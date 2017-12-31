finanzen.net
13.09.2018 21:00
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Arrive at Xfinity Mobile on September 21

Xfinity Mobile today announced it will offer the most advanced iPhones ever, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max beginning September 14 at XfinityMobile.com and in Xfinity stores. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in stores starting on September 21.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005962/en/

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max arrive at Xfinity Mobile on September 21 (Photo: Business Wire)

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the most advanced iPhones ever, taking the vision for the future of the smartphone to a new level, featuring stunning 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina displays that offer remarkable brightness and true blacks while showing 60 percent greater dynamic range in HDR photos. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max bring an improved dual camera system that offers breakthrough photo and video features, A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine, faster Face ID, wider stereo sound, longer battery life, splash and water resistance,* the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, a beautiful new gold finish that joins silver and space gray, and introduce Gigabit-class LTE for even faster download speeds.** iPhone XS Max offers a more immersive experience with over 3 million pixels for videos, movies and games, offering the largest display ever in an iPhone. Both phones introduce Dual SIM to iPhone through the use of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM.***

Additionally, iPhone XR, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more people, will be available to pre-order at Xfinity Mobile on October 19. iPhone XR features an all-screen glass and aluminum design with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display  the most color accurate in the industry, with wide color support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience. iPhone XR features A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine, the TrueDepth camera system, faster Face ID, an advanced camera system that creates dramatic portraits using a single camera lens, LTE Advanced for fast download speeds and six beautiful finishes.

Xfinity Mobile is available to all Xfinity Internet customers, includes up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, and no line access fees. Customers can choose from two straightforward data options  "By the Gig per month for $12 per GB of shared data across all lines on their account, or Unlimited for $45 per month per line (speeds reduced on Unlimited after 20 GB of cellular data consumed).

Xfinity Mobile gives customers the flexibility to mix-and-match data options on an account so they dont have to subscribe to multiple unlimited lines to get a good price. In addition, customers can switch from By the Gig to Unlimited to save money if they find themselves consuming more cellular data than anticipated. These features, plus the ability to access millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots nationwide for no additional charge, are helping most Xfinity Mobile customers save on their wireless bill.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.xfinitymobile.com. For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com.

About Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is the nations first wireless service combining Americas largest and most reliable 4G LTE network with 19 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots to deliver a great wireless experience, for less money, on the most popular devices. Available with Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile customers can choose to pay only for the gigabytes they use, one gigabyte at a time, or select the unlimited data plan  easily switching from "By the Gig to "Unlimited at any time and no cost using the Xfinity Mobile app. For more information on Xfinity Mobile, go to XfinityMobile.com.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nations largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

*iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are splash-, water- and dust-resistant, and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes). Splash, water and dust resistance are not permanent conditions, and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered under warranty.

**Speeds vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on LTE support, see apple.com/iphone/LTE.

*** Dual SIM support will be available via a free software update later this fall. Use of Dual SIM requires two wireless service plans (which may include restrictions on roaming). Certain restrictions apply to use.

