IQVIA to Announce Third-Quarter 2018 Results on October 22, 2018

IQVIA Holdings Inc. ("IQVIA) (NYSE: IQV), will announce its
third-quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Monday,
October 22, 2018. The IQVIA management team will also host a conference
call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that date. The earnings
release and accompanying financial information will be posted on the
IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com.
Interested parties are invited to listen to the live event and view the
presentation slides via webcast on the IQVIA Investor Relations website
at http://ir.iqvia.com.
The discussion also will be available by dialing +1-800-901-1807 in the
U.S. and Canada, or +1-212-231-2924 for international callers.
A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after
the conclusion of the live event on October 22. To access the webcast
recording, visit http://ir.iqvia.com.
About IQVIA
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics,
technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences
industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA
applies human data science leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity
of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science to enable
companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical
development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate
improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA
delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of
large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain
expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 55,000
employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.
IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The
company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and
safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing
the information that helps its customers drive human health outcomes
forward. IQVIAs insights and execution capabilities help biotech,
medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers,
government agencies, payers, and other healthcare stakeholders tap into
a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific
advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn
more, visit www.iqvia.com.
IQVIAFIN
