iRad Hospital Featured on CNN's Meanwhile in Asia



EQS Newswire / 03/08/2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Werbung Spotlighting Macao's Emerging Medical and Wellness Sector

MACAU SAR – Meanwhile in Asia. The program discussed Macao's efforts to diversify its economy beyond gaming, spotlighting its medical and wellness tourism sector.



iRad Hospital at Studio City, Macau

During the episode, CNN examined how destinations across Asia are seeking new growth avenues, noting Macao's strategic push to develop a niche in medical tourism. The feature included a visit to iRad Hospital, which opened within a luxury integrated resort environment, and highlighted its proposition of allowing visitors to incorporate health screenings and aesthetic treatments into their leisure or family stays.



Located at Melco's Studio City, iRad Hospital is the world's first and Macao's only integrated resort hospital. In partnership with iRad, Melco is playing a leading role in advancing Macao's medical tourism development by integrating healthcare and wellness services with its world-class Forbes Five-star spa portfolio. The initiative aligns with Macao's broader economic diversification objectives and contributes to strengthening the city's appeal to high-value international visitors beyond gaming.



iRad Hospital offers advanced diagnostic imaging, wellness and preventive care, aesthetic medicine, executive health screening, and dedicated medical concierge services. Through partnerships with leading hospitals and institutions in Hong Kong, the United States and Korea, the hospital provides visitors with access to expanded specialty medical resources and healthcare options.



Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, "Macao's next phase of development will be defined by quality, innovation, and diversification. As the leading integrated resort operator, we are committed to advancing the evolution of the integrated resort model beyond traditional hospitality—integrating culture, wellness, and high-value services that strengthen the city's long-term competitiveness. Through initiatives such as iRad Hospital at Studio City, Melco is helping shape the development of integrated medical and wellness tourism and enhancing Macao's visibility as a diversified international destination."



Hashtag: #melco #iRadHospital #iRad #StudioCity #medicaltourism #wellness

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the



The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



About iRad – Hong Kong's largest MRI diagnostic services provider Established in 2006, iRad is a trusted leader in diagnostic radiology across Hong Kong. As at 2024, iRad was the largest MRI diagnostic services provider in Hong Kong by revenue and by the number of MRI scanners. Focused on delivering high-quality imaging services and exceptional patient care, the Group's strong and extensive client base includes the Government of the Hong Kong SAR, as well as other high-profile medical groups, corporations, private doctors and NGOs. Meanwhile, iRad Hospital is the first and largest private medical imaging and examination service provider within an integrated resort in Macau, making iRad Group the first medical imaging group in the world to offer comprehensive private imaging and examination services, including MRI and CT services, to the integrated resort industry.





News Source: Melco Group

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 August 2026 – iRad Hospital, a premier medical and wellness facility launched by Melco Resorts & Entertainment and iRad Group, was recently featured in a July 2026 episode of CNN's internationally broadcast programThe program discussed Macao's efforts to diversify its economy beyond gaming, spotlighting its medical and wellness tourism sector.During the episode, CNN examined how destinations across Asia are seeking new growth avenues, noting Macao's strategic push to develop a niche in medical tourism. The feature included a visit to iRad Hospital, which opened within a luxury integrated resort environment, and highlighted its proposition of allowing visitors to incorporate health screenings and aesthetic treatments into their leisure or family stays.Located at Melco's Studio City, iRad Hospital is the world's first and Macao's only integrated resort hospital. In partnership with iRad, Melco is playing a leading role in advancing Macao's medical tourism development by integrating healthcare and wellness services with its world-class Forbes Five-star spa portfolio. The initiative aligns with Macao's broader economic diversification objectives and contributes to strengthening the city's appeal to high-value international visitors beyond gaming.iRad Hospital offers advanced diagnostic imaging, wellness and preventive care, aesthetic medicine, executive health screening, and dedicated medical concierge services. Through partnerships with leading hospitals and institutions in Hong Kong, the United States and Korea, the hospital provides visitors with access to expanded specialty medical resources and healthcare options., said, "Macao's next phase of development will be defined by quality, innovation, and diversification. As the leading integrated resort operator, we are committed to advancing the evolution of the integrated resort model beyond traditional hospitality—integrating culture, wellness, and high-value services that strengthen the city's long-term competitiveness. Through initiatives such as iRad Hospital at Studio City, Melco is helping shape the development of integrated medical and wellness tourism and enhancing Macao's visibility as a diversified international destination."Hashtag: #melco #iRadHospital #iRad #StudioCity #medicaltourism #wellnessThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com ) and Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com ), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. In addition, the Company operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com ), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com ), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy ). In South Asia, the Company manages the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka ( www.cityofdreamssrilanka.com ), an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.Established in 2006, iRad is a trusted leader in diagnostic radiology across Hong Kong. As at 2024, iRad was the largest MRI diagnostic services provider in Hong Kong by revenue and by the number of MRI scanners. Focused on delivering high-quality imaging services and exceptional patient care, the Group's strong and extensive client base includes the Government of the Hong Kong SAR, as well as other high-profile medical groups, corporations, private doctors and NGOs. Meanwhile, iRad Hospital is the first and largest private medical imaging and examination service provider within an integrated resort in Macau, making iRad Group the first medical imaging group in the world to offer comprehensive private imaging and examination services, including MRI and CT services, to the integrated resort industry.News Source: Melco Group 03/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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