01.08.2019 14:15
IQVIAs Cynthia Verst Honored on 2019 PharmaVOICE 100 List

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) today announced that Cynthia Verst, IQVIAs president, Design and Delivery Innovation, Research & Development Solutions, has been named to PharmaVOICE magazines annual list of the 100 most influential and inspiring individuals within the life sciences industry.

"I am very proud of Cynthia for receiving this distinguished honor, said IQVIA CEO and Chairman, Ari Bousbib. "As the enterprise leader of IQVIAs CORE-powered clinical development approach, she has been instrumental in proving that we can help transform the R&D industry, improve feasibility, target the right patients and investigators, reduce timelines, and accelerate patient enrollment rates.

Recognized as a dynamic leader with a proven track record of operational excellence, Verst has extensive expertise within the life sciences industry, including payer, provider, pharmaceutical and CRO experience. She leads a team pioneering transformative customer solutions by leveraging IQVIAs scientific and therapeutic expertise, market-specific technology, unparalleled real world data, applied data science, and vast global footprint and regional experience to improve client success. Verst sits on the Board of Directors for Q2 Solutions, a joint venture of IQVIA and Quest Diagnostics, and Drug Information Association (DIA). Verst, who also chairs the Association of Clinical Research Organizations, was nominated by ACRO Executive Director Doug Peddicord.

"As ACRO chair, Cyndi has been instrumental in transforming the association by including technology providers along with research companies among our membership, which has produced 30 percent year-over-year growth, Peddicord said. "Through her shared commitment to operational excellence, employee engagement and innovation, Cyndi has established herself as an impressive leader for an equally impressive organization that is setting the standard for how research studies are performed across healthcare.

The annual PharmaVOICE 100 list celebrates leaders throughout the life sciences industry who provide inspiration through their innovative and motivational approaches to addressing industry challenges. These transformative individuals positively impact their colleagues, peers, organizations and the industry. To read the PharmaVOICE profiles, visit http://pharmavoice.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science  leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science  to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 61,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIAs insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for IQVIA.

