IQVIA to Build Clinically-Focused Tech Solutions Suite for Life Sciences on Salesforce Health Cloud

IQVIA
(NYSE: IQV) today announced the expansion of its alliance with Salesforce,
the global leader in CRM and provider of Software as a Service (SaaS)
solutions, to build a clinical solution for life sciences on Salesforce
Health Cloud. IQVIAs suite of clinical technology solutions can speed
clinical trials, while reducing patient burden, with the ultimate goal
of advancing human health.
"We are proud of this strategic collaboration with IQVIAs technology
capabilities and the important role that Salesforce will have in
accelerating clinical innovation, said Tyler Prince, EVP, Industries
and Partners, Salesforce. "This is the next step in the Salesforce and
IQVIA commitment to accelerate life sciences products more quickly
through the entire product lifecycle.
The clinical suite, which leverages IQVIAs deep life sciences
expertise, includes both SaaS and technology-enabled services that will
automate study processes, drive R&D insights from artificial
intelligence and machine learning, and strengthen connections between
patients and clinicians.
The general components of this IQVIA expansion will include:
-
A virtual trial technology platform designed to coordinate research
and workflows, support patient communications, and efficiently capture
study activity throughout the patient journey.
-
A new solution that brings healthcare professionals, patients and
studies together to help solve patient enrollment challenges that can
add tens of millions of dollars every year to drug development costs.
-
An innovative, patient-centric suite of products that can work
together or individually based on the unique needs of every trial to
drive efficiency and execution of R&D.
"The solutions coming out of this latest phase of our alliance with
Salesforce are centered on the patient experience, said Richard Staub,
president of IQVIAs Research & Development Solutions. "These
innovations can help enable our customers to run their clinical trials
faster and smarter. By simplifying processes and increasing agility,
clients can create more personalized provider and patient experiences
during the clinical stage ultimately leading to better therapies,
health outcomes, patient access and commercial success at launch.
The suite of clinical solutions will be designed to accelerate research
and trial safety, in addition to protecting patient privacy while
boosting patient participation, adherence and convenience throughout the
study.
"We are excited to build a suite of applications that will enable an
uninterrupted flow of study information and results, while connecting
clinical, regulatory, and compliance content to the Orchestrated
Customer Engagement solution on a common Salesforce platform, said Tal
Rosenberg, senior vice president, Global Technology Solutions at IQVIA.
While terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, it is a multi-year
alliance that will operate on a global scale.
Salesforce, Health Cloud and others are among the trademarks of
salesforce.com, inc.
About IQVIA
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics,
technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences
industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA
applies human data science leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity
of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science to enable
companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical
development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate
improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA
delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of
large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain
expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 55,000
employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.
IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The
company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and
safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing
the information that helps its customers drive human health outcomes
forward. IQVIAs insights and execution capabilities help biotech,
medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers,
government agencies, payers, and other healthcare stakeholders tap into
a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific
advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn
more, visit www.iqvia.com.
