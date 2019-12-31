IRW-PRESS: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Bekanntgabe Anteilserhöhung durch bedeutenden Aktionär von Caledonia Mining

September 1, 2020: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (Caledonia oder das Unternehmen - https://www.commodity-tv.com/play/caledonia-mining-virtual-roadshow-investor-presentation-and-qa/ ) gab bekannt, dass man am 28. August 2020 benachrichtigt wurde, dass die BlackRock, Inc., die bereits ein bedeutender Aktionär des Unternehmens ist, wie in den AIM Rules for Companies bestimmt, ihren Anteil am Unternehmen am 27. August 2020 erhöht hat der anzeigepflichtig ist. Eine Kopie der Anzeige ist unten angeführt. Caledonia heißt Blackrock Inc.s erhöhtes Investment willkommen.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer

and

to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which voting

rights are

attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please

mark with an X if

appropriate)

Non-UK issuer X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box

or boxes with an

X)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered Wilmington, DE, USA

office (if

applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered

office (if

applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold 27/08/2020

was crossed or

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified 28/08/2020

(DD/MM/YYYY):

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification

obligation

% of voting % of voting Total of Total

rights rights both in % number of

attached to through (8.A + voting

shares financial 8.B) rights of

(total of instruments

8. issuervii

A)

(total of

8.B 1 + 8.B

2)

Resulting 5.22% 0.36% 5.58% 11,520,860

situation

on the date

on which

threshold

was crossed

or

reached

Position of 3.39% 1.64% 5.04%

previous

notification

(if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on

which the threshold was crossed or

reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type ofNumber of voting rightsix% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code

(if

possible)

Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

(Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of

Directive Directive Directive Directive

2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC

) ) (DTR5.1) )

(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15 601,565 5.22%

SUBTOTAL 8. A601,565 5.22%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of

Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1

(a))

Type of ExpiratExercise/ Number of % of voting

financial ion Conversion Per voting rights rights

instrument iod that may be

datex xi acquired if

the instrument

is

exercised/conver

ted

.

Securities 11,200 0.09%

Lending

SUBTOTAL 8. B 111,200 0.09%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according

to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1

(b))

Type of ExpirationExercise/ Physical Number % of voting

financial datex Conversion or cash of rights

instrument voting

Period xi rights

settlementx

ii

CFD Cash 31,148 0.27%

SUBTOTAL 31,148 0.27%

8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the

notification obligation

(please mark the

applicable box with an X)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not

controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does

not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or

indirectly an interest in the (underlying)

issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the X

voting rights and/or

the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the

ultimate controlling natural person or legal

entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both

rights if it rights through if it equals

equals or is financial or is higher

higher than instruments if than the

the notifiable it equals or notifiable

threshold is higher than threshold

the notifiable

threshold

See Attachment

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting

rights

held

The date until which the voting

rights will be

held

11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

Place of 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

completion

Date of 28 August, 2020

completion

Section 9 Attachment

Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of

rights if it rights both if

equals or is through it equals

higher than financial or is

the instruments higher

notifiable if it equals than the

threshold or is higher notifiable

than the threshold

notifiable

threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware

Holdings

Inc.

BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock, Inc.

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock Investment

Management,

LLC

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware

Holdings

Inc.

BlackRock Institutional

Trust Company, National

Association

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.

BlackRock Capital

Holdings,

Inc.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.

BlackRock International

Holdings,

Inc.

BR Jersey International

Holdings

L.P.

BlackRock (Singapore)

Holdco

Pte. Ltd.

BlackRock HK Holdco

Limited

BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r

.l

.

BlackRock Japan Holdings

GK

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.

BlackRock International

Holdings,

Inc.

BR Jersey International

Holdings

L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Canada

Holdings

LP

BlackRock Canada

Holdings

ULC

BlackRock Asset

Management Canada

Limited

In Europa:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info@resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=53228

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=53228&tr=1

