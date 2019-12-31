IQVIA Launches Broad, Open COVID-19 Registry Platform to Advance Understanding, Collaboration, and Research

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV), a leader in Human Data Science, today announced the launch of its COVID Active Research Experience (CARE) Project at helpstopcovid19.com. The IQVIA CARE Project is an opt-in registry available to anyone  to advance understanding of COVID-19 through shared information about disease prevalence, symptom progression, and treatment outcomes.

"In this unprecedented situation, data science innovations and global collaboration can provide critical missing pieces to supporting COVID-19 efforts, said Rob Kotchie, president, Real World Solutions at IQVIA. "IQVIA is eager to apply its vast experience with registries and analytics to help connect stakeholders and advance information sharing to better understand how to treat and prevent COVID-19. Our intent for this initiative is to make screening and survey data available on a summarized basis across various dimensions for state and federal public health purposes.

The IQVIA CARE Project registry will offer U.S. residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19, an opportunity to enroll in the registry. IQVIA will collect the following information from patients who choose to participate: basic demographic information, symptoms, and some medical history. The registry will launch initially in the U.S. in English, and it will expand to other regions and languages in coming weeks. Additional functionalities to come will include access to graphics of aggregate registry data as well as links to safety and care guidelines.

"IQVIA is committed to the global effort to proactively fight COVID-19 and reduce the impact of this virus. By rapidly deploying this consumer registry we can quickly aggregate the necessary data to enable invaluable insights that will ultimately inform better treatment measures, said Kotchie.

IQVIA CARE Project registrants will be periodically prompted to provide updated information about their symptoms and diagnosis status in order to create a picture of longitudinal symptom progression regarding COVID-19. Registry participants may be asked to consent to further follow-up, including recruitment to participate in additional research, such as COVID-19 clinical trials. IQVIA will apply its decades of experience handling sensitive health information for research purposes regarding this initiative, employing a wide range of methods to secure, handle, and report information responsibly.

For more information about the IQVIA CARE Project, visit IQVIA.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies Human Data Science  leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science  to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 67,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIAs insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200407005537/en/