finanzen.net
18.10.2018 16:00
Bewerten
(0)

iPhone XR Arrives at Xfinity Mobile on October 26

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Xfinity Mobile today announced it will offer iPhone XR, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more people. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone XR beginning October 19 at www.xfinitymobile.com and Xfinity Stores, and it will be available in all colors and data configurations online or in stores starting October 26. Through January 6, 2019, customers get $200 back when they purchase a new iPhone, activate a new line, and port their number to Xfinity Mobile. For complete pricing details, please visit www.xfinitymobile.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005077/en/

iPhone XR arrives at Xfinity Mobile October 26. Pre-orders begin October 19. (Photo: Business Wire)

iPhone XR arrives at Xfinity Mobile October 26. Pre-orders begin October 19. (Photo: Business Wire)

iPhone XR integrates breakthrough technologies from iPhone XS in all-screen glass and aluminum design featuring a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, the most advanced LCD in a smartphone, with wide color support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience. iPhone XR brings the smartest and most powerful chip in a smartphone with A12 Bionic, a next-generation Neural Engine built for advanced machine learning in everything from photography to augmented reality, the TrueDepth camera system, faster Face ID, an advanced camera system that creates dramatic portraits using a single camera lens, long all-day battery life and six beautiful finishes; white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED. This new design is splash and water resistant with a rating of IP67 and protects against everyday spills including coffee, tea and soda.*

Xfinity Mobile is available to all Xfinity Internet customers, includes up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, and no line access fees. Customers can choose from two straightforward data options  "By the Gig per month for $12 per GB, or Unlimited for $45 per month per line (speeds reduced on Unlimited after 20 GB of cellular data consumed).

Xfinity Mobile gives customers the flexibility to mix-and-match data options on an account so they dont have to subscribe to multiple unlimited lines to get a good price. In addition, customers can switch from By the Gig to Unlimited to save money if they find themselves consuming more cellular data than anticipated. These features, plus the ability to access millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots nationwide for no additional charge, are helping most Xfinity Mobile customers save on their wireless bill.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.xfinitymobile.com. For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com.

About Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is the nations first wireless service combining Americas largest and most reliable 4G LTE network with 19 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots to deliver a great wireless experience, for less money, on the most popular devices. Available with Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile customers can choose to pay only for the gigabytes they use, one gigabyte at a time, or select the unlimited data plan  easily switching from "By the Gig to "Unlimited at any time and no cost using the Xfinity Mobile app. For more information on Xfinity Mobile, go to XfinityMobile.com.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nations largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

*iPhone XR is splash-, water- and dust-resistant, and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes). Splash, water and dust resistance are not permanent conditions, and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered under warranty.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15.10.18
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Comcast, Honeywell, NextEra and AIG (Zacks)
12.10.18
Ralph Roberts Built Comcast Believing 'More Is Better' (Investors Business Daily)
10.10.18
James Murdoch steps down from Sky board after Comcast completes takeover (Proactiveinvestors)
09.10.18
Comcast becomes majority shareholder of Sky (Gulf News)
09.10.18
Es ist vollbracht: Sky gehört nun offiziell zu Comcast (DWDL)
08.10.18
UK culture minister urges Comcast to ensure Sky News independence after takeover (Proactiveinvestors)
08.10.18
UK seeks reassurance from Comcast on Sky's independence (RTE.ie)
07.10.18
UK seeks additional reassurances from Comcast on independence of Sky News (EN, Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Comcast News
RSS Feed
Comcast zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.10.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
06.04.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.10.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
01.05.2017Comcast OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
06.04.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.10.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
01.05.2017Comcast OutperformRBC Capital Markets
27.01.2017Comcast Sector WeightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
21.12.2015Comcast HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.07.2015Comcast HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.11.2014Comcast HoldMaxim Group
30.10.2012Comcast neutralCredit Suisse Group
30.09.2008Comcast DowngradeOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Comcast Corp. (Class A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Comcast News

24.09.18Bieterschlacht um Sky: Comcast setzt sich in Auktion durch - Comcast-Aktie fällt tief
25.09.18Comcast legt mit Sky-Übernahme los - Anteil von gut 30 Prozent gekauft
20.09.18ANALYSE/Sky-Zuschlag wäre erst der Anfang für Disney oder Comcast
04.10.18Comcast übernimmt Sky-Anteil von 21st Century Fox für fast 12 Milliarden Pfund
26.09.18Fox will Sky-Aktien an Comcast übertragen
27.09.18Comcast will nach Fox-Rückzug keine weiteren Sky-Anteile über den Markt kaufen
24.09.18Stocks to watch: Tesla. Alphabet. Randgold. Pandora. Casino. Sky
08.10.18Walmart will Video-Portal mit Hilfe von Hollywood-Studio MGM ausbauen
20.09.18Showdown um Sky - Pay-TV-Senderkette wird wohl versteigert
04.10.18Comcast kommt Übernahme von Sky näher
Weitere Comcast News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Korrektur beim Dow Jones
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: 10-Tage Linie arbeitet als Resistance
UBS: Siemens  Zurück am Jahrestief
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Erholung im MDAX hätte noch etwas Platz
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf K+S, Lufthansa, Infineon
Scalable Capital: Geldanlage fürs Kind
ING Markets: DAX - Neue Abwärtsbewegung?
DZ BANK - Widerstand bremst Erholung zunächst aus
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Comcast-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Comcast Peer Group News

14:21 UhrNetflix price target lowered at Imperial
14:05 UhrNetflix-Monstertrade geschlossen - mit 59 Prozent Gewinn!
13:12 UhrNetflix needs lower prices to woo India
13:11 UhrAnalysis: Netflix needs lower prices to woo India
11:56 UhrJugendschutz: Netflix arbeitet mit der FSM zusammen
11:00 UhrThe picture-perfect Pixel 3.
10:23 UhrTV-Sender wollen Netflix & Co. Paroli bieten
08:13 UhrAlexandria Mineral : Launch announcement trading Admission ATT
01:08 UhrLet's Not Forget About the Other 2% at Netflix
00:49 UhrCramer's lightning round: For growth and yield. go with Verizon over Kraft Heinz

News von

Trump hat die Welt in eine fatale Abhängigkeit von den Scheichs geführt
Tausende Gläubiger müssen sich gedulden
Aus Angst vor den Grünen nutzt Seehofer die Methode Merkel
Diese fünf Sparideen schützen Ihr Geld vor dem Crash
Die Welt sucht ein Mittel gegen die Hyperinflation

News von

Türkische Lira: Leitzins auf Rekordniveau: So setzen clevere Anleger den Hebel an
Cannabis: Die besten Marihuana-Aktien
Fresenius Medical Care-Aktie nach der Gewinnwarnung: Wie ernst die Lage wirklich ist
FMC-Aktie und Fresenius schockieren mit Gewinnwarnung
Dax-Chartanalyse: Die Luft nach oben wird dünner

News von

Ein Startup will mit einer Software den Einstieg in den neuen Job erleichtern - Samsung und McDonald's nutzen sie bereits
Continental-Chef: Deutschland hat "nicht die beste Position" für wirtschaftliche Elektromobilität
Die Ex-Chefin von KFC Deutschland will jetzt mit ihrem Startup das Coaching in Unternehmen digitalisieren
US-Demokraten fordern: Trump soll Geschäfte mit Saudi-Arabien offenlegen
Berlins geplantes Grundeinkommen-Experiment stößt auf harsche Kritik

Heute im Fokus

DAX gibt ab -- Wall Street im Minus -- Linde-Aktie auf Rekordhoch -- eBay verklagt Amazon -- SAP enttäuscht bei Marge -- Dürr, GERRY WEBER, HeidelbergCement, Facebook im Fokus

Travelers verdient nach Katastrophenjahr wieder mehr. Chinas Währung fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Anfang 2017. Schaden durch "Cum-Ex"-Steuerdeals wohl viel größer als gedacht. Nestlé wächst im dritten Quartal etwas stärker. Novartis hebt Umsatzausblick. Apple-Steuerstreit: EU-Kommission stellt Verfahren gegen Irland ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 41 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
Automobilneuheiten-Messe
Neue Studien und Serienfahrzeuge
Best Global Brands 2018
Die Top 20 der wertvollsten Marken weltweit
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass Angela Merkel Anfang Dezember auf dem Parteitag der CDU als Parteichefin wiedergewählt wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:10 Uhr
DAX gibt ab -- Wall Street im Minus -- Linde-Aktie auf Rekordhoch -- eBay verklagt Amazon -- SAP enttäuscht bei Marge -- Dürr, GERRY WEBER, HeidelbergCement, Facebook im Fokus
Webinare
16:04 Uhr
Um 18 Uhr geht's los: +13,1% pro Jahr - so erzielen Sie höhere Renditen bei geringerem Anlagerisiko
Sonstiges
16:11 Uhr
Novogratz: Die Bitcoin-Rally könnte 2019 kommen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
SAP SE716460
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC) St.578580
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC AG566480
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Apple Inc.865985
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
BASFBASF11
Netflix Inc.552484
TeslaA1CX3T