Invitation - First Quarter 2026 Trading Update Conference Call
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VAT Group AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
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VAT cordially invites you to our first quarter 2026 trading update conference call.
Urs Gantner, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO, will report on the business conditions during the first quarter of the year and give you an update on our expectations for the rest of 2026. After the formal remarks, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.
Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m. CEST
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Participants are asked to pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.
Participants unable to pre-register may dial-in by calling:
+41 58 810 70 00 (Europe)
+44 207 098 0702 (UK)
+1 631 570 5612 (USA)
Please dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start.
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The conference call will be available in the IR section of our website (LINK) for replay purposes approximately two hours after the event.
Kind regards,
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAT Group AG
|Seelistrasse 1
|9469 Haag
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 81 771 61 61
|Fax:
|+41 81 771 48 30
|E-mail:
|reception@vat.ch
|Internet:
|www.vatvalve.com
|ISIN:
|CH0311864901
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2306192
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2306192 09.04.2026 CET/CEST
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