IQVIA Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Notes

IQVIA Holdings Inc. ("IQVIA) (NYSE: IQV) today announced that its
wholly-owned subsidiary, IQVIA Inc. (the "Issuer), priced an offering
of $1,100,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
(the "notes). The net proceeds from the notes offering will be used to
repay existing borrowings under the Issuers revolving credit facility,
to pay fees and expenses related to the notes offering and for other
general corporate purposes.
The notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.000% per annum and will pay
interest semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each
year, beginning on November 15, 2019. The notes will mature on May 15,
2027, unless earlier repurchased or redeemed in accordance with their
terms. The issuance of the notes is expected to occur on or about May
10, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements.
These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other
factors, including the failure to consummate the notes offering and
potential changes in market conditions that could cause actual results
to differ materially.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, nor shall there be any offer,
solicitation or sale of the notes in any state or other jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The notes to
be offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), or the
securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold
in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from
the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The notes are being
offered only to qualified institutional buyers in the United States in
reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United
States only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. Any offer of
the notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.
About IQVIA
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics,
technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences
industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA
applies human data science leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity
of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science to enable
companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical
development and commercialization, speed innovation, and accelerate
improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA
delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of
large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain
expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 58,000
employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.
