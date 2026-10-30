DAX 25.991 +0,7%ESt50 6.176 +0,7%MSCI World 4.862 -1,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,31 +0,4%Nas 25.754 +1,2%Bitcoin 69.449 -0,9%Euro 1,1208 +0,0%Öl 105,7 -10,2%Gold 3.952 +2,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

Invitation to Conference Call and Audio Webcast 10 November 2026, 10.30 am

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
LEM S.A.
660.00 EUR -10.00 EUR -1.49 %
Charts | News | Analysen

LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results
Invitation to Conference Call and Audio Webcast 10 November 2026, 10.30 am

02.11.2026 / 15:06 CET/CEST

Werbung

LEM Holding SA – Half Year Results 2026/27

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its half year results 2026/27 on 10 November 2026. The ad hoc announcement, Half-Year Report, and presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the LEM website (www.lem.com/en/investors) from 7.00 am CET.

Werbung

Frank Rehfeld, CEO, and Antoine Chulia, CFO, will explain the 2026/27 half year results and provide an outlook for the current financial year at a media and investor conference call and audio webcast. The conference call and audio webcast in English will take place on Monday, 10 November 2026, 10.30 am (CET).

To participate in the conference call, you can register here. After registration, you will receive a confirmation by e-mail with individual dial-in data. As a participant in the telephone conference, you can follow the presentation here (please mute the browser sound).

The presentation will be broadcast as a live audio webcast. To access, please use this link. Questions can be asked via the chat function. A replay will be available at the same day at this link.

Werbung

If you have any questions, you can contact:

Kind regards,

Frank Rehfeld                                       Antoine Chulia
CEO                                                      CFO

LEM – Life Energy Motion

A leading company in electrical measurement, LEM engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that our customers’ systems are optimized, reliable, and safe. Our 1,779 people in 16 countries transform technology potential into powerful answers. We develop and recruit the best global talent, working at the forefront of megatrends such as renewable energy, mobility, automation, and digitization. With innovative electrical solutions, we are helping our customers and society accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986, the company’s ticker symbol is LEHN. www.lem.com 

Investor contact
Antoine Chulia, CFO
+41 22 706 12 50
investor@lem.com

Media contact
Dynamics Group
Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28, tba@dynamicsgroup.ch
Christian Wolf, +41 79 457 72 05, cwo@dynamicsgroup.ch

If you do not wish to receive further media releases from LEM, you can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the following link: One-click-delete

If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LEM HOLDING SA
Route du Nant-d'Avril 152
1217 Meyrin
Switzerland
E-mail: investor@lem.com
Internet: www.lem.com
ISIN: CH0022427626
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2426724

 
End of News EQS News Service

2426724  02.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle LEM Aktie News

Werbung

LEM Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für LEM nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
10.09.12 Lem hold Vontobel Research
07.08.12 Lem hold Vontobel Research
07.06.12 Lem hold Vontobel Research
06.06.12 Lem hold Vontobel Research
08.11.11 Lem hold Vontobel Research

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.