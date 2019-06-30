finanzen.net
03.02.2020
IQVIA Launches FluSTAR Mobile App to Help Consumers Manage Their Health During Flu and Cold Season

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) today announced the launch of the FluSTAR mobile application to help consumers understand and track flu and cold severity this winter. IQVIAs FluStar app uses near real-time updates complied at www.FluSTAR.com, for current illness information for every ZIP code in the country, accessible from any mobile device.

"The new FluSTAR app is a perfect example of the value of human data science by enabling individuals to better manage their health with quick and easy access to flu and cough-and-cold data when they need it, said Rob Kotchie, president real world solutions, IQVIA. "Powered by the IQVIA CORE, unparalleled data and advanced analytics, FluSTAR puts the most up-to-date information on the spread of the flu into the hands of healthcare professionals and patients during each influenza season.

FluSTAR data are gathered using non-identified patient information through several surveillance methods, including rapid assays, laboratory confirmation, and clinical diagnosis records. This allows a regional and national picture of influenza activity to be generated.

The FluSTAR app provides a combined index based on all relevant conditions; flu, fever, cough, and strep. The map also provides breakouts for each condition on the national and local level and is updated regularly with season progress. The FluSTAR symptom tracker also collects user feedback on the state of symptoms to further understand and track seasonal sufferings impact.

To download FluSTAR, search "FluSTAR Flu Tracking in the app store for your Android, Apple or Windows mobile device.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science  leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science  to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 65,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIAs insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for IQVIA.

