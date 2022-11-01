  • Suche
01.11.2022 07:09

IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Chairman Dirk Harbecke wird wieder CEO bei Rock Tech Lithium

IRW-PRESS: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Chairman Dirk Harbecke wird wieder CEO bei Rock Tech Lithium

Vancouver, B.C., October 31, 2022 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OCOX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the Company) freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass Dirk Harbecke zum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ernannt wurde. Das Unternehmen hat gleichzeitig den Rücktritt von Markus Brügmann akzeptiert.

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2022/68041/MInfoCEO-Appointment_FINALDEU.001.jpeg

Dirk Harbecke verfügt über mehr als 25 Jahre Erfahrung im internationalen Investmentgeschäft, unter anderem als Mitgründer der ADC African Development Corporation AG, einem afrikanischen Finanzdienstleister. Dirk Harbecke war außerdem als Berater bei der Boston Consulting Group tätig und erwarb seinen MBA an der Universität St. Gallen in der Schweiz.

Dirk Harbecke sagte: "Ich freue mich darauf, in einem Unternehmen, das ich vor 10 Jahren in seiner jetzigen Form aufgebaut habe, wieder eine leitende Funktion zu übernehmen. Mit den jüngsten Ankündigungen von Rock Tech, wie beispielsweise unserem Vertrag mit Mercedes-Benz, hat das Unternehmen eine sehr spannende Zukunft vor sich. Die Tatsache, dass wir ein sehr erfahrenes und engagiertes Board und Management haben, wird uns bei der Erreichung unserer gegenwärtigen und längerfristigen Ziele sehr helfen.

Das Unternehmen hat den Rücktritt von Herrn Brügmann akzeptiert, um ihm die Möglichkeit zu geben, sich um persönliche Angelegenheiten zu kümmern, die unabhängig von seiner Zeit bei Rock Tech stehen. Das Unternehmen dankt ihm für seine Dienste und wünscht ihm alles Gute.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech is a cleantech company on a mission to produce lithium hydroxide for EV batteries. The Company plans to build lithium converters at the door-step of its customers, to guarantee supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery. To close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story, Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry. The Company has adopted strict ESG standards and is developing a proprietary refining process aimed at further increasing efficiency and sustainability. Rock Tech plans to source raw material from its own mineral project in Canada as well as procuring it from other responsibly producing mines. In the years to come, the Company expects to also source raw material from discarded batteries. Rock Tech's goal: to create a closed-loop lithium production system. www.rocktechlithium.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

André Mandel, phone: +49 (0) 151 2825 4014; or email: amandel@rocktechlithium.com,

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.; 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4;

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains certain information relating to Rock Tech that are based on the beliefs of the management of Rock Tech as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the management and Board of Directors. When used in this communication, the words anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, plan, will, forecasts, projections, and similar expressions, as they relate to Rock Tech or the management of Rock Tech, identify forward-looking or possible or likely statements.Such statements reflect the current views of Rock Tech with respect to future events, the outcome of which is subject to certain risks, including, among others, the general economic environment and spending patterns, decreased interest for Rock Techs products, low growth or declining sales and net income due to various factors. Should risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary from those described as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Rock Tech or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements in this paragraph. Rock Tech undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this communication.

