finanzen.net
22.07.2020 00:00

IQVIA Appoints Ron Bruehlman Executive Vice President and interim Chief Financial Officer

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

IQVIA Holdings Inc. ("IQVIA) (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract services to the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Ron Bruehlman as Executive Vice President and interim Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Mike McDonnell who is leaving the company to become Chief Financial Officer of Biogen Inc.

Ron was previously the Chief Financial Officer of IMS Health from 2011 until the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles in 2016. Since the merger, Ron has continued to play an active role on the executive leadership team at IQVIA, serving as a senior advisor to Ari Bousbib, Chairman and CEO of IQVIA. During this time, Ron regularly participated in key management meetings, operational reviews, preparation of quarterly earnings reports, and board meetings, providing on-going guidance and support to Mike and the senior finance team. In addition, Ron currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Q2 Solutions, an IQVIA and Quest Diagnostics joint venture and a leading clinical trial laboratory services organization. He has an excellent understanding of IQVIAs strategy, operations, customers and the healthcare industry.

Prior to joining IMS Health, Ron had a 23-year career at United Technologies Corporation (UTC), where he held multiple senior finance leadership roles of increasing responsibility. These included leading the finance function at UTC Commercial, Chief Financial Officer of Carrier Corporation, heading the corporate financial planning and analysis function for UTC and leading UTCs investor relations function. Ron earned a B.S. in economics from the University of Delaware, as well as an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

"I am thrilled Ron has agreed to serve as our interim CFO. I have known and worked continuously with Ron for nearly 25 years. Ron is a world class CFO with outstanding strategic and operational skills, a deep knowledge of our company and industry, as well as extensive experience in leading large global finance organizations, said Ari Bousbib, Chairman and CEO of IQVIA. Bousbib added, "Ron is widely respected and admired across IQVIA and will assume this role seamlessly. I want to thank Mike for his contributions to IQVIA and wish him well in his new role.

"I am excited to continue serving the company as we navigate through the COVID-19 situation, execute the strategy that we first envisioned at the time of the merger, and drive towards achievement of our Vision 22 goals, said Mr. Bruehlman.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity Ari gave me to be a part of this great company and proud of what the team has accomplished. IQVIA is on a uniquely attractive strategic path and as a shareholder, I look forward to IQVIAs continued success. Ron and I have worked hand-in-hand over the past four years and this will be an easy and immediate transition, said Mr. McDonnell.

IQVIA will engage in a methodical process to consider a long-term successor. The company will evaluate several highly qualified internal candidates as well as external candidates. Mr. Bruehlmans appointment is effective from August 1, 2020.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science  leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science  to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 67,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIAs insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Nachrichten zu Quintiles Transnational Holdings INC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Quintiles Transnational News
RSS Feed
Quintiles Transnational zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Quintiles Transnational Holdings INC

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.10.2017Quintiles Transnational OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Quintiles Transnational BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2017Quintiles Transnational OutperformRBC Capital Markets
07.07.2017Quintiles Transnational NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
04.05.2017Quintiles Transnational BuyMizuho
27.10.2017Quintiles Transnational OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Quintiles Transnational BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2017Quintiles Transnational OutperformRBC Capital Markets
04.05.2017Quintiles Transnational BuyMizuho
30.11.2016Quintiles Transnational OverweightBarclays Capital
07.07.2017Quintiles Transnational NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
03.02.2017Quintiles Transnational HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.12.2016Quintiles Transnational NeutralMizuho
04.05.2016Quintiles Transnational NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
28.03.2016Quintiles Transnational NeutralSunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.
15.02.2017Quintiles Transnational UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Quintiles Transnational Holdings INC nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Quintiles Transnational News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Quintiles Transnational News
Werbung

Trading-News

Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
Vontobel: 5G ist wie ein Schweizer Taschenmesser - Thomas Rappold: "Fundamentaler Wechsel: Extrem hohe Geschwindigkeit und Verfügbarkeit!"
Gibt es schon bald die nächste DAX-Anpassung?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Bullen retteten sich
Philips mit Gewinneinbruch - Aktie bricht nach oben aus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Webinar kennenlernen
Riesige Rettungspakete
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Markt-Highlights - Die beliebtesten Aktien der Top-Trader
Exporo: Corona-Update KW 28: Die Krise und die Region
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Quintiles Transnational-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Quintiles Transnational Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit diesem Helfer kann die ganze Familie gemeinsam sparen
Das ist der beste Wochentag, um Aktien zu kaufen
Handy-Technologie muss nicht teuer sein
Ich halte die Idee der nicht zurückzahlbaren Hilfen für richtig
Vermeintliche Traumwohnung entdeckt? So entlarven Sie Betrüger

News von

Goldpreis: Verunsicherung unter Terminmarktprofis
Rechtsanwalt Andreas Tilp zum Wirecard-Bilanzskandal: "Geschädigte müssen auf dem Laufenden bleiben und aktiv werden"
Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung: Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
DAX nimmt Rekord in Visier- EU-Einigung lässt Anleger jubeln
Biontech-Aktie: Der Countdown läuft - ein Investment für spekulative Anleger

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel deutlich fester -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Snapchat-Mutter meldet höheren Verlust -- US-Pensionsfonds verklagt Allianz -- Deutsche Bank, IBM, Coca-Cola, Bayer im Fokus

Texas Instruments schaut überraschend optimistisch auf das laufende Quartal. HAMBORNER REIT erwartet 2020 leicht höhere Mieterlöse. FAA vor "wichtigem Meilenstein" bei Wiederzulassung von Boeing 737 Max. Euro auf höchstem Stand seit Januar 2019. EU-Gipfel verabschiedet 1,8 Billionen Euro schweres Finanzpaket. eBay-Kleinanzeigensparte wird nach Norwegen verkauft. Wirecard-Pleite kann teuer für den Staat werden.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/29: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21.07.20
DAX beendet Handel deutlich fester -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Snapchat-Mutter meldet höheren Verlust -- US-Pensionsfonds verklagt Allianz -- Deutsche Bank, IBM, Coca-Cola, Bayer im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21.07.20
Ballard Power-Aktie im Bullenmodus: Bringen technologische Neuerungen den nächsten Schub?
Aktie im Fokus
21.07.20
Aktienoptionsscheine im Fokus: Volatile Tage für die Nikola-Aktie
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
NikolaA2P4A9
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
TUITUAG00