286 25,107
Long-term debt 2,531 2,555
Other   1,098   1,214
Total liabilities 31,979 31,380
 
Stockholders' equity   7,433   7,247
 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 39,412 $ 38,627
 
NOTE: The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets include provisional estimates related to the assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Scottrade acquisition. These provisional estimates may be prospectively adjusted in the event new information becomes available regarding facts and circumstances which existed at the date of acquisition.
 
 
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(Unaudited)
 
Quarter Ended
Dec. 31, 2017   Sept. 30, 2017   Dec. 31, 2016

Key Metrics:

Net new assets (in billions) $26.5 $19.9 $18.7
Net new asset growth rate (annualized) 9 % 9 % 10 %
Average client trades per day 726,438 528,741 486,801
 

Profitability Metrics:

Operating margin 26.7 % 36.7 % 41.1 %

Pre-tax margin

24.1 % 34.4 % 39.5 %
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 16.2 % 14.2 % 16.9 %
Net profit margin 23.6 % 21.5 % 25.1 %

EBITDA(1) as a percentage of net revenues

31.4 % 41.8 % 46.1 %
 

Liquidity Metrics:

Interest on borrowings (in millions) $20 $23 $14
Interest coverage ratio (EBITDA(1)/interest on borrowings) 19.8 17.9 28.3
Cash and cash equivalents (in billions) $1.6 $1.5 $1.7

Liquid assets available for corporate investing and financing activities(1)(2) (in billions)

$0.1

$0.2

$0.8
 

Transaction-Based Revenue Metrics:

Total trades (in millions) 45.4 33.0 30.4
Average commissions per trade(3) $7.54 $7.72 $9.06
Trading days 62.5 62.5 62.5
Order routing revenue (in millions) $98 $75 $79
 

Spread-Based Asset Metrics:

Average bank deposit account balances (in billions) $119.1 $95.0 $93.3
Average interest-earning assets (in billions) 31.6   26.7   24.4  
Average spread-based balances (in billions) $150.7   $121.7   $117.7  
 
Bank deposit account fee revenue (in millions) $381 $307 $245
Net interest revenue (in millions) 276   210   151  
Spread-based revenue (in millions) $657   $517   $396  
 
Avg. annualized yield - bank deposit account fees 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.03 %
Avg. annualized yield - interest-earning assets 3.42 % 3.08 % 2.42 %
Net interest margin (NIM) 1.71 % 1.66 % 1.32 %
 

Fee-Based Investment Metrics:

 

Money market mutual fund fees:

Average balance (in billions) $3.8 $3.6 $3.7
Average annualized yield 0.43 % 0.43 % 0.38 %
Fee revenue (in millions) $4   $4   $3  
 

Market fee-based investment balances:

Average balance (in billions) $226.2 $196.2 $166.7
Average annualized yield 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.21 %
Fee revenue (in millions) $129   $111   $91  
 
Average fee-based investment balances (in billions) $230.0 $199.8 $170.4
Average annualized yield 0.23 % 0.22 % 0.22 %
Investment product fee revenue (in millions) $133   $115   $94  
 
(1) See attached reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
(2) Effective in March 2017, the liquid assets available for corporate investing and financing activities metric was revised. Prior periods have been updated to conform to the current presentation.
(3) Effective in September 2017, the average commissions per trade metric was revised to exclude order routing revenue. Prior periods have been updated to conform to the current presentation.

NOTE: See Glossary of Terms on the Company's website at www.amtd.com for definitions of the above metrics.

 
 
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(Unaudited)
 
Quarter Ended
Dec. 31, 2017   Sept. 30, 2017   Dec. 31, 2016

Client Account and Client Asset Metrics:

Funded accounts (beginning of period) 11,004,000 7,279,000 6,950,000
Funded accounts (end of period) 11,129,000 11,004,000 7,046,000
Percentage change during period 1 % 51 % 1 %
 
Client assets (beginning of period, in billions) $1,118.5 $882.4 $773.8
Client assets (end of period, in billions) $1,178.8 $1,118.5 $797.0
Percentage change during period 5 % 27 % 3 %
 

Net Interest Revenue:

 

Segregated cash:

Average balance (in billions) $9.9 $7.7 $8.7
Average annualized yield 1.09 % 0.93 % 0.30 %
Interest revenue (in millions) $28   $18   $7  
 

Client margin balances:

Average balance (in billions) $17.6 $13.8 $11.9
Average annualized yield 4.25 % 4.08 % 3.56 %
Interest revenue (in millions) $191   $144   $108  
 

Securities borrowing/lending:

Average securities borrowing balance (in billions) $1.1 $1.1 $0.9
Average securities lending balance (in billions) $2.6   $2.4   $1.9  
Net interest revenue - securities borrowing/lending (in millions) $53   $41   $33  
 

Other cash and interest-earning investments:

Average balance (in billions) $3.0 $4.1 $2.9
Average annualized yield 0.82 % 0.79 % 0.44 %
Interest revenue - net (in millions) $6   $8   $3  
 

Client credit balances:

Average balance (in billions) $21.4 $16.6 $16.1
Average annualized cost 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.01 %
Interest expense (in millions) ($2 ) ($1 ) ($0 )
 
Average interest-earning assets (in billions) $31.6 $26.7 $24.4
Average annualized yield 3.42 % 3.08 % 2.42 %
Net interest revenue (in millions) $276   $210   $151  
 

NOTE: See Glossary of Terms on the Company's website at www.amtd.com for definitions of the above metrics.

 
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Dollars in millions, except per share amounts
(Unaudited)
               
 
Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ending
Dec. 31, 2017 Sept. 30, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016 Sept. 30, 2018*

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (1)

Amount Diluted EPS Amount Diluted EPS Amount Diluted EPS Diluted EPS Range
 
Net income and diluted EPS - GAAP $ 297 $ 0.52 $ 211 $ 0.39 $ 216 $ 0.41 $ 1.85 $ 2.45
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 38 0.07 22 0.04 19 0.03 0.25 0.25
Acquisition-related expenses 179 0.31 61 0.11 3 0.01 0.72 0.56
Income tax effect of above adjustments   (59 )   (0.10 )   (31 )   (0.05 )   (8 )   (0.02 )   (0.27 )   (0.21 )
Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 455   $ 0.80   $ 263   $ 0.49   $ 230   $ 0.43   $ 2.55   $ 3.05  
 
 
Quarter Ended
Dec. 31, 2017 Sept. 30, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016
$ % of Net Rev. $ % of Net Rev. $ % of Net Rev.

EBITDA (2)

Net income - GAAP $ 297 23.6 % $ 211 21.5 % $ 216 25.1 %
Add:
Depreciation and amortization 34 2.7 % 28 2.8 % 24 2.8 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 38 3.0 % 22 2.2 % 19 2.2 %
Interest on borrowings 20 1.6 % 23 2.3 % 14 1.6 %
Provision for income taxes   6   0.5 %   127   12.9 %   123   14.3 %
EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 395   31.4 % $ 411   41.8 % $ 396   46.1 %
 
 
As of
Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,
2017 2017 2017 2017 2016

Liquid Assets Available for Corporate Investing and Financing Activities (3)

Cash and cash equivalents - GAAP $ 1,644 $ 1,472 $ 2,880 $ 2,231 $ 1,662

Less: 

Non-corporate cash and cash equivalents   (844 )   (1,174 )   (973 )   (1,286 )   (1,203 )
Corporate cash and cash equivalents 800 298 1,907 945 459
Corporate investments - 714 747 747 747

Less: 

Corporate liquidity maintained for operational contingencies (723 ) (723 ) (723 ) (723 ) (773 )
Amounts maintained for corporate working capital (65 ) (87 ) (87 ) (87 ) (87 )
Amounts held as collateral for derivative contracts, net   (8 )   (40 )   (34 )   (40 )   (32 )
Excess corporate cash and cash equivalents and investments 4 162 1,810 842 314
Excess regulatory net capital over management targets   85     46     8     122     478  
Liquid assets available for corporate investing and financing activities - non-GAAP $ 89   $ 208   $ 1,818   $ 964   $ 792  
 
Note: The term "GAAP" in the following explanation refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.
 
* Represents the range of the Non-GAAP Diluted EPS included within the January 22, 2018 Outlook Statement.
 
(1) Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. We define non-GAAP net income as net income adjusted to remove the after-tax effect of amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses. We consider non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS as important measures of our financial performance because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of our results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded because management does not believe it is indicative of our underlying business performance. Acquisition-related expenses are excluded as these costs are directly related to our acquisition of Scottrade Financial Services, Inc. and are not representative of the costs of running the Companys on-going business. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP net income and diluted EPS.
 
(2) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by SEC Regulation G. We consider EBITDA an important measure of our financial performance and of our ability to generate cash flows to service debt, fund capital expenditures and fund other corporate investing and financing activities. EBITDA is used as the denominator in the consolidated leverage ratio calculation for covenant purposes under our senior revolving credit facility. EBITDA eliminates the non-cash effect of tangible asset depreciation and amortization and intangible asset amortization. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP pre-tax income, net income and cash flows from operating activities.
 
(3) Liquid assets available for corporate investing and financing activities is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by SEC Regulation G. We consider "liquid assets available for corporate investing and financing activities" to be an important measure of our liquidity. We include the excess capital of our regulated subsidiaries in the calculation of liquid assets available for corporate investing and financing activities, rather than simply including the regulated subsidiaries' cash and cash equivalents, because capital requirements may limit the amount of cash available for dividend from the regulated subsidiaries to the parent company. Excess capital, as defined below, is generally available for dividend from the regulated subsidiaries to the parent company. Liquid assets available for corporate investing and financing activities should be considered as a supplemental measure of liquidity, rather than as a substitute for GAAP cash and cash equivalents.
 
We define liquid assets available for corporate investing and financing activities as the sum of (a) excess corporate cash and cash equivalents and investments, less securities sold under agreements to repurchase and (b) our regulated subsidiaries' net capital in excess of minimum operational targets established by management. Excess corporate cash and cash equivalents and investments includes cash and cash equivalents from our investment advisory subsidiaries and excludes (i) amounts being maintained to provide liquidity for operational contingencies, including lending to our broker-dealer and FCM/FDM subsidiaries under intercompany credit agreements, (ii) amounts maintained for corporate working capital and (iii) the net amounts held as collateral for derivative contracts. Liquid assets available for corporate investing and financing activities is based on more conservative measures of net capital than regulatory requirements because we generally manage to higher levels of net capital at our regulated subsidiaries than the regulatory thresholds require.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs

  • Relevant
    6
  • Alle
    8
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
16:19 Uhr
TD Ameritrade expands after-hour trading round the clock (FOX Business)
06:01 Uhr
Market Extra: As stock market rockets to records, TD Ameritrade to roll out round-the-clock trade (MarketWatch)
06:01 Uhr
Market Extra: As stock market rockets to records, TD Ameritrade to roll out round-the-clock trade (MarketWatch)
06:01 Uhr
The regular investor can now trade the stock market 24 hours a day with TD Ameritrade (CNBC)
06:01 Uhr
The regular investor can now trade the stock market 24 hours a day with TD Ameritrade (CNBC)
06:01 Uhr
The regular investor can now trade the stock market 24 hours a day with TD Ameritrade (CNBC)
20.01.18
7 of the Best Commission-Free ETFs at TD Ameritrade in 2018 (MotleyFool)
17.01.18
WisdomTree ETF Model Portfolios Available on TD Ameritrade Institutional Model Market Center (Globe Newswire)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TD Ameritrade News
RSS Feed
TD Ameritrade zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.01.2018TD Ameritrade OverweightBarclays Capital
13.11.2017TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.03.2017TD Ameritrade NeutralUBS AG
20.07.2016TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2016TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2018TD Ameritrade OverweightBarclays Capital
13.11.2017TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
25.04.2016TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
20.04.2016TD Ameritrade BuyUBS AG
08.01.2016TD Ameritrade BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.03.2017TD Ameritrade NeutralUBS AG
20.07.2016TD Ameritrade HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.04.2016TD Ameritrade Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.04.2016TD Ameritrade NeutralCompass Point
28.10.2015TD Ameritrade NeutralCompass Point

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene TD Ameritrade News

20.01.187 of the Best Commission-Free ETFs at TD Ameritrade in 2018
08.01.18Market Extra: Retail investor exposure to stock market is at an all-time high: TD Ameritrade
08.01.18Market Extra: Retail investor exposure to stock market is at an all-time high: TD Ameritrade
06:01 UhrThe regular investor can now trade the stock market 24 hours a day with TD Ameritrade
06:01 UhrThe regular investor can now trade the stock market 24 hours a day with TD Ameritrade
06:01 UhrThe regular investor can now trade the stock market 24 hours a day with TD Ameritrade
17.01.18WisdomTree ETF Model Portfolios Available on TD Ameritrade Institutional Model Market Center
08.01.18Cryptocurrencies are the 'greatest opportunity' to get millennials to trade: TD Ameritrade
08.01.18Cryptocurrencies are the 'greatest opportunity' to get millennials to trade: TD Ameritrade
08.01.18Cryptocurrencies are the 'greatest opportunity' to get millennials to trade: TD Ameritrade
Weitere TD Ameritrade News
Anzeige

Inside

Warum höhere Zinsen die Sparer nicht retten
DZ BANK  Continental: Umsatzausblick überrascht positiv
Einzigartig in Deutschland: Fondsmanager gibt täglich Einblick in seine Strategie!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
UBS: Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.: Neues Allzeithoch greifbar
Vontobel: BASF - Ergebnis steigt im Geschäftsjahr 2017
DekaBank: Gute Vorsätze
HSBC: 10-jährige Rendite USA (Monthly) - Entscheidender Signalgeber voraus
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Bechtle - Der Favorit im IT-Segment!

Ein breit aufgestelltes, gut diversifiziertes Produkt- und Serviceangebot, eine solide Finanzbasis und ein gutes Gespür für chancenreiche Trends und wachstumsstarke Marktsegmente - diese Mischung ist das Erfolgsgeheimnis von Bechtle. Lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin die ganze Story über Bechtle.
Kostenfrei registrieren und dabei sein!

Mehr zur TD Ameritrade-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

TD Ameritrade Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Zimtstern-Komplott offenbart den großen Weihnachtsbetrug
Das neue Machtgefüge in der Spendenwelt
Das bedeutet Trumps Prestige-Projekt für Unternehmen
Paypal drängt in den Bankenmarkt
Die wichtigsten Fakten zum Bitcoin

News von

Allianz-Aktie, Daldrup und Co.: Welche Papiere jetzt klare Kaufsignale liefern
DAX: Ernüchterung nach Kaufsignal
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax schließt im Minus
Fintechs im Höhenflug: Bei diesen fünf Aktien winken weiter schöne Kursanstiege

News von

Warum die Wahl in Italien Europa schon in wenigen Wochen in eine neue Krise stürzen könnte
So spart der Autobauer Audi durch Ideen seiner Mitarbeiter über 100 Millionen Euro im Jahr
"Wer in den nächsten zehn Jahren kein Millionär wird, ist selbst Schuld": Schulabbrecher und Bitcoin-Millionär Erik Finman im Interview
Experten machen für 2018 eine spektakuläre Prognose zum Grundeinkommen
adidas wächst rasant, weil die Deutschen ihr Verhalten geändert haben

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus --US-Shutdown beendet: Wall Street mit neuen Rekorden -- Steinhoff will weitere Anteile verkaufen -- Telekom hält an Dividendensteigerung fest -- Bitcoin im Fokus

Selbstfahrende Autos - Tesla verliert den Anschluss. Biotest-Aktie schnellt nach oben - Hürde für Übernahme genommen. K+S-Aktien erholen sich weiter. UBS-Gewinn bricht ein. Siltronic-Aktie klettert nach Konsolidierung auf Rekordhoch. Immobilienentwickler Instone Real Estate will an die Börse gehen. Wer künftig die Europäische Zentralbank führen könnte.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 3: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 2: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
Die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt 2017
Welche Frau belegt den ersten Platz?
Das Wachstum der Schulden in verschiedenen Regionen
Welche Region konnte ihren Schuldenberg am meisten verkleinern?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Besitzen Sie Bitcoins oder eine andere Kryptowährung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:08 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus --US-Shutdown beendet: Wall Street mit neuen Rekorden -- Steinhoff will weitere Anteile verkaufen -- Telekom hält an Dividendensteigerung fest -- Bitcoin im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:13 Uhr
Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen deutlich - Aktie schießt auf neues Allzeithoch
Aktie im Fokus
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu Continental, Vonovia, FUCHS PETROLUB, Deutsche Bank und BASF
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Daimler AG710000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Siemens AG723610
GeelyA0CACX
Allianz840400
adidas AGA1EWWW