IQVIA to Build Clinically-Focused Tech Solutions Suite for Life Sciences on Salesforce Health Cloud

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) today announced the expansion of its alliance with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM and provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, to build a clinical solution for life sciences on Salesforce Health Cloud. IQVIAs suite of clinical technology solutions can speed clinical trials, while reducing patient burden, with the ultimate goal of advancing human health.

"We are proud of this strategic collaboration with IQVIAs technology capabilities and the important role that Salesforce will have in accelerating clinical innovation, said Tyler Prince, EVP, Industries and Partners, Salesforce. "This is the next step in the Salesforce and IQVIA commitment to accelerate life sciences products more quickly through the entire product lifecycle.

The clinical suite, which leverages IQVIAs deep life sciences expertise, includes both SaaS and technology-enabled services that will automate study processes, drive R&D insights from artificial intelligence and machine learning, and strengthen connections between patients and clinicians.

The general components of this IQVIA expansion will include:

A virtual trial technology platform designed to coordinate research and workflows, support patient communications, and efficiently capture study activity throughout the patient journey.

A new solution that brings healthcare professionals, patients and studies together to help solve patient enrollment challenges that can add tens of millions of dollars every year to drug development costs.

An innovative, patient-centric suite of products that can work together or individually based on the unique needs of every trial to drive efficiency and execution of R&D.

"The solutions coming out of this latest phase of our alliance with Salesforce are centered on the patient experience, said Richard Staub, president of IQVIAs Research & Development Solutions. "These innovations can help enable our customers to run their clinical trials faster and smarter. By simplifying processes and increasing agility, clients can create more personalized provider and patient experiences during the clinical stage  ultimately leading to better therapies, health outcomes, patient access and commercial success at launch.

The suite of clinical solutions will be designed to accelerate research and trial safety, in addition to protecting patient privacy while boosting patient participation, adherence and convenience throughout the study.

"We are excited to build a suite of applications that will enable an uninterrupted flow of study information and results, while connecting clinical, regulatory, and compliance content to the Orchestrated Customer Engagement solution on a common Salesforce platform, said Tal Rosenberg, senior vice president, Global Technology Solutions at IQVIA.

While terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, it is a multi-year alliance that will operate on a global scale.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science  leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science  to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 55,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing the information that helps its customers drive human health outcomes forward. IQVIAs insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers, and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

