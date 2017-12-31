IQVIA to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Results on May 2, 2018

IQVIA Holdings Inc. ("IQVIA) (NYSE: IQV), will announce its
first-quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on
Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The IQVIA management team will also host a
conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that date. The
earnings release and accompanying financial information will be posted
on the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com.
Interested parties are invited to listen to the live event and view the
presentation slides via webcast on the IQVIA Investor Relations website
at http://ir.iqvia.com.
The discussion also will be available by dialing +1-800-704-8312 in the
U.S. and Canada, or +1-303-223-4369 for international callers.
A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after
the conclusion of the live event on May 2. To access the webcast
recording, visit http://ir.iqvia.com.
About IQVIA
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of information, innovative
technology solutions and contract research services focused on helping
healthcare clients find better solutions for patients. Formed through
the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science
leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the
ever-expanding scope of human science to enable companies to reimagine
and develop new approaches to clinical development and
commercialization, speed innovation, and accelerate improvements in
healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique
and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics,
transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as
execution capabilities. With more than 55,000 employees, IQVIA conducts
operations in more than 100 countries.
IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The
company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and
safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing
the information that helps their customers drive human health outcomes
forward. IQVIAs insights and execution capabilities help biotech,
medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers,
government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a
deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific
advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn
more, visit www.IQVIA.com.
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for IQVIA.
IQVIAFIN
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418005162/en/