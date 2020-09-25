finanzen.net
29.09.2020 08:55

IRW-News: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Bekanntmachung über Anteilserhöhung durch BlackRock Inc.

IRW-PRESS: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Bekanntmachung über Anteilserhöhung durch BlackRock Inc.

St Helier, September 29, 2020 - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/ ) gibt bekannt, dass man am 28. September 2020 eine Nachricht von BlackRock, Inc. erhielt wonach ein bedeutender Aktionär des Unternehmens wie in den Regeln der AIM Rules for Companies bestimmt, seinen Anteil am Unternehmen per 25. September 2020 erhöht hat und damit über die meldepflichtige 5%-Grenze angestiegen ist. Die Meldung im Original wie folgend:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant

issuer

and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

or the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which

voting rights are

attached

ii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please

mark with an X if

appropriate)

Non-UK issuer X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate

box or boxes with an

X)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of Wilmington, DE, USA

registered office (if

applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of

registered office (if

applicable)

5. Date on which the 25/09/2020

threshold was crossed or

reached

vi:

6. Date on which issuer 28/09/2020

notified

(DD/MM/YYYY):

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification

obligation

% of voting % of voting Total of Total

rights rights both in % number of

attached to through (8.A + voting

shares financial 8.B) rights of

(total of instruments issuer

8. vii

A)

(total of

8.B 1 + 8.B

2)

Resultin5.07% 0.31% 5.39% 12,118,823

g

situati

on on

the

date

on

which

thresho

ld was

crossed

or

reached

Position4.97% 0.65% 5.62%

of

previou

s

notific

ation

(if

applicab

le)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on

which the threshold was crossed or

reached

viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type ofNumber of voting rightsix% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code

(if

possible)

Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

(Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of

Directive Directive Directive Directive

2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC

) ) (DTR5.1) )

(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15 615,610 5.07%

SUBTOTAL 8. A615,610 5.07%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of

Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1

(a))

Type of ExpiratExercise/ Number of % of voting

financial ion Conversion voting rights rights

instrument Period that may be

datex xi acquired if

the instrument

is

exercised/conver

ted.

Securities 5,307 0.04%

Lending

SUBTOTAL 8. B 15,307 0.04%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according

to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1

(b))

Type of ExpirationExercise/ Physical Number % of voting

financial datex Conversion or cash of rights

instrument Period voting

rights

xi settlementx

ii

CFD Cash 32,901 0.27%

SUBTOTAL 32,901 0.27%

8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the

notification obligation

(please mark the

applicable box with an X)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not

controlled by any natural person or legal entity and

does not control any other undertaking(s) holding

directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)

issuer

xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the X

voting rights and/or

the

financial instruments are effectively held starting

with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal

entity

xiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both

rights if it rights through if it equals

equals or is financial or is higher

higher than instruments if than the

the notifiable it equals or notifiable

threshold is higher than threshold

the notifiable

threshold

See

Attachment

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting

rights

held

The date until which the

voting rights will be

held

11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

Place of 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL,

completion U.K.

Date of 28 September, 2020

completion

Section 9 Attachment

Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of

rights if it rights both if

equals or is through it equals

higher than financial or is

the instruments higher

notifiable if it equals than the

threshold or is higher notifiable

than the threshold

notifiable

threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2,

Inc.

BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4,

LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6,

LLC

BlackRock Delaware

Holdings

Inc.

BlackRock

Institutional Trust

Company, National

Association

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2,

Inc.

BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4,

LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6,

LLC

BlackRock Delaware

Holdings

Inc.

BlackRock Fund

Advisors

BlackRock, Inc.

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock Investment

Management,

LLC

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2,

Inc.

BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.

BlackRock Capital

Holdings,

Inc.

BlackRock Advisors,

LLC

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2,

Inc.

BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.

BlackRock

International

Holdings,

Inc.

BR Jersey

International

Holdings

L.P.

BlackRock

(Singapore) Holdco

Pte.

Ltd.

BlackRock HK Holdco

Limited

BlackRock Lux Finco

S.a.r.l.

BlackRock Japan

Holdings

GK

BlackRock Japan Co.,

Ltd.

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2,

Inc.

BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2,

Inc.

BlackRock Financial

Management,

Inc.

BlackRock

International

Holdings,

Inc.

BR Jersey

International

Holdings

L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3,

LLC

BlackRock Canada

Holdings

LP

BlackRock Canada

Holdings

ULC

BlackRock Asset

Management Canada

Limited

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=53597

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=53597&tr=1

Investment-News

Ginmon: So viel Rendite lässt sich mit einem ETF-Sparplan wirklich erzielen
ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Achtung, Hype: 5 Dinge, die Sie über den Aktienmarkt wissen sollten
Die 10 Top-Aktien der Woche
Die Rente mit 63 - Können Sie ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand gehen?
Sicherheit und Rendite in einem, das geht. Allianz startet Allvest!
Deutschland - der Minuszins-Hotspot
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
