finanzen.net
13.02.2020 22:41
Bewerten
(0)

IQVIA Announces Repurchase of Common Stock

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

IQVIA Holdings Inc. ("IQVIA) (NYSE:IQV) today announced that it has agreed to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 shares (the "Shares) of its common stock in a private transaction from certain of its existing stockholders (the "Repurchase). In addition to the Repurchase, affiliates of TPG Global, LLC, investment funds associated with Bain Capital Investors, LLC and CPP Investment Board Private Holdings Inc. informed IQVIA that they have sold 4,000,000 shares of IQVIAs common stock pursuant to Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, for a total of 5,000,000 shares.

IQVIA expects to fund the Repurchase with cash on hand and borrowings from its revolving credit facility. The Repurchase is being conducted under IQVIAs existing stock repurchase authorization.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the failure to consummate the purchase of the Shares.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science  leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science  to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation, and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 67,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIAs insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for IQVIA.

Nachrichten zu Quintiles Transnational Holdings INC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Quintiles Transnational News
RSS Feed
Quintiles Transnational zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Quintiles Transnational Holdings INC

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.10.2017Quintiles Transnational OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Quintiles Transnational BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2017Quintiles Transnational OutperformRBC Capital Markets
07.07.2017Quintiles Transnational NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
04.05.2017Quintiles Transnational BuyMizuho
27.10.2017Quintiles Transnational OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Quintiles Transnational BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2017Quintiles Transnational OutperformRBC Capital Markets
04.05.2017Quintiles Transnational BuyMizuho
30.11.2016Quintiles Transnational OverweightBarclays Capital
07.07.2017Quintiles Transnational NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
03.02.2017Quintiles Transnational HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.12.2016Quintiles Transnational NeutralMizuho
04.05.2016Quintiles Transnational NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
28.03.2016Quintiles Transnational NeutralSunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.
15.02.2017Quintiles Transnational UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Quintiles Transnational Holdings INC nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Quintiles Transnational News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Quintiles Transnational News
Werbung

Inside

500 Jahre Börsengeschichte
Vontobel: Teil 3: Geld & Gehirn  Wohin geht der Markt oder wer bin ich?
SOCIETE GENERALE: NEUE STAYHIGH- UND STAYLOW-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
BASF folgt Tesla nach Brandenburg
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones kann Rally fortsetzen
Deutsche Bank - Die Kurse steigen wieder!
Rohstoffmärkte: Die Sorgen nehmen wieder zu
Infineon  Kurs auf obere Trendkanalbegrenzung?
DZ BANK - Aufwärtstrend markiert neues Allzeithoch
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Quintiles Transnational-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Quintiles Transnational Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Steigende Kurse trotz Gewinneinbruch  ist die Wende jetzt geschafft?
Der vermeintliche Nachteil vom Gold kehrt sich sogar um
Diese Liste verrät die besten Sparideen der nächsten zehn Jahre
Die Provinz. Letzte Zuflucht für die deutsche Mittelschicht
Die EZB nimmt den Menschen nichts weg

News von

Das nächste große Wasserstoff-Ding: Kraftwerke mit Brennstoffzellen
Coronavirus-Angst hat DAX wieder im Griff - Barclays Bank unter Druck
Zehn Aktien zum Abheben: Diese Megatrends könnten das Geschehen bis 2030 prägen
DAX setzt Rekordlauf fort - und was Anleger außerdem wissen sollten
Wirecard-Aktie, Zalando & Co.: Fünf deutsche Top-Aktienfavoriten der Baader Bank

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt moderat leichter -- Angebot für thyssenkrupps Aufzugssparte erhöht -- Tesla mit Kapitalerhöhung -- CoBa kürzt Dividende -- Linde, RWE, Aurubis im Fokus

E.ON setzt auf Wasserstoffantrieb für Schiffe. Alibaba wächst weiter. adidas-AR will Rabe zum Vorsitzenden wählen. Norwegian schließt 2019 mit Verlust ab. HeidelbergCement steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis. Airbus rutscht nach Milliarden-Strafzahlungen ins Minus. Delivery Hero sichert Beteiligung an JUST EAT ab. Alstom kauft Bombardier offenbar Eisenbahnsparte ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 20/6: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

CDU-vorsitzende Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer kündigte ihren Verzicht auf eine Unions-Kanzlerkandidatur an. Wie finden Sie das?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:42 Uhr
Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt moderat leichter -- Angebot für thyssenkrupps Aufzugssparte erhöht -- Tesla mit Kapitalerhöhung -- CoBa kürzt Dividende -- Linde, RWE, Aurubis im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:30 Uhr
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie unentschlossen: Aurora macht mehr Umsatz
Aktie im Fokus
22:20 Uhr
Alibaba-Aktie tiefer: Alibaba wächst weiter kräftig dank Cloud und Singles' Day
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
SteinhoffA14XB9
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Apple Inc.865985
ITM Power plcA0B57L
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750