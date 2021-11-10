  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Trading Masters: Das Börsenspiel des Jahres +++ Preise im Wert von über 60.000  +++ Exklusive Trader-Schulungen +++ Kostenlos anmelden!-w-
10.11.2021 01:52

IPA Announces Resignation of Director

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the "Company or "IPA) (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX VENTURE: IPA) announced today that Paul Andreola, a member of the Board of Directors of IPA, has resigned, effective immediately, from the Company's Board of Directors for personal reasons unrelated to the Company.

"On behalf of the Company and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Paul for serving on our Board of Directors. His insightful and experienced contributions were highly valued, and we wish Paul all the best in his future endeavours, commented Jennifer Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company.

Mr. Andreola commented, "It has been a privilege to serve on the board since 2018. I leave the company with great optimism in its leadership and strategy and will continue to support IPA from the sidelines as an engaged shareholder.

As a result of Mr. Andreolas resignation, Mr. Andreola will no longer stand for re-election at the Companys upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd

ImmunoPrecise is an innovation-driven technology platform company that supports its business partners in their quest to discover and develop novel antibodies against a broad range of classes of disease targets. The Company endeavors to transform the conventional multi-vendor antibody discovery model by providing a comprehensive suite of services tailored to optimize antibody genetic diversity and epitope coverage, to discover antibodies against rare and/or challenging epitopes.

For further information, visit www.immunoprecise.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nachrichten zu ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ImmunoPrecise Antibodies News
RSS Feed
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene ImmunoPrecise Antibodies News

14.10.21ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Weitere ImmunoPrecise Antibodies News
Werbung

Trading-News

E.ON: Im Branchenvergleich günstig bewertet  So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Hapag-Lloyd packt noch eine Schippe drauf
Vontobel: Der Kampf gegen die Krankheit des Vergessens
DZ BANK - Inside-Day markiert Basis für neuen Trendschub
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest verlost 25.000 Euro unter nächsten 100 Neukunden
KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG: Anleihen für die Geldanlage - KFM-Fonds für Stiftungen geeignet
Vartas auf und ab
Dreimal D - und die Preise steigen
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Impact Inves­ting - Nach­hal­tiges Inves­tieren mit Impact Invest­ment Fonds
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur ImmunoPrecise Antibodies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Schwarzbuch deckt auf  Bundesweite Verschwendung von Steuergeldern
Metaverse  das nächste große Ding oder lächerliche Vision?
Einmal 100.000 oder monatlich 100 Euro? So holen Sie das meiste aus Ihrer Investition
30-plus-Regel, Zehn-Scheine-Trick  So winkt ein höherer Lottogewinn
Tesla nach dem Musk-Votum und teure Bank-Karten

News von

Wichtige Kursbewegungen: US-Reisewerte nach Aufhebung von Restriktionen gefragt
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Erwartete Aktienplatzierung durch Musk drückt Tesla
Siemens-Gamesa-Erholung treibt auch Siemens Energy an
BioNTech legt Latte für Umsatz mit Covid-Impfstoff erneut höher
SAP, Infineon und Puma: Drei DAX-Aktien mit frischen Kaufsignalen

Heute im Fokus

DAX nach Rekordhoch an Nulllinie -- US-Handel endet rot -- Ballard meldet Verlust - BioNTech verdient deutlich mehr -- Bayer hebt Gewinnausblick an -- Palantir, Fraport, Munich Re, Robinhood im Fokus

General Electric plant Aufspaltung in drei börsennotierte Unternehmen. Porsche SE vervielfacht Gewinn. Continental erhält Milliardenauftrag für OLED-Displays. Schaeffler senkt Umsatzprognose wegen Autoflaute. UniCredit verkauft Anteil an Yapi Kredi für Millionenbetrag. United Internet bestätigt Ausblick nach gutem Quartal. Volkswagen-Chef Diess: "Angst ist ein schlechter Ratgeber".

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie angesichts der steigenden Corona-Inzidenz für eine Impfpflicht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen