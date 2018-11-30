IQVIA
(NYSE:IQV) today announced that Zambon,
an Italian multinational pharmaceutical and fine-chemical company, has
selected Orchestrated
Customer Engagement (OCE), IQVIA Technologies transformative
commercial engagement technology, to maximize customer interactions and
to make a real impact within the retail channel.
Zambon will utilize OCE to manage multichannel communication across the
commercial teams of its OTC business to provide an enhanced customer
journey that leads to more impactful relationships with pharmacists.
OCE removes companies vertical silos and enables employees to
understand how their colleagues are interacting with customers so they
can achieve more effective customer engagement. OCE will allow Zambon to
become a stronger player able to offer more customized solutions to its
stakeholders within the pharmacy and retail businesses.
"Supporting Global Commercial Excellence, we wanted to provide our reps
with the best sales tools to ensure a distinctive customer experience
globally. With this new common CRM platform, Zambon will equip each
pharmacy rep with selected advanced features, resulting in Customer
Excellence along with a distinctive pharmacy experience and a greater
impact on customers, said Luigi Boaretto, Global Head of Commercial
Excellence and Strategic Planning. "Were excited about the native
integration offered between sales and marketing. Our teams can now be
more efficient and better collaborate as we establish a new paradigm in
Customer Experience.
One of the ways OCE accelerates performance is through its Artificial
Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) capabilities. AI/ML automates
administrative and repetitive tasks, providing an advanced user
experience. OCEs AI/ML engine leverages natural language processing
techniques to generate insights based on data. From these insights, OCE
gives users real-time recommendations in order to capture every growth
opportunity.
"Zambon is a highly innovative company and appreciates that utilizing
the right technology is a major driver in achieving critical business
outcomes, said Tal Rosenberg, senior vice president, Global Technology
Solutions at IQVIA. "We are thrilled that they are embracing OCE to
transition from transactions to experiences giving their customers the
type of engagement they want.
About IQVIA
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics,
technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences
industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA
applies human data science leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity
of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science to enable
companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical
development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate
improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA
delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of
large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain
expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 58,000
employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.
IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The
company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and
safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing
information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify
disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and
therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIAs insights and execution
capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies,
medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare
stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human
behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path
toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for IQVIA.
About Zambon
Zambon is a multinational pharmaceutical and fine-chemical company that
focuses on innovation and development with the aim to improve the
quality of peoples health and patients lives. Based on a valuable
heritage but strongly focused on the future, its goal is to improve
peoples health through the development of innovative and quality
medicines. Zambon products are commercialized in 86 countries. The
company has 20 subsidiaries in three different Continents Europe,
America and Asia and owns manufacturing units in Italy, Switzerland,
France, China and Brazil. The company today has a strong focus on the
treatment of rare diseases such as Cystic Fibrosis and specialties, such
as Parkinsons disease, and its well-established in 3 therapeutic
areas: respiratory, pain and womens care. Zambon was established in
1906 in Italy and today counts around 2,700 employees all over the
world. For details on Zambon please visit www.zambon.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005567/en/