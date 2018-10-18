iPhone XR Arrives at Xfinity Mobile on October 26

Xfinity Mobile today announced it will offer iPhone XR, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more people. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone XR beginning October 19 at www.xfinitymobile.com and Xfinity Stores, and it will be available in all colors and data configurations online or in stores starting October 26. Through January 6, 2019, customers get $200 back when they purchase a new iPhone, activate a new line, and port their number to Xfinity Mobile. For complete pricing details, please visit www.xfinitymobile.com.

iPhone XR integrates breakthrough technologies from iPhone XS in all-screen glass and aluminum design featuring a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, the most advanced LCD in a smartphone, with wide color support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience. iPhone XR brings the smartest and most powerful chip in a smartphone with A12 Bionic, a next-generation Neural Engine built for advanced machine learning in everything from photography to augmented reality, the TrueDepth camera system, faster Face ID, an advanced camera system that creates dramatic portraits using a single camera lens, long all-day battery life and six beautiful finishes; white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED. This new design is splash and water resistant with a rating of IP67 and protects against everyday spills including coffee, tea and soda.*

Xfinity Mobile is available to all Xfinity Internet customers, includes up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, and no line access fees. Customers can choose from two straightforward data options  "By the Gig per month for $12 per GB, or Unlimited for $45 per month per line (speeds reduced on Unlimited after 20 GB of cellular data consumed).

Xfinity Mobile gives customers the flexibility to mix-and-match data options on an account so they dont have to subscribe to multiple unlimited lines to get a good price. In addition, customers can switch from By the Gig to Unlimited to save money if they find themselves consuming more cellular data than anticipated. These features, plus the ability to access millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots nationwide for no additional charge, are helping most Xfinity Mobile customers save on their wireless bill.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.xfinitymobile.com. For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com.

About Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is the nations first wireless service combining Americas largest and most reliable 4G LTE network with 19 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots to deliver a great wireless experience, for less money, on the most popular devices. Available with Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile customers can choose to pay only for the gigabytes they use, one gigabyte at a time, or select the unlimited data plan  easily switching from "By the Gig to "Unlimited at any time and no cost using the Xfinity Mobile app. For more information on Xfinity Mobile, go to XfinityMobile.com.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nations largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

*iPhone XR is splash-, water- and dust-resistant, and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes). Splash, water and dust resistance are not permanent conditions, and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered under warranty.

