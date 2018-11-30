Investors Title Company Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Investors Title Company (NASDAQ: ITIC) today announced its results for
the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The Company reported net income
attributable to the Company of $6.6 million, or $3.49 per diluted share,
compared to $4.2 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, for the prior year
period.
Income before income taxes increased 59.1% to $8.3 million for the
current quarter versus $5.2 million in the prior year period, primarily
due to the January 1, 2018 implementation of a new accounting standard
requiring unrealized changes in the market value of equity investments
to be included in income. The Company recorded a $4.7 million net
unrealized gain on equity investments for the current quarter versus a
$642 thousand net unrealized loss in the prior year period. Excluding
the impact of the unrealized changes in the market value of equity
investments, income before income taxes (non-GAAP) would have decreased
37.9% to $3.6 million for the current quarter versus $5.9 million for
the prior year period (see Appendix A).
Revenues for the quarter increased 18.3% to $39.9 million, primarily as
a result of a $5.3 million increase in net unrealized gains on equity
investments. Although premiums from agent business increased from the
prior year period, overall net premiums written decreased slightly
during the quarter as the mix shifted toward agent business. Revenue
from ancillary non-title businesses increased 50.0%.
Operating expenses increased 10.8% versus the prior year period, mainly
due to increases in agent commissions commensurate with the increase in
premium volume, and a prior year benefit for claims resulting from
favorable loss development in the prior year period. Personnel expenses
increased slightly, as a result of the effect of normal inflationary
increases on salaries and benefits. Office and technology expenses
increased mainly due to ongoing investments in client-facing technology
applications.
Chairman J. Allen Fine commented, "Although real estate activity was
slightly softer for the quarter, we were pleased to see growth in our
agency business versus the prior year. Claims experience continued to
run favorable by historical standards, despite a difficult comparison as
a result of the level of favorable loss development in the prior year
quarter. As we look forward to the balance of 2019, we are optimistic
that the decline in mortgage interest rates over the past quarter,
coupled with a recent uptick in the level of mortgage applications, will
result in another year of solid real estate activity.
Investors Title Companys subsidiaries issue and underwrite title
insurance policies. The Company also provides investment management
services and services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of
like-kind property.
Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, among others, any
statements regarding the Companys expected performance for this year,
future home price fluctuations, changes in home purchase or refinance
activity and the mix thereof, interest rate changes, expansion of the
Companys market presence, enhancing competitive strengths, positive
development in housing affordability, wages, unemployment or overall
economic conditions or statements regarding our actuarial assumptions
and the application of recent historical claims experience to future
periods. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated
and historical results. Such risks and uncertainties include, without
limitation: the cyclical demand for title insurance due to changes in
the residential and commercial real estate markets; the occurrence of
fraud, defalcation or misconduct; variances between actual claims
experience and underwriting and reserving assumptions, including the
limited predictive power of historical claims experience; declines in
the performance of the Companys investments; government regulation;
changes in the economy; loss of agency relationships, or significant
reductions in agent-originated business; difficulties managing growth,
whether organic or through acquisitions and other considerations set
forth under the caption "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, and in subsequent filings.
|
|
|
|
Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written
|
|
$
|
28,795
|
|
|
$
|
29,559
|
|
Escrow and other title-related fees
|
|
1,322
|
|
|
1,504
|
|
Non-title services
|
|
2,388
|
|
|
1,592
|
|
Interest and dividends
|
|
1,256
|
|
|
1,118
|
|
Other investment income
|
|
410
|
|
|
269
|
|
Net realized investment gains
|
|
790
|
|
|
153
|
|
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments
|
|
4,670
|
|
|
(642
|
)
|
Other
|
|
315
|
|
|
223
|
|
Total Revenues
|
|
39,946
|
|
|
33,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Commissions to agents
|
|
15,058
|
|
|
14,025
|
|
Provision (benefit) for claims
|
|
226
|
|
|
(1,406
|
)
|
Personnel expenses
|
|
11,612
|
|
|
11,340
|
|
Office and technology expenses
|
|
2,223
|
|
|
2,069
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
2,514
|
|
|
2,523
|
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
31,633
|
|
|
28,551
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
|
8,313
|
|
|
5,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
1,687
|
|
|
1,052
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
6,626
|
|
|
4,173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Attributable to the Company
|
|
$
|
6,626
|
|
|
$
|
4,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings per Common Share
|
|
$
|
3.51
|
|
|
$
|
2.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic
|
|
1,887
|
|
|
1,886
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|
|
$
|
3.49
|
|
|
$
|
2.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Diluted
|
|
1,896
|
|
|
1,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2019
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
22,052
|
|
|
$
|
18,694
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments:
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value
|
|
89,232
|
|
|
88,957
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
|
53,959
|
|
|
48,489
|
Short-term investments
|
|
29,696
|
|
|
32,787
|
Other investments
|
|
11,577
|
|
|
12,436
|
Total investments
|
|
184,464
|
|
|
182,669
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premiums and fees receivable
|
|
10,744
|
|
|
12,128
|
Accrued interest and dividends
|
|
1,368
|
|
|
946
|
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
|
|
7,216
|
|
|
7,288
|
Property, net
|
|
10,092
|
|
|
10,304
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
|
10,654
|
|
|
10,780
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
4,925
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
1,475
|
|
|
1,459
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
252,990
|
|
|
$
|
244,268
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve for claims
|
|
$
|
31,384
|
|
|
$
|
31,729
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
22,791
|
|
|
27,735
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
4,927
|
|
|
|
Current income taxes payable
|
|
5,840
|
|
|
4,981
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
5,319
|
|
|
4,184
|
Total liabilities
|
|
70,261
|
|
|
68,629
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock no par value (10,000 authorized shares; 1,889
and 1,887 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and
December 31, 2018, respectively, excluding in each period 292 shares
of common stock held by the Company's subsidiary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
180,637
|
|
|
174,690
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
2,092
|
|
|
949
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
182,729
|
|
|
175,639
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders Equity
|
|
$
|
252,990
|
|
|
$
|
244,268
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries
Net Premiums Written By Branch and Agency
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
%
|
|
Branch
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,166
|
|
|
|
24.9
|
|
|
$
|
|
8,617
|
|
|
|
|
29.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agency
|
|
|
|
21,629
|
|
|
|
75.1
|
|
|
20,942
|
|
|
|
|
70.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,795
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
$
|
|
29,559
|
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries
|
Appendix A
|
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Management uses various financial and operational measurements,
including financial information not prepared in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to analyze Company
performance. This includes adjusting revenues to remove the impact of
unrealized investment gains and losses reported under GAAP. Management
believes that these measures are useful to evaluate the Company's
internal operational performance from period to period because they
eliminate the effects of external market fluctuations. The Company also
believes users of the financial results would benefit from having access
to such information, and that certain of the Companys peers make
available similar information. This information should not be used as a
substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial
performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from
similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
The following tables reconcile non-GAAP financial measurements used by
Company management to the comparable measurements using GAAP:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
39,946
|
|
|
|
$
|
33,776
|
(Subtract) Add: Net unrealized (gain) loss on equity investments
|
|
|
(4,670
|
)
|
|
|
642
|
Adjusted revenues (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
35,276
|
|
|
|
$
|
34,418
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
8,313
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,225
|
(Subtract) Add: Net unrealized (gain) loss on equity investments
|
|
|
(4,670
|
)
|
|
|
642
|
Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
3,643
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,867
