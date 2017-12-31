18.04.2018 22:15
IQVIA to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Results on May 2, 2018

IQVIA Holdings Inc. ("IQVIA) (NYSE: IQV), will announce its first-quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The IQVIA management team will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that date. The earnings release and accompanying financial information will be posted on the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the live event and view the presentation slides via webcast on the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com. The discussion also will be available by dialing +1-800-704-8312 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1-303-223-4369 for international callers.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on May 2. To access the webcast recording, visit http://ir.iqvia.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of information, innovative technology solutions and contract research services focused on helping healthcare clients find better solutions for patients. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science  leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science  to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation, and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 55,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing the information that helps their customers drive human health outcomes forward. IQVIAs insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.IQVIA.com.

IQVIAFIN

25.10.17
Ausblick: Quintiles Transnational gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
06.09.17
Quintiles Transnational Corp. -- Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to QuintilesIMS' term loan B; Ba2 CFR affirmed; outlook revised to negative (Moodys)

