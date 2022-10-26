  • Suche
26.10.2022 17:33

IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium ernennt Sonja Rossteuscher zur neuen Chief Financial Officer

IRW-PRESS: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium ernennt Sonja Rossteuscher zur neuen Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, B.C., 26. Oktober 2022 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Rock Tech" oder das "Unternehmen") hat Sonja Rossteuscher, die ehemalige Chief Financial Officer (CFO) der Tristone Flowtech Group, einem globalen Automobilzulieferer, zum 01. November 2022 als neue Chief Financial Officer von Rock Tech bestellt. Frau Rossteuscher übernimmt die Position von Stefan Krause, der diese Funktion übergangsweise innehatte. Herr Krause behält seinen Sitz als Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors des Unternehmens.

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2022/67981/MInfoEEUCFORossteuscher_FINALDEPRcom.001.png

Frau Rossteuscher bringt bei Rock Tech umfangreiche Erfahrungen als Finanzmanagerin aus internationalen privaten und börsennotierten Unternehmen ein. Gerade ihre Erfolge bei der Sicherung und Verwaltung von Kreditlinien in Kombination mit der Gestaltung und Strukturierung globaler Finanzorganisationen werden hilfreich sein in der Vorbereitung und Durchführung der Finanzierung der geplanten Projekte in Guben, wo ein Lithium-Konverter entstehen soll, sowie in Georgia Lake, wo eine Mine in Betrieb genommen werden soll.

"Es ist sehr aufregend, bei Rock Tech einzusteigen, einem Unternehmen, das im Zentrum der Elektro-Mobilitätswende steht und das Potenzial für ein bedeutendes Wachstum in den kommenden Jahren hat. Die Sicherung der bestmöglichen Projektfinanzierung mit führenden internationalen Fremd- und Eigenkapitalpartnern wird für mich und mein Team in den kommenden Monaten oberste Priorität haben", sagte Sonja Rossteuscher.

Als gebürtige Kanadierin mit mehr als 20 Jahren Erfahrung in Deutschland verkörpert Frau Rossteuscher die DNS von Rock Tech perfekt. Ihre ausgeprägten Kommunikationsfähigkeiten und ihre nachweisliche Expertise in den Bereichen Finanzierung, Gläubiger- und Investorenbeziehungen, Cash Management und Organisationsentwicklung werden sich sowohl auf Gesellschaftsebene als auch in der gesamten Gruppe positiv auswirken.

Sonja Rossteuscher ist in verschiedenen Führungsteams und Aufsichtsräten tätig gewesen und hat einen Master of Business Administration der Universität St. Gallen, Schweiz.

ÜBER ROCK TECH

Rock Tech ist ein Cleantech-Unternehmen, das es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht hat, Lithiumhydroxid für Elektroauto-Batterien herzustellen. Das Unternehmen plant, Lithiumkonverter direkt dort zu bauen, wo es seine Kunden benötigen, um Transparenz in der Lieferkette und eine Just-in-Time-Lieferung zu gewährleisten. Um die drängendste Lücke hin zu einer sauberen Mobilität zu schließen, hat Rock Tech eines der stärksten Teams der Branche zusammengestellt. Das Unternehmen hat sich strenge ESG-Standards auferlegt und entwickelt einen eigenen Aufbereitungsprozess, der effizienter und nachhaltiger sein soll. Rock Tech plant, das nötige Rohmaterial aus seinem eigenen Mineralienprojekt in Kanada zu beziehen, aber auch von anderen verantwortungsvoll produzierenden Minen. In den kommenden Jahren wird das Unternehmen voraussichtlich auch Material aus dem Batterierecycling beziehen. Das Ziel von Rock Tech ist es, einen Kreislauf für Lithium zu schaffen. www.rocktechlithium.com

FÜR WEITERE INFORMATIONEN

André Mandel, Telefon: +49 (0) 151 2825 4014; oder E-Mail: amandel@rocktechlithium.com,

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.; 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4;

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release, where applicable. Certain information set forth in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which information is based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "expect", will, plans and similar expressions and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

For example, forward-looking information contained in this press release includes:; the Company's expectations regarding its planned and prospective activities and projects, including the Company's proposed lithium converters, the Company's intentions with respect to the development and timing thereof and statements regarding future plans, actions, and schedules relating to such activities, projects and related development; statements and expectations regarding the electric vehicle industry; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; Mrs. Rossteuschers opinion on the the electric vehicle industry and her anticipated services to the Company; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. This forward-looking information was derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, feedstock and intermediate and final lithium products; that all required regulatory approvals and permits can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; expected growth, performance and business operations; future commodity prices and exchange rates; prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to the Company; general business and economic conditions; the costs and results of exploration, development and operating activities; the Companys ability to procure supplies of spodumene concentrate and other equipment necessary for its business; Ms. Rossteuscher providing the services described herein to the Company; and the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies, including with respect to the Companys competitors. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions, estimates and factors to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include: the Company's ability to access funding required to invest in available opportunities and projects (including, in the case of the Company, the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide converters) and on satisfactory terms; the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical hostilities; the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due; changes in commodity and other prices; Rock Tech's ability to attract and retain skilled staff ; unanticipated events and other difficulties related to the construction, development and operation of the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide converters and/or the operations and activities of RTT; the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; title defects; competition from existing and new competitors; changes in currency and/or exchange rates and the market prices of Rock Tech's securities; Rock Tech's history of losses; adverse impacts of climate change; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Rock Tech's public disclosure documents available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, respectively. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking information or otherwise.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=67981

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=67981&tr=1

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:

http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=CA77273P2017

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.

17:33 Uhr
