26.04.2022 08:34

IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium ernennt Cristina Rocco zur COO

IRW-PRESS: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium ernennt Cristina Rocco zur COO

Erweiterung der Management-Kapazitäten, um das Ziel einer geschlossenen Lithiumproduktion für Elektrofahrzeugbatterien zu erreichen

Ratingen, 26. April 2022 - Beim deutsch-kanadischen Unternehmen Rock Tech Lithium wird Cristina Rocco zum 1. Mai 2022 den Posten des Chief Operating Officers (COO) übernehmen. Bislang hatte Markus Brügmann die Position des COOs in Personalunion mit der des CEOs ausgeübt.

Rocco hat zuvor für verschiedene global agierende Unternehmen gearbeitet und verfügt über umfangreiche Erfahrungen im Energiesektor.

Sie wird alle operativen Aktivitäten von Rock Tech Lithium in Europa und Kanada verantworten, unter anderem die Errichtung des ersten Lithiumhydroxid- Konverters in Deutschland.

Zur Ernennung Roccos meinte Brügmann: Ich freue mich sehr, Cristina in unserem Team begrüßen zu dürfen. Sie bringt viel Erfahrung und Know-how bei der Optimierung der Prozesse von stark wachsenden Unternehmen mit und vergrößert signifikant unsere Management-Kapazitäten.

Rocco wird eng mit Brügmann zusammenarbeiten, um die Vision von Rock Tech Lithium umzusetzen. Das Unternehmen plant, ab 2024 im Guben/Brandenburg hochreines Lithiumhydroxid in Batteriequalität für Akkus von Elektroautos zu produzieren.

Über Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium ist ein in Deutschland und KanadatatigesClean-Tech-Unternehmen, das die Automobilindustrie mit hochqualitativem Lithiumhydroxid madein Germany beliefern wird. Bereits 2024 wird das Unternehmen Europas ersten Lithiumkonverter mit einerProduktionskapazitatvon 24.000 Tonnen pro Jahr in Betrieb nehmen. Eine Menge dieausreicht, um rund 500.000 Elektroautos mit Lithium-Ionen-Batterien auszustatten.

DasClean-Tech-Unternehmen hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, den weltweit ersten geschlossenen KreislauffurLithium zu schaffen und so dieRohstoffluckeauf dem Weg zu saubererMobilitatzu schließen. Rock Tech besitzt das Lithiumprojekt Georgia Lake in Ontario, Kanada. Bereits 2030 sollen rund 50 Prozent der eingesetzten Rohstoffe aus dem Recycling von Altbatterien stammen.

Rock Tech Lithium ist an denBorsenin Toronto und Frankfurt notiert.Gefuhrtwird das Unternehmen von Dirk Harbecke, Chairman, sowie Markus Brügmann, Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Krause, Chief Financial Officer, und Don Stevens, Chief Technology Officer.

Kontakt Rock Tech Lithium

Wolfgang Böhm,

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Presse- und Öffentlichkeitsarbeit

Telephone: +49 30 44 33 61 - 33

wboehm.ext@rocktechlithium.com.

Weder die TSX Venture Exchange noch ihr Regulierungsdienstleister (gemaß der Definition dieses Begriffs in den Richtlinien der TSX Venture Exchange) ubernehmen die Verantwortung fur die Angemessenheit oder Richtigkeit dieser Mitteilung.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this news release. Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release, including those regarding Rock Techs opinions, beliefs and expectations, business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects, mineral resource estimates, drilling and modeling plans, and plans and objectives of management for operations and properties constitute forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as estimate, project, "anticipate", "expect", "intend", Rock Tech Lithium Inc. 600-777 Hornby Street | Vancouver | British Columbia | Canada | V6Z 1S4 P. +1.778.358.5200 | F. +1.604.670.0033 www.rocktechlithium.com | bbarnett@rocktechlithium.com TSXV: RCK | Frankfurt: RJIB | OTCQX: RCKTF "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

Forward-looking information is based on certain estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made or in certain cases, on third party expert opinions. It should be noted that, in order to achieve its objectives, Rock Tech will be required to raise additional funding and the availability of financing on satisfactory terms is not guaranteed. This forward-looking information was derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, intermediate and final lithium products, expected growth, performance and business operation, prospects and opportunities, general business and economic conditions, results of development and exploration, Rock Techs ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business, including development and exploration activities. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Techs control, that may cause Rock Techs actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, changes in commodity prices, Rock Techs ability to retain and attract skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers, unanticipated events and other difficulties related to construction, development and operation of converters and mines, the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations, title defects, competition from existing and new competitors, changes in currency exchange rates and market prices of Rock Techs securities, Rock Techs history of losses, impacts of climate change and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Financial Instruments and Other Risks" in Rock Techs most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis, a copy of which is filed electronically through SEDAR and is available online at www.sedar.com. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forwardlooking information. We cannot assure you that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and managements assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Our forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech managements views as at the date the information is created. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Techs expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Techs plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this news release.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=65443

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=65443&tr=1

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:

http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=CA77273P2017

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.

Risiken bei der Geldanlage gehören dazu, denn ohne Risiko gibt es auch keine Rendite. Börsenexperte Max Holzer zeigt Ihnen im Online-Seminar um 18 Uhr, Sie ihre Performancechancen und ihre Risikorendite auch in schwierigen Börsenphasen optimieren.

