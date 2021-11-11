  • Suche
11.01.2022 10:31

IRW-News: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc teilt relevante Änderung eines Hauptaktionärs

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

IRW-PRESS: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc teilt relevante Änderung eines Hauptaktionärs

Januar 11, 2022: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" oder das "Unternehmen" https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/) gibt bekannt, dass es am 7. Januar 2022 von der Van Eck Associates Corporation, die ein "bedeutender Aktionär" des Unternehmens im Sinne der AIM-Regeln für Unternehmen ist, die Mitteilung erhalten hat, dass es seine Beteiligung am Unternehmen geändert hat und am 6. Januar 2022 einen bestimmten Schwellenwert für die Mitteilung seiner Beteiligungen am Unternehmen überschritten hat. Eine Kopie der Mitteilung finden Sie unten.

Kontakte:

Caledonia Mining Gesellschaft Plc

Mark Learmonth

Tel: +44 1534 679 802

Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 7817 841793

WH Irland

Adrian Hadden/ Andrew De Andrade-

Tel: +44 20 7220 1751

Blytheweigh Finanz-PR

Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

3PPB

Patrick Chidley

Tel: +1 917 991 7701

Paul Durham

Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Curate Public Relations (Simbabwe)

Debra Tatenda

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

Telefon: +263 77 2802131

info@resource-capital.ch

Hinweis: Die in dieser Mitteilung enthaltenen Informationen werden von der Gesellschaft als Insiderinformationen gemäß der Marktmissbrauchsverordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ("MAR") betrachtet, da sie aufgrund des European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 Teil des nationalen Rechts des Vereinigten Königreichs sind, und werden in Übereinstimmung mit den Verpflichtungen der Gesellschaft gemäß Artikel 17 der MAR offengelegt.

Rest im Englischen Original:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer

and

to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or Caledonia Mining Corp PLC

the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which voting

rights are

attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please

mark with an X if

appropriate)

Non-UK issuer X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box

or boxes with an

X)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Van Eck Associates Corporation

City and country of registered New York, NY USA

office (if

applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold

Miners UCITS

ETF

City and country of registered

office (if

applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold 06/01/2022

was crossed or

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified 07/01/2022

(DD/MM/YYYY):

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification

obligation

% of voting % of voting Total of Total

rights rights both in % number of

attached to through (8.A + voting

shares financial 8.B) rights of

(total of instruments

8. issuervii

A)

(total of 8.B

1 + 8.B

2)

Resulting 3.9838% 3.9838% 508,200

situation

on the date

on which

threshold

was crossed

or

reached

Position of 540,381 4.2361%

previous

notification

(if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on

which the threshold was crossed or

reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type ofNumber of voting rightsix% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code

(if

possible)

Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

(Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of

Directive Directive Directive Directive

2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC

) ) (DTR5.1) )

(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15 508,200 3.9838%

SUBTOTAL 8. A508,200 3.9838%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of

Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1

(a))

Type of ExpiratExercise/ Number of % of voting

financial ion Conversion Peri voting rights rights

instrument od that may be

datex xi acquired if

the instrument

is

exercised/conver

ted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according

to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1

(b))

Type of ExpirationExercise/ Physical Number % of voting

financial datex Conversion or cash of rights

instrument Period voting

rights

xi settlementx

ii

SUBTOTAL

8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the

notification obligation

(please mark the applicable box with an X)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not

controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does

not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or

indirectly an interest in the (underlying)

issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the

voting rights and/or

the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the

ultimate controlling natural person or legal

entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both

rights if it rights through if it equals

equals or is financial or is higher

higher than instruments if than the

the notifiable it equals or notifiable

threshold is higher than threshold

the notifiable

threshold

VanEck Junior 3.5837% 3.5837%

Gold Miners

ETF

VanEck Vectors 0.4001% 0.4001%

Junior Gold

Miners UCITS

ETF

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder Glass Lewis

The number and % of voting 508,200 shares and 3.9838%

rights voting

held right

The date until which the voting Open

rights will be

held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of Tampa, FL

completion

Date of 7 January 2022

completion

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=63524

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=63524&tr=1

