Aktien in diesem Artikel

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) today announced that Zambon, an Italian multinational pharmaceutical and fine-chemical company, has selected Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE), IQVIA Technologies transformative commercial engagement technology, to maximize customer interactions and to make a real impact within the retail channel.

Zambon will utilize OCE to manage multichannel communication across the commercial teams of its OTC business to provide an enhanced customer journey that leads to more impactful relationships with pharmacists.

OCE removes companies vertical silos and enables employees to understand how their colleagues are interacting with customers so they can achieve more effective customer engagement. OCE will allow Zambon to become a stronger player able to offer more customized solutions to its stakeholders within the pharmacy and retail businesses.

"Supporting Global Commercial Excellence, we wanted to provide our reps with the best sales tools to ensure a distinctive customer experience globally. With this new common CRM platform, Zambon will equip each pharmacy rep with selected advanced features, resulting in Customer Excellence along with a distinctive pharmacy experience and a greater impact on customers, said Luigi Boaretto, Global Head of Commercial Excellence and Strategic Planning. "Were excited about the native integration offered between sales and marketing. Our teams can now be more efficient and better collaborate as we establish a new paradigm in Customer Experience.

One of the ways OCE accelerates performance is through its Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) capabilities. AI/ML automates administrative and repetitive tasks, providing an advanced user experience. OCEs AI/ML engine leverages natural language processing techniques to generate insights based on data. From these insights, OCE gives users real-time recommendations in order to capture every growth opportunity.

"Zambon is a highly innovative company and appreciates that utilizing the right technology is a major driver in achieving critical business outcomes, said Tal Rosenberg, senior vice president, Global Technology Solutions at IQVIA. "We are thrilled that they are embracing OCE to transition from transactions to experiences giving their customers the type of engagement they want.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science  leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science  to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 58,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIAs insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for IQVIA.

About Zambon

Zambon is a multinational pharmaceutical and fine-chemical company that focuses on innovation and development with the aim to improve the quality of peoples health and patients lives. Based on a valuable heritage but strongly focused on the future, its goal is to improve peoples health through the development of innovative and quality medicines. Zambon products are commercialized in 86 countries. The company has 20 subsidiaries in three different Continents  Europe, America and Asia  and owns manufacturing units in Italy, Switzerland, France, China and Brazil. The company today has a strong focus on the treatment of rare diseases such as Cystic Fibrosis and specialties, such as Parkinsons disease, and its well-established in 3 therapeutic areas: respiratory, pain and womens care. Zambon was established in 1906 in Italy and today counts around 2,700 employees all over the world. For details on Zambon please visit www.zambon.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005567/en/